Whatís gone wrong with Townsend? Thought all the Scots loved him a year or two ago?



He started OK but he just seems a bit all over the place with what he wants to do, with random selections and calling players up then dropping them for unknown reasons. It's just frustrating because we probably have the best pool of players we have ever had in the professional era and we seem to be going backwards. Been loads of ill discipline in the squad and of course there is some blame there on the players but it's all started since he took charge. The last World Cup was an absolute shambles as well. The SRU is a complete mess as well, who care more about stuffing there own pockets more than improving the game.Don't think it helps that there was always a sense Vern Cotter was pushed out before he was finished what he was doing, in order to get Townsend in before he took another job from Glasgow.