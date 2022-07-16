Just read this on the BBC website, absolutely terrible. Awful disease and sadly therell probably be more cases over the coming years. Theyve obviously introduced concussion protocols which are part of what is an evolving set of measures to help mitigate long-term head injuries, but there needs to be more. Headguards on all players might be something we see regularly, and scrums have already been removed from junior games if Im not mistaken, so eventually the scrum will probably die out which is a major source of head trauma.
Really feel for him though, heartbreaking to read.