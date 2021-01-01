« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 225 226 227 228 229 [230]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Rugby Union Thread  (Read 409181 times)

Offline Pheeny

  • Captain Pheeny of Maastricht
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,809
  • "Go and wake your kids up!"
  • Super Title: The King of Belgium
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9160 on: Yesterday at 07:12:51 pm »
Quote from: ollyfrom.tv on Yesterday at 07:04:17 pm
Im not up on World rugby to know that. The WRU would know more than me. But it's clear Pivac ain't up to it.
Welsh rugby on a whole,starting at grass roots ain't up to it at the moment and the WRU don't seem to know how to fix it.
Logged

Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9161 on: Yesterday at 07:35:46 pm »
Quote from: Pheeny on Yesterday at 07:12:51 pm
Welsh rugby on a whole,starting at grass roots ain't up to it at the moment and the WRU don't seem to know how to fix it.
Totally agree. The regions are poor in both leagues and European tournaments. But there must be coaches around the world who could improve the national team. The players are there.
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,619
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9162 on: Yesterday at 08:25:32 pm »
Lovely try from Scotland. Good stuff from Kinghorn - who I have been as critical of as anyone as a 10.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,628
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9163 on: Yesterday at 08:26:35 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 08:25:32 pm
Lovely try from Scotland. Good stuff from Kinghorn - who I have been as critical of as anyone as a 10.

Even Lyndon Dykes?
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,619
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9164 on: Yesterday at 08:31:08 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:26:35 pm
Even Lyndon Dykes?

Dykes is unfairly maligned and playing in a position we don't have any better alternatives.

We have at least 3 better options at 10 in rugby.

I get the logic of it, if we can develop him to th epoint he is good enough as a backup, it gives us the option of the 6-2 split as he can cover wing and full back. But he isn't really a test level 10. Basically Kinghorn is the Daly of Scottish rugby.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:33:26 pm by Elmo! »
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,265
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9165 on: Yesterday at 08:39:27 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 10:46:33 am
Ah jaysus the irish rugby fans have lost the run of themselves again. Have seen that result called the greatest irish sporting achievement since romania in 1990

Except that the football team is the Republic of Ireland whereas the rugby team is the island of Ireland. So the two shouldnt be compared.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,530
  • Truthiness
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9166 on: Yesterday at 09:52:41 pm »
Sickener for the Scots but a brilliant test match (from the 25 mins I saw)
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,619
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9167 on: Yesterday at 09:52:45 pm »
FFS
Logged

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,603
  • Hates Poodles
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9168 on: Yesterday at 09:56:56 pm »
Fuckin hell Scotland 😂
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,619
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9169 on: Yesterday at 10:01:43 pm »
Reasonably good for 60 odd minutes and threw it away.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,530
  • Truthiness
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9170 on: Yesterday at 10:02:43 pm »
Meanwhile, Chile beat the US in the 2nd leg of the playoff away from home and qualify for their first RWC. They'll be in England's group with Japan, Argentina and Samoa.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Pheeny

  • Captain Pheeny of Maastricht
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,809
  • "Go and wake your kids up!"
  • Super Title: The King of Belgium
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9171 on: Yesterday at 10:10:35 pm »
Just turned on the rugby after watching the cricket and see Scotland did the
 same as Lancs then...
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,628
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9172 on: Yesterday at 10:21:41 pm »
Quote from: Pheeny on Yesterday at 10:10:35 pm
Just turned on the rugby after watching the cricket and see Scotland did the
 same as Lancs then...

My word that cricket was bad Pheeny! No idea how Lancs blew that.
Logged

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,603
  • Hates Poodles
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9173 on: Yesterday at 10:51:15 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 10:01:43 pm
Reasonably good for 60 odd minutes and threw it away.

Some absolutely stupid decisions in the last 20.  The kick for touch with 8 mins left, fukin dumb shit rugby.
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,617
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9174 on: Yesterday at 11:23:25 pm »
Quote
Wales' Grand Slam winning captain Ryan Jones has revealed he has been diagnosed with early onset dementia.

Jones, 41, won 75 caps for Wales between 2004 and 2014 and also played in three Tests for the British and Irish Lions.

The 41-year-old said he had received the diagnosis of probable chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in December 2021.

Specialists told him he was one of the worst cases they had seen.

"I feel like my world is falling apart," Jones told The Sunday Times.

"And I am really scared. Because I've got three children and three step-children and I want to be a fantastic dad.

"I lived 15 years of my life like a superhero and I'm not. I don't know what the future holds.

"I am a product of an environment that is all about process and human performance.

"I'm not able to perform like I could. And I just want to lead a happy, healthy, normal life.

"I feel that's been taken away and there's nothing I can do.

"I can't train harder, I can't play the referee, I don't know what the rules of the game are anymore."

Jones, who skippered his country 33 times including captain of the Grand Slam winning team of 2008, took up the role of Welsh Rugby Union following his retirement but stepped down in October 2020.

The former Ospreys forward was initially diagnosed with depression and began to have short-term memory problems and was becoming forgetful.

"It terrifies me because I don't know if, in two years' time, we're sat here and these episodes are a week long, two weeks long or permanent," added Jones,

"That's the fear, that's the bit that never leaves. That's the bit I can't shake off.

"Every episode I have also leaves a bit of a legacy. Everything we cancel, every relationship that I poison or don't have time for anymore, just makes it a little bit tougher to cope.

"I don't know how to slow that down, make it stop, what to do."

In May the Alzheimer's Society established partnerships with organisations including the Rugby Players' Association to provide a permanent way of referring any past and present player or manager who has either been diagnosed with dementia or is caring for a loved one.

Jones maintained he would not change his experiences of "living the dream" of playing for Wales but believes the sport needs to do more to help take preventative measures.

"It (rugby union) is walking headlong with its eyes closed into a catastrophic situation," Jones added.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-union/62194385

This is really very sad, and not the first such story in recent years. Not surprisingly we're seeing it more in the first couple of generations of players to turn pro, where the game changed hugely, as did the physiques and power of the players playing the game.

I'm 36 now, but I was allowed to play rugby with actual adults from the age of 13, and I still suffer now (and will suffer forever) with after-effects of injuries sustained back then. I find it really difficult to enjoy the sport as a spectator these days. George North was out on the pitch in South Africa today, with everyone knowing full well he's potentially one more concussion away from something terrible. He's just become a Dad. I don't know where the sport of rugby goes from here, I really don't, because at the moment it's playing roulette with people's lives, but the sport needs to be unrecognisable from its current form to protect the players. All a bit fucked, really.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,505
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9175 on: Today at 01:28:19 am »
Just read this on the BBC website, absolutely terrible. Awful disease and sadly therell probably be more cases over the coming years. Theyve obviously introduced concussion protocols which are part of what is an evolving set of measures to help mitigate long-term head injuries, but there needs to be more. Headguards on all players might be something we see regularly, and scrums have already been removed from junior games if Im not mistaken, so eventually the scrum will probably die out which is a major source of head trauma.

Really feel for him though, heartbreaking to read.
Logged

Online Daniel Cabbaggio

  • Roughage
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,778
  • Pass and move, keep it simple = 19 & 6
    • www.redandwhitekop.com
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9176 on: Today at 06:27:19 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 08:39:27 pm
Except that the football team is the Republic of Ireland whereas the rugby team is the island of Ireland. So the two shouldnt be compared.
If people want to make comparisons it's up to them who made you the arbitrator?
Logged
YNWA

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,628
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9177 on: Today at 06:31:52 am »
Thats really sad about Ryan Jones and very frightening given his age. Always comes across as a very likeable and decent bloke. Hope he gets all the support he needs.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 225 226 227 228 229 [230]   Go Up
« previous next »
 