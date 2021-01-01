To be fair to NZ, this is Ireland a year before a World Cup, where they are traditionally at their peak.
Crosby Nick never fails.
What do the pool stages look like?
Breaking News: Ireland have been docked 10 points for hair crimes after that number 18 came on. Who is that?!
Jesus, France New Zealand opening game. That'll be fun. Ireland in with Scotland and South Africa. England with a lovely group.
Foster is on borrowed time. Might survive until the World Cup but if they dont win it theyll be searching for a new answer.
No Itoje for England?
Ah jaysus the irish rugby fans have lost the run of themselves again. Have seen that result called the greatest irish sporting achievement since romania in 1990
That was some goalless draw and penalty shootout to be fair.Injured or concussed, cant remember which. Curry and Underhill out too. Aussies have had a ton of injuries themselves as well.
Good try from Australia but couple of possible forward passes in there it looked like.
Well, that was unexpected....
England's best moment at the SCG since the Darren Gough hat-trick?
Won there in 2011 didnt we? Best moment since Collingwoods sprinkler dance maybe.
Dead rubber, that one.
Page created in 0.024 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.63]