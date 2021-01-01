« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 224 225 226 227 228 [229]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Rugby Union Thread  (Read 408499 times)

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,199
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9120 on: Today at 09:59:19 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:58:35 am
To be fair to NZ, this is Ireland a year before a World Cup, where they are traditionally at their peak.

All too true!! ;D ;D
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,525
  • Truthiness
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9121 on: Today at 10:01:13 am »
Yyyyyyuuuuuussssss!!!!!

Amazing, magnificent stuff. Tadhg Beirne gave the best 10 minutes of rugby I've ever seen there
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,897
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9122 on: Today at 10:01:24 am »
Congratulations to the Irish!

I've always thought that at a World Cup I'd never back Ireland but after that would they be second favourites behind the French? Big statement regardless. Enjoy it, hell of a start to the weekend.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,601
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9123 on: Today at 10:02:50 am »
What do the pool stages look like?
Logged

Offline jedimaster

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9124 on: Today at 10:06:39 am »
Sláinte!
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,602
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9125 on: Today at 10:07:25 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:02:50 am
What do the pool stages look like?

Scotland are absolutely fucked, in with Ireland and South Africa....
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,897
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9126 on: Today at 10:09:59 am »
Jesus, France New Zealand opening game. That'll be fun. Ireland in with Scotland and South Africa. England with a lovely group.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,525
  • Truthiness
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9127 on: Today at 10:11:25 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:56:44 am
Breaking News: Ireland have been docked 10 points for hair crimes after that number 18 came on. Who is that?!
You probably won't be astonished to hear that Finlay Bealham was born in Australia.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9128 on: Today at 10:26:05 am »
Foster is on borrowed time. Might survive until the World Cup but if they dont win it theyll be searching for a new answer.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,601
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9129 on: Today at 10:30:25 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 10:09:59 am
Jesus, France New Zealand opening game. That'll be fun. Ireland in with Scotland and South Africa. England with a lovely group.

Wales and Australia in a group together. Thats a first! Assuming England qualify theyll play one of those two in the quarters. Guess theyre all tough from that stage.

NZ and France in a group together is tasty.
Logged

Online ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,600
  • Hates Poodles
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9130 on: Today at 10:42:34 am »
Outstanding from Ireland.
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,759
  • Enjoy these times
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9131 on: Today at 10:46:33 am »
Ah jaysus the irish rugby fans have lost the run of themselves again. Have seen that result called the greatest irish sporting achievement since romania in 1990
Logged
YNWA

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,525
  • Truthiness
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9132 on: Today at 10:47:58 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:26:05 am
Foster is on borrowed time. Might survive until the World Cup but if they dont win it theyll be searching for a new answer.
Why on earth would they stick with such a failure in Foster when Scott Robertson's breakdancing his way to multiple Super Rugby titles?
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,524
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9133 on: Today at 10:54:32 am »
I've only just heard, well done the Irish.  :)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline mc_red22

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,555
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9134 on: Today at 11:03:51 am »
No Itoje for England?
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,602
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9135 on: Today at 11:04:22 am »
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,601
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9136 on: Today at 11:05:30 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 10:46:33 am
Ah jaysus the irish rugby fans have lost the run of themselves again. Have seen that result called the greatest irish sporting achievement since romania in 1990

That was some goalless draw and penalty shootout to be fair.

Quote from: mc_red22 on Today at 11:03:51 am
No Itoje for England?

Injured or concussed, cant remember which. Curry and Underhill out too. Aussies have had a ton of injuries themselves as well.
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,759
  • Enjoy these times
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9137 on: Today at 11:07:35 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:05:30 am
That was some goalless draw and penalty shootout to be fair.

Injured or concussed, cant remember which. Curry and Underhill out too. Aussies have had a ton of injuries themselves as well.
Least we progressed in a tournament unlike the rugby lads  ;)
Logged
YNWA

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,601
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9138 on: Today at 11:39:15 am »
Good try from Australia but couple of possible forward passes in there it looked like.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,525
  • Truthiness
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9139 on: Today at 12:10:40 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:39:15 am
Good try from Australia but couple of possible forward passes in there it looked like.
The referee might have been distracted by the cool camera angles generated by the spider cam
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,524
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9140 on: Today at 12:14:38 pm »
Those English forwards do not encourage your belief, just littered with errors. How can you be surprised at being penalised when you have an arm around someone's neck?  ???
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,524
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9141 on: Today at 12:26:07 pm »
Well, that was unexpected....
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,601
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9142 on: Today at 12:29:17 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:26:07 pm
Well, that was unexpected....

Brucie Bonus wasnt it!
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,601
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9143 on: Today at 12:40:12 pm »
Try Australia. 4 points in it. 15 to go.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,524
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9144 on: Today at 12:42:32 pm »
Hold onto seat...
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,897
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9145 on: Today at 12:44:51 pm »
Are the Aussies playing a different sport here? Slinging the ball about 5 yards forward and never get pinged for it.
Logged

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,633
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9146 on: Today at 12:46:53 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:26:05 am
Foster is on borrowed time. Might survive until the World Cup but if they dont win it theyll be searching for a new answer.

I'd be surprised if he's coach in two weeks, unless they reckon it's worth tacking on a couple of games on the highveld against the Boks to this regime rather than the next one.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:49:04 pm by lamonti »
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,525
  • Truthiness
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9147 on: Today at 12:57:57 pm »
England's best moment at the SCG since the Darren Gough hat-trick?
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,601
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9148 on: Today at 12:58:39 pm »
Phew! Not sure how much more weve developed or learnt but cant knock a series win in Australia, especially having lost the first Test.

Steward is some player.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,601
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9149 on: Today at 12:59:15 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:57:57 pm
England's best moment at the SCG since the Darren Gough hat-trick?

Won there in 2011 didnt we? Best moment since Collingwoods sprinkler dance maybe.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,525
  • Truthiness
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9150 on: Today at 01:03:02 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:59:15 pm
Won there in 2011 didnt we? Best moment since Collingwoods sprinkler dance maybe.
Dead rubber, that one.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,601
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #9151 on: Today at 01:05:14 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:03:02 pm
Dead rubber, that one.

Wed won the Ashes but they could have levelled the series.

Anyway, can Wales and Scotland complete the clean sweep?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 224 225 226 227 228 [229]   Go Up
« previous next »
 