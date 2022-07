Just gave AWJ the worst yellow I've ever seen. Handling in the ruck. The problem being it didn't go next or near to his hands



Seems to be a godawful game by all accounts.



Tragic call - but all instigated by the Italian touch judge. It hit a SA foot, AWJ was nowhere near it at all, did nothing wrong. Welsh players were exasperated and rightly so. I wouldn't blame Gardner on that one — let down by his team.Brilliant finish to an absolutely woeful game, though Wales were fortunate not concede a pen straight from that kick off from one of their players playing the ball in an offside position after the knock-on.