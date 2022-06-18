« previous next »
General Rugby Union Thread

Elzar

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
June 18, 2022, 05:04:06 pm
Saracens point deduction saved Leicester from relegation a few seasons back.
Agent99

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
June 18, 2022, 05:24:41 pm
Quote from: Elzar on June 18, 2022, 05:04:06 pm
Saracens point deduction saved Leicester from relegation a few seasons back.
Even though Leicester also breached the salary cap.
jillc

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
June 18, 2022, 05:28:16 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 18, 2022, 04:52:42 pm
Freddie Burns!

What a finish. Leicester with a man in the bin score a drop goal in the last 10 seconds to win it 15-12. Two tries to nil, deserved it.

Balls to that, I wanted extra time.  :D
Dougle

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
June 18, 2022, 05:36:45 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 18, 2022, 04:52:42 pm
Freddie Burns!

What a finish. Leicester with a man in the bin score a drop goal in the last 10 seconds to win it 15-12. Two tries to nil, deserved it.

Glad Saracens lost.
Gerry Attrick

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
June 19, 2022, 06:48:23 pm
Jones needs some wins in Australia, otherwise he could be toast. Were shit.
ABZ Rover

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
June 19, 2022, 07:12:53 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on June 19, 2022, 06:48:23 pm
Jones needs some wins in Australia, otherwise he could be toast. Were shit.

Should have been given the boot after the last World Cup.

That was embarrassing this afternoon.
El Lobo

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
June 20, 2022, 09:26:48 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on June 19, 2022, 06:48:23 pm
Jones needs some wins in Australia, otherwise he could be toast. Were shit.

He should have been toast ages ago.

You can't fault the first few years he's had, but we've not been particularly good for a few years now.
Statto Red

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
June 20, 2022, 09:33:14 am
If the world cup was 2024 then maybe Jones could have been fired, but not with the world cup 15 months away.

Had a look, what a fixture to start the 2023 WC, France vs New Zealand.
ABZ Rover

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
June 20, 2022, 12:59:56 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on June 20, 2022, 09:33:14 am
If the world cup was 2024 then maybe Jones could have been fired, but not with the world cup 15 months away.

I dont follow that logic. 

If he stays we can pretty much guarantee shit on a stick, clueless rugby with players being brought into the squad, played out of position and then dropped again for not performing.

Roll the dice and we may see some improvement, cant be any worse!
Agent99

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
June 20, 2022, 07:10:34 pm
Rassie Erasmus was only hired as Head Coach of South Africa a year and a half before the 2019 World Cup. Jones should have gone after the Six Nations.
sinnermichael

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
June 20, 2022, 07:23:19 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on June 20, 2022, 09:33:14 am
If the world cup was 2024 then maybe Jones could have been fired, but not with the world cup 15 months away.

Had a look, what a fixture to start the 2023 WC, France vs New Zealand.

If France don't win this World Cup at home with their best team in over a decade, they never will imo. They should have won it in 2011.
Statto Red

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
June 21, 2022, 01:16:44 pm
Quote from: ABZ Rover on June 20, 2022, 12:59:56 pm
I dont follow that logic. 

If he stays we can pretty much guarantee shit on a stick, clueless rugby with players being brought into the squad, played out of position and then dropped again for not performing.

Roll the dice and we may see some improvement, cant be any worse!

My logic being, unlike football with new manager bounce, international rugby at least, any head coach needs at least a couple of years for the system they have in mind to bed in, Jones days are numbered, but can't see the RFU making any head coaching changes until after the world cup.
Crosby Nick

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
June 21, 2022, 01:19:38 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on June 21, 2022, 01:16:44 pm
My logic being, unlike football with new manager bounce, international rugby at least, any head coach needs at least a couple of years for the system they have in mind to bed in, Jones days are numbered, but can't see the RFU making any head coaching changes until after the world cup.

I dont necessarily disagree and I think I hell stay but didnt South Africa only bring Erasmus in a year or so before the last World Cup or have I imagined that?
Statto Red

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
June 21, 2022, 01:31:53 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 21, 2022, 01:19:38 pm
I dont necessarily disagree and I think I hell stay but didnt South Africa only bring Erasmus in a year or so before the last World Cup or have I imagined that?

Not sure, but sometimes head coaches get lucky with the squad they have, & end up winning the world cup, i feel rugby is one of those sports which head coaches need at least a couple of years with the international team they're coaching, before going into a world cup
sinnermichael

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
June 29, 2022, 02:05:07 pm
I see Ireland lost to the Maori's. I presume Ireland put a 2nd string out?

Anyway, Saturday should be good. Ireland vs NZ (8:05 am), Australia vs England (10:55am), SA vs Wales (4:05pm) and Argentina vs Scotland (8:10pm).

Crosby Nick

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
June 29, 2022, 02:29:45 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on June 29, 2022, 02:05:07 pm
I see Ireland lost to the Maori's. I presume Ireland put a 2nd string out?

Anyway, Saturday should be good. Ireland vs NZ (8:05 am), Australia vs England (10:55am), SA vs Wales (4:05pm) and Argentina vs Scotland (8:10pm).


Should be good...but will no doubt end up being pretty painful!

Mad that England havent lost to Australia since the 2015 World Cup. Pretty sure that will change on this tour though.
Ray K

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
June 29, 2022, 02:29:50 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on June 29, 2022, 02:05:07 pm
I see Ireland lost to the Maori's. I presume Ireland put a 2nd string out?

Anyway, Saturday should be good. Ireland vs NZ (8:05 am), Australia vs England (10:55am), SA vs Wales (4:05pm) and Argentina vs Scotland (8:10pm).

We did.  But most of the 2nd string guys were well below par, and we got a bunch of injuries to our front rowers, where the options weren't great to begin with. Scrum is going to be a big issue for us.

I expect 2 hammerings and 1 decent close loss in the tests.
Elmo!

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
June 30, 2022, 09:20:01 am
I'm expecting at least 2 losses for Scotland against Argentina. Not a full strength squad though it's mad they still took Price/Z Fagerson/Watson with them being on the Lions tour. They could do with a rest. Also just not sure Townsend has a clue what he is doing anymore.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
June 30, 2022, 09:23:59 am
Quote from: Ray K on June 29, 2022, 02:29:50 pm
We did.  But most of the 2nd string guys were well below par, and we got a bunch of injuries to our front rowers, where the options weren't great to begin with. Scrum is going to be a big issue for us.

I expect 2 hammerings and 1 decent close loss in the tests.

I don't think so. Foster looks like he is trying to get himself fired with his latest WTF selections. He has rolled back the clock to already failed plans and players. Will be a a very close series which should be the end of Foster.
sinnermichael

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
June 30, 2022, 12:05:34 pm
Danny Care starting for England. Bloody hell.
Crosby Nick

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
June 30, 2022, 12:58:40 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on June 30, 2022, 12:05:34 pm
Danny Care starting for England. Bloody hell.

Think Im right in saying Ben Youngs hasnt been picked and from what Ive read hes done well at Quins and theyve been playing some good stuff. Plus the link up with Smith. Who are the other options? Randall and Quirke? Havent seen enough of either to know if theyre decent enough.
alonsoisared

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 08:32:03 am
Clear forward pass in that Ireland try. Got away with it, surprise surprise.
Ray K

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 08:43:35 am
Oh damn it anyway, 3 costly slips there and it's a 9 point game out of nowhere.
alonsoisared

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 08:50:32 am
Absolutely brutal this. Ireland were great for 20 minutes.
sinnermichael

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 08:56:09 am
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 08:50:32 am
Absolutely brutal this. Ireland were great for 20 minutes.

All Blacks are just ruthless. Can't give them a sniff.
Ray K

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 09:02:53 am
Going back to bed*

Stayed in bed, but not watching it on my tablet anymore and will doom scroll the rest of the game on Twitter.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 09:11:26 am
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 08:50:32 am
Absolutely brutal this. Ireland were great for 20 minutes.

3 easy tries from an intercept and 2 chips in behind and, generally, around those scores Ireland were better.
