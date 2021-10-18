« previous next »
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
October 18, 2021, 04:06:25 pm
A lot of new faces (although Youngs, Farrell, Tuilagi could be a very experienced 9-12). I take it Marcus Smith will get a run of games now?
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
October 20, 2021, 07:23:48 am
Watson and Cowan-Dickie are out of the Autumn Tests. Watson has a serious knee injury and is likely to miss most of the season. He doesnt seem to have much luck on the injury front.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
October 20, 2021, 03:46:14 pm
Random Q but what website is being used by people looking to offload tickets these days? Used to be able to go onto Gumtree and pick up Twickers tickets.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
October 28, 2021, 12:58:56 pm
Good job I subscribed to Amazon Prime as all the autumn internationals are on there.

Wales vs New Zealand should be decent. Much better watch than Spurs vs Man United that's on at the same time anyway.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
October 28, 2021, 02:45:10 pm
Im afraid the ABs are turning up to this Northern tour with the worst set of haircuts to ever disgrace a sporting arena. You have been warned.

Looking forward to the rugger though
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
October 28, 2021, 03:03:01 pm
Trump's tiny tiny hands
Im afraid the ABs are turning up to this Northern tour with the worst set of haircuts to ever disgrace a sporting arena. You have been warned.

Looking forward to the rugger though

It must be approaching the Millennium in New Zealand now. Whats the fashion? Frosted tips and spiky hair?
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
October 28, 2021, 03:14:16 pm
BIG DICK NICK
It must be approaching the Millennium in New Zealand now. Whats the fashion? Frosted tips and spiky hair?

They want to tell me these are mullets











Re: General Rugby Union Thread
October 28, 2021, 05:18:05 pm
Trump's tiny tiny hands
They want to tell me these are mullets

Christ. Even Jack Goodhue thinks these are bad.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
October 28, 2021, 05:46:41 pm
Hamish Watson had a proper mullet. I'm not sure what they are but not mullets.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
October 28, 2021, 05:49:39 pm
AWJ set to overtake Richie McCaw's international caps record.



Re: General Rugby Union Thread
October 28, 2021, 06:02:55 pm
Basham is a pretty good name for a flanker.

Is Blackadder the son of Todd?
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
October 28, 2021, 06:35:27 pm
BIG DICK NICK
Basham is a pretty good name for a flanker.

Is Blackadder the son of Todd?

He is, number 8 at the crusaders just like his pops too
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
October 28, 2021, 08:10:00 pm
Original
He is, number 8 at the crusaders just like his pops too

Nah Todd was more 6 come lock. His son can play all three loose forward positions and usually does it well. Way more dynamic than his dad.

Ethan Blackadder and Dalton Papalii are the form loosies this year and bring something we have lacked since Kaino retired: size + physicality
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
October 28, 2021, 08:15:11 pm
Trump's tiny tiny hands
Nah Todd was more 6 come lock. His son can play all three loose forward positions and usually does it well. Way more dynamic than his dad.

Ethan Blackadder and Dalton Papalii are the form loosies this year and bring something we have lacked since Kaino retired: size + physicality

I stand corrected
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
January 14, 2022, 10:38:25 pm
England should be building the team around Marcus Smith for the next ten years.

Unbelievable talent.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 04:00:54 pm
Anybody going to watch the final? starts in 45 mins.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 04:27:03 pm
MBL?
Anybody going to watch the final? starts in 45 mins.

Ireland will win.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 05:00:00 pm
sinnermichael
Ireland will win.
Was listening to a podcast during the week and they mentioned that the Brit media was sure we would win. Im not so sure to be honest.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 05:39:57 pm
Not exactly scintillating but we are playing well. Was sure they were going to take points near the end of the half but great defence from us.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Yesterday at 06:50:08 pm
Gutted. Hopefully the next one goes better.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 01:51:33 am
Well that was a day filled with shiteness all round.
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
Today at 11:34:42 am
Ray K
Well that was a day filled with shiteness all round.

Yep! Better give social media a wide berth for a little while.
