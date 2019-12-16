Sounds like Saracens will be relegated from the Premiership after this season regardless of their league position after they failed (miserably) to meet this season's salary cap.
Just how far does the cheating in English rugby go eh? Tainted World Cup IMO
What's a 'World Cup'? I can see no evidence that there's ever been a World Cup in rugby.
Billy Vunipola is out of the 6 nations, broken arm, 3rd time he's broken his arm
Jacob Umaga...any relation?Quite a few names Ive not heard of there but I havent see any club rugby in a long time.
Thoroughly mediocre player.
England 2003 away in Wellington pre-WC is coming on now (Sky Sports). (Think its the one when England went down to 13 men and still held out for the win.)
Was great watching the Highlanders-Chiefs game this morning with the fans back. Really good game aswell.
Beauden Barrett's moving to Japan for 2 years, starting in December. Not going to play for the ABs in that time. Don't think NZRU will be that unhappy, as it takes a big wage off their books for 2 years.
Exodus at Leicester. Six players gone including Manu Tuilagi. Wonder where he'll end up?
