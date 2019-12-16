Here's something amusing in a way.England prop Joe Marler's 10-week ban for grabbing Alun Wyn Jones' genitals will end without him missing a match because of the coronavirus lockdown.Each week of a ban should correspond to a match but every fixture Marler could have played in has been postponed.Six Nations has decided all bans should apply immediately after hearings and Marler's will end as planned on 7 June.The Premiership will not resume before 27 June at the earliest so Harlequins player Marler will serve his entire ban while on lockdown.England centre Manu Tuilagi has therefore already completed a four-week ban for his red card for a dangerous tackle on George North late on in the game at Twickenham.The Leicester player's suspension ended on 14 April.