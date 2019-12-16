« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 216 217 218 219 220 [221]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Rugby Union Thread  (Read 336234 times)

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,882
  • Truthiness
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8800 on: December 16, 2019, 12:21:00 PM »
Andy Farrell's selection for his 1st 6N game will be easy - Cooney at 9, Larmour at 15, fill in the blanks elsewhere. And James Lowe at 11 after we discover that he was in fact born in Waterford all along rather than Wellington as we previously thought.

Rob Howley banned for 18 months with nine months suspended for breaching World Rugby rules on betting. Howley had a total of 363 bets which included Wales games and backing Wales players as first try scorers featuring 1,163 matches in total.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,882
  • Truthiness
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8801 on: January 17, 2020, 12:36:47 AM »
Sounds like Saracens will be relegated from the Premiership after this season regardless of their league position after they failed (miserably) to meet this season's salary cap.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,276
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8802 on: January 17, 2020, 08:18:04 AM »
Quote from: Ray K on January 17, 2020, 12:36:47 AM
Sounds like Saracens will be relegated from the Premiership after this season regardless of their league position after they failed (miserably) to meet this season's salary cap.

I only read the story briefly last night and it seemed to imply they had to fall within the cap this season or be relegated but if they cut their squad and paid off the contracts it would all be counted as part of this years salary if that makes sense.

So although they were bang to rights it sounds a fairly impossible job to fix things in just one season.
Logged

Offline rebel23

  • Rebel without a cause
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8803 on: January 17, 2020, 10:36:58 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on January 17, 2020, 12:36:47 AM
Sounds like Saracens will be relegated from the Premiership after this season regardless of their league position after they failed (miserably) to meet this season's salary cap.

Football could learn a lesson from Saries situation. Relegate Man City.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,361
  • Kloppite
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8804 on: January 18, 2020, 12:52:42 AM »
Irony is, there's no salary cap in the Championship, relegate Saracens, Saracens could keep their players next season, on same budget or bigger budget, then reduce the budget after they win promotion back to the Premiership.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,882
  • Truthiness
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8805 on: January 18, 2020, 07:59:39 PM »
Confirmed by Premiership Rugby. They're relegated.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,981
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8806 on: January 18, 2020, 08:17:40 PM »
Just how far does the cheating in English rugby go eh? Tainted World Cup IMO
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,276
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8807 on: January 18, 2020, 08:18:36 PM »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on January 18, 2020, 08:17:40 PM
Just how far does the cheating in English rugby go eh? Tainted World Cup IMO

Wait til you hear what our cricketers did.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,882
  • Truthiness
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8808 on: January 18, 2020, 08:26:42 PM »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on January 18, 2020, 08:17:40 PM
Just how far does the cheating in English rugby go eh? Tainted World Cup IMO
What's a 'World Cup'? I can see no evidence that there's ever been a World Cup in rugby.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,276
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8809 on: January 18, 2020, 08:35:15 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on January 18, 2020, 08:26:42 PM
What's a 'World Cup'? I can see no evidence that there's ever been a World Cup in rugby.

Its that thing when you play Aussies at GAA I think.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,361
  • Kloppite
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8810 on: January 19, 2020, 01:38:30 PM »
Billy Vunipola is out of the 6 nations, broken arm, 3rd time he's broken his arm
« Last Edit: January 19, 2020, 02:07:11 PM by Statto Red »
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,361
  • Kloppite
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8811 on: January 19, 2020, 01:52:15 PM »
Saracens week goes brom bad to worse William Skelton sent off for a late tackle.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,276
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8812 on: January 19, 2020, 02:48:47 PM »
Quote from: Statto Red on January 19, 2020, 01:38:30 PM
Billy Vunipola is out of the 6 nations, broken arm, 3rd time he's broken his arm

Bugger.

Smarties should move him to a pay as you play deal. :D
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,820
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8813 on: January 20, 2020, 01:03:14 PM »
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,276
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8814 on: January 20, 2020, 03:16:26 PM »
Jacob Umaga...any relation?

Quite a few names Ive not heard of there but I havent see any club rugby in a long time.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,259
  • Bam!
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8815 on: January 20, 2020, 04:06:03 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on January 20, 2020, 03:16:26 PM
Jacob Umaga...any relation?

Quite a few names Ive not heard of there but I havent see any club rugby in a long time.

Nephew of Tana!
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,361
  • Kloppite
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8816 on: February 7, 2020, 04:34:34 PM »
I see Saracens are in more bother over fielding an ineligible player in the European Champions Cup
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-union/51415778
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,820
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8817 on: April 2, 2020, 11:12:58 AM »
New contract for Eddie Jones until 2023 World Cup then.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,361
  • Kloppite
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8818 on: April 25, 2020, 09:02:51 PM »
Here's something amusing in a way.

England prop Joe Marler's 10-week ban for grabbing Alun Wyn Jones' genitals will end without him missing a match because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Each week of a ban should correspond to a match but every fixture Marler could have played in has been postponed.

Six Nations has decided all bans should apply immediately after hearings and Marler's will end as planned on 7 June.

The Premiership will not resume before 27 June at the earliest so Harlequins player Marler will serve his entire ban while on lockdown.

England centre Manu Tuilagi has therefore already completed a four-week ban for his red card for a dangerous tackle on George North late on in the game at Twickenham.

The Leicester player's suspension ended on 14 April.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-union/52424599
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,820
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8819 on: May 4, 2020, 12:45:23 PM »
Logged

Offline Red Bird

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8820 on: June 8, 2020, 04:54:52 PM »
Super rugby is returning with crowds in New Zealand. Cant wait.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8821 on: June 8, 2020, 04:55:45 PM »
Jefferson Poirot retired from the French team due to lack of motivation. Surprisingly honest.
Logged

Offline Red Bird

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8822 on: June 8, 2020, 05:13:29 PM »
Very interesting.
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,820
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8823 on: June 13, 2020, 11:48:15 AM »
Was great watching the Highlanders-Chiefs game this morning with the fans back. Really good game aswell.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 248,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8824 on: June 13, 2020, 02:38:34 PM »
England 2003 away in Wellington pre-WC is coming on now (Sky Sports).

(Think its the one when England went down to 13 men and still held out for the win.)
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,276
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8825 on: June 13, 2020, 03:16:03 PM »
Quote from: royhendo on June 13, 2020, 02:38:34 PM
England 2003 away in Wellington pre-WC is coming on now (Sky Sports).

(Think its the one when England went down to 13 men and still held out for the win.)


Extended their lead with 13 on the pitch I think!
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,981
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8826 on: June 13, 2020, 06:15:45 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on June 13, 2020, 11:48:15 AM
Was great watching the Highlanders-Chiefs game this morning with the fans back. Really good game aswell.

Games are sold out for the early games, that means 42,000 will watch the Blues v Canes game. Been a long time since such crowds turned up like that
Logged

Offline Red Bird

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8827 on: June 13, 2020, 07:21:14 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on June 13, 2020, 11:48:15 AM
Was great watching the Highlanders-Chiefs game this morning with the fans back. Really good game aswell.
Excellent rugby. And in front of over 20, 000 raucous fans, at that. Rather envious of the New Zealanders.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,882
  • Truthiness
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8828 on: Today at 01:42:48 PM »
Beauden Barrett's moving to Japan for 2 years, starting in December. Not going to play for the ABs in that time.

Don't think NZRU will be that unhappy, as it takes a big wage off their books for 2 years.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,820
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8829 on: Today at 03:21:07 PM »
Exodus at Leicester. Six players gone including Manu Tuilagi. Wonder where he'll end up?
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8830 on: Today at 03:21:43 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:42:48 PM
Beauden Barrett's moving to Japan for 2 years, starting in December. Not going to play for the ABs in that time.

Don't think NZRU will be that unhappy, as it takes a big wage off their books for 2 years.

Might be a big wage off the books but he'll be a huge miss for them. Best player on the planet for my money.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,276
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8831 on: Today at 03:22:14 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 03:21:07 PM
Exodus at Leicester. Six players gone including Manu Tuilagi. Wonder where he'll end up?

Might he head abroad and end his England career?
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,457
  • Buck Dancer
Re: General Rugby Union Thread
« Reply #8832 on: Today at 03:49:18 PM »
Leicesters not had it this bad since Daniel Lambert attended the all you can eat cheese festival
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from
Pages: 1 ... 216 217 218 219 220 [221]   Go Up
« previous next »
 