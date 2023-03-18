« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1403 1404 1405 1406 1407 [1408]   Go Down

Author Topic: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?  (Read 1558382 times)

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,605
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56280 on: March 18, 2023, 12:06:24 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,378
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56281 on: March 18, 2023, 01:32:32 pm »
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,849
  • since 1956
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56282 on: March 18, 2023, 02:56:34 pm »
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,651
  • Indefatigability
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56283 on: March 18, 2023, 08:43:19 pm »
Logged

Offline PeterJM

  • The Queens Drive Dodger. Has a reckless appetite for meat
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56284 on: March 19, 2023, 05:06:05 pm »
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 858
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56285 on: March 19, 2023, 05:23:36 pm »
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,215
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56286 on: March 19, 2023, 06:55:33 pm »
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,996
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56287 on: March 19, 2023, 07:29:25 pm »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,651
  • Indefatigability
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56288 on: March 19, 2023, 08:19:00 pm »
Logged

Offline PeterJM

  • The Queens Drive Dodger. Has a reckless appetite for meat
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56289 on: March 19, 2023, 08:25:26 pm »
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,996
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56290 on: March 19, 2023, 09:09:33 pm »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 679
  • JFT 97
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56291 on: March 19, 2023, 10:28:13 pm »
Logged

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,378
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56292 on: March 19, 2023, 10:54:02 pm »
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,651
  • Indefatigability
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56293 on: March 20, 2023, 01:13:34 pm »
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 271
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56294 on: March 20, 2023, 04:20:10 pm »
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,378
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56295 on: March 21, 2023, 12:37:20 am »
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,651
  • Indefatigability
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56296 on: March 21, 2023, 09:14:33 am »
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 271
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56297 on: March 21, 2023, 10:30:54 am »
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,996
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56298 on: March 21, 2023, 11:47:24 am »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,849
  • since 1956
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56299 on: March 21, 2023, 03:49:38 pm »
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,651
  • Indefatigability
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56300 on: March 21, 2023, 09:35:57 pm »
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,996
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56301 on: March 22, 2023, 12:14:18 am »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 271
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56302 on: March 22, 2023, 11:20:50 am »
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56303 on: March 22, 2023, 01:49:13 pm »
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,996
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56304 on: March 22, 2023, 05:51:37 pm »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,104
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56305 on: March 22, 2023, 08:04:53 pm »
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline PeterJM

  • The Queens Drive Dodger. Has a reckless appetite for meat
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56306 on: March 22, 2023, 09:43:22 pm »
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 271
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56307 on: March 23, 2023, 02:01:05 pm »
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,651
  • Indefatigability
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56308 on: March 23, 2023, 09:59:22 pm »
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 271
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56309 on: March 24, 2023, 11:47:30 am »
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,378
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56310 on: March 24, 2023, 12:38:42 pm »
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline sattapaartridge

  • The new 'pete price' of RAWK.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,524
  • @sattapaal
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56311 on: March 24, 2023, 12:51:25 pm »
Ass
Logged
did you know that 10 x 2 and 11 x 2 have the same answer?

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,651
  • Indefatigability
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56312 on: March 24, 2023, 01:28:45 pm »
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 679
  • JFT 97
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56313 on: March 24, 2023, 01:51:34 pm »
Logged

Offline TheMissionary

  • PositionIsSoooooooOrdinary!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,765
  • That's nice, that's McDermott, and that's a goal!!
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56314 on: March 24, 2023, 07:01:14 pm »
Ball
Logged
TheMissionary
YNWA

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,651
  • Indefatigability
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56315 on: Yesterday at 01:27:03 pm »
Logged

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,378
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56316 on: Yesterday at 04:06:42 pm »
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 858
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #56317 on: Today at 05:45:39 pm »
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde
Pages: 1 ... 1403 1404 1405 1406 1407 [1408]   Go Up
« previous next »
 