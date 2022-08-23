Queen
Killer
Darts
Blowpipe
Missile
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
Cruise
Control
Dominate
Overwhelm
intense
Pressure
Point
Decimal
We will build and grow from within, buy prudently and cleverly and never again waste resources on inflated transfer fees and unrealistic wages. We have no fear of spending and competing with the very best but we will not overpay for players
traction
Tire
Exhausted
spent
Drained
Swamp
Creature
Specimen
Microscope
Scientist
Laboratory
Experiment
Test
Study
Student
Layabout
sloth
Laziness
Activity
fitness
injuries
crocs
Comfortable
Page created in 0.022 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.33]