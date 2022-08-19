« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1380 1381 1382 1383 1384 [1385]   Go Down

Author Topic: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?  (Read 1477565 times)

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,264
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #55360 on: August 19, 2022, 01:27:32 pm »
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #55361 on: August 19, 2022, 02:17:17 pm »
Logged

Offline sattapaartridge

  • The new 'pete price' of RAWK.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,296
  • @sattapaal on Twitter
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #55362 on: August 19, 2022, 02:50:13 pm »
Can
Logged
Quote from: JohnWHenry
We will build and grow from within, buy prudently and cleverly and never again waste resources on inflated transfer fees and unrealistic wages. We have no fear of spending and competing with the very best but we will not overpay for players
Too late eh?

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #55363 on: August 19, 2022, 05:39:53 pm »
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,970
  • Indefatigability
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #55364 on: August 19, 2022, 06:05:02 pm »
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #55365 on: August 19, 2022, 07:43:27 pm »
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,392
  • Never Forget
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #55366 on: August 19, 2022, 08:33:40 pm »
Psycho the movie
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,970
  • Indefatigability
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #55367 on: August 19, 2022, 10:18:29 pm »
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #55368 on: August 19, 2022, 11:03:24 pm »
Logged

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 979
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #55369 on: August 20, 2022, 05:45:35 am »
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,545
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #55370 on: August 20, 2022, 06:16:42 am »
« Last Edit: August 20, 2022, 06:22:13 am by duvva »
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,970
  • Indefatigability
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #55371 on: August 20, 2022, 08:18:30 am »
Logged

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 979
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #55372 on: August 20, 2022, 11:35:30 am »
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #55373 on: August 20, 2022, 05:42:11 pm »
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #55374 on: August 20, 2022, 06:06:25 pm »
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #55375 on: August 20, 2022, 07:25:43 pm »
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 979
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #55376 on: August 21, 2022, 06:46:52 am »
Logged

Offline JohnnoWhite

  • Deliverer of the -Q- de grace.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,821
  • Thought I was wrong once - but I was mistaken.
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #55377 on: August 21, 2022, 07:06:00 am »
Logged
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,970
  • Indefatigability
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #55378 on: August 21, 2022, 09:43:30 am »
Logged

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 979
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #55379 on: August 21, 2022, 02:04:08 pm »
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #55380 on: August 21, 2022, 07:11:28 pm »
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 979
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #55381 on: August 21, 2022, 08:39:03 pm »
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 88
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #55382 on: August 21, 2022, 10:05:45 pm »
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,970
  • Indefatigability
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #55383 on: August 21, 2022, 10:11:55 pm »
Logged

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 979
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #55384 on: Yesterday at 06:25:02 am »
Logged

Online Jono69

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,079
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #55385 on: Yesterday at 07:09:06 am »
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 88
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #55386 on: Yesterday at 09:31:00 am »
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 979
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #55387 on: Yesterday at 09:41:10 am »
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,970
  • Indefatigability
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #55388 on: Yesterday at 04:25:14 pm »
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #55389 on: Yesterday at 05:26:53 pm »
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #55390 on: Yesterday at 06:41:49 pm »
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #55391 on: Yesterday at 06:53:43 pm »
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #55392 on: Yesterday at 07:41:22 pm »
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 979
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #55393 on: Today at 06:06:31 am »
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 88
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #55394 on: Today at 11:12:22 am »
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,970
  • Indefatigability
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #55395 on: Today at 12:58:46 pm »
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #55396 on: Today at 01:46:21 pm »
Logged

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,320
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #55397 on: Today at 01:55:08 pm »
Logged

∆×∆p×≥h/4π

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Word Association Game... where will our minds take us?
« Reply #55398 on: Today at 01:58:09 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 01:55:08 pm
kong
King


(side note: my wife actually met a guy whose name was Kong King.  I'm not making this up :) )
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1380 1381 1382 1383 1384 [1385]   Go Up
« previous next »
 