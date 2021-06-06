Bark
Orders
Last
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
Blues
We have been wiping our arses on man city all day in our house.
Fume
smoke
Fire
Brigade
Love
Passion
Killers.
Brightside
dark
After
noon
high
dry
Canada
Moose
Jaw
bite
Teeth
False
Disingenuous
Genius
Fitzy
Deluded
Mad
Scientist
Laboratory
We will build and grow from within, buy prudently and cleverly and never again waste resources on inflated transfer fees and unrealistic wages. We have no fear of spending and competing with the very best but we will not overpay for players
Experiment
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.61]