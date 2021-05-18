Jeans.
We have been wiping our arses on man city all day in our house.
Dungarees
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
Fashion
Police
Donut
ring
Pinky
Perky
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.
Peacock (There's a very nice cafe' in York called "The Perky Peacock")
Feathers
pub
Team
Spirit
Spook
Glass
Cut
Throat
Lozenge
Soothe
Stroke
Breast
Chicken
Pox
virus
Corona
Beer
Hops
Skips
Jumps
Falls
Water
Gate
post
Goal
score
Page created in 0.035 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.6]