Two questions from tonightís pub quiz



Out of the 92 league clubs there are only 2 with the letters A, B, C, D & E? (We got one, really should have got the one we didnít)



Name the 5 premier league teams with less than 30k capacity? (Although this was found out to be just 4 teams as one team has just scraped over)



Sorry if theyíve been asked before