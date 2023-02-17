« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Down

Author Topic: Footy Quiz  (Read 208416 times)

Offline Speedy Molby

  • Not as fat as his name suggests but is still a bad formby wool :)
  • Campaigns
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 885
  • Satire? In Wigan?
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3480 on: February 17, 2023, 02:42:51 pm »
Post-1945, five clubs have spent just one season in the English top flight. Can you name them?
Logged
I am alone now. I am beyond recrimination. The curtains have shut, the furniture has gone. I am transforming. I am vibrating. I am glowing. I am flying. Look at me now.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,858
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3481 on: February 17, 2023, 02:52:29 pm »
Swindon Town?

And presumably once and once only, rather than multiple seasons of one at a time?
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,990
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3482 on: February 17, 2023, 02:54:05 pm »
Did Barnsley go straight back down?
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,858
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3483 on: February 17, 2023, 02:58:39 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on February 17, 2023, 02:54:05 pm
Did Barnsley go straight back down?

They did. Despite us letting them win at Anfield and needing a late winner to beat 9 men at Oakwell!
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,635
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3484 on: February 17, 2023, 02:59:48 pm »
Carlisle United?
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,342
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3485 on: February 17, 2023, 03:11:50 pm »
Blackpool?

Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,635
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3486 on: February 17, 2023, 03:29:06 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on February 17, 2023, 03:11:50 pm
Blackpool?


Blackpool have been in the top division a few times.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,254
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3487 on: February 17, 2023, 03:34:32 pm »
I believe Northampton were in the top flight when England won the World Cup (or just before or just after). Don't know if they only survived for a season but that must have been their only time!?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,858
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3488 on: February 17, 2023, 03:43:14 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 17, 2023, 03:29:06 pm
Blackpool have been in the top division a few times.

Yeah, must have been too flight in the 50s with the Mathews final and all that.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,859
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3489 on: February 17, 2023, 03:49:57 pm »
Leyton Orient spent 1 season in the top division in the 60s
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,841
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3490 on: February 17, 2023, 04:24:21 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on February 17, 2023, 03:34:32 pm
I believe Northampton were in the top flight when England won the World Cup (or just before or just after). Don't know if they only survived for a season but that must have been their only time!?
Utopia!
Logged
AHA!

Offline leinad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 800
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3491 on: February 17, 2023, 05:36:42 pm »
Millwall?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,858
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3492 on: February 17, 2023, 05:59:36 pm »
Quote from: leinad on February 17, 2023, 05:36:42 pm
Millwall?

They lasted more than a season. Definitely remember seeing them twice at Anfield.
Logged

Offline Speedy Molby

  • Not as fat as his name suggests but is still a bad formby wool :)
  • Campaigns
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 885
  • Satire? In Wigan?
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3493 on: February 17, 2023, 07:47:55 pm »
And we have them all!

Barnsley 97/98
Swindon 93/94
Carlisle 74/75
Northampton 65/66
Leyton Orient 62/63. Dunno what happened to the other club that were promoted in 1962.
Logged
I am alone now. I am beyond recrimination. The curtains have shut, the furniture has gone. I am transforming. I am vibrating. I am glowing. I am flying. Look at me now.

Offline Speedy Molby

  • Not as fat as his name suggests but is still a bad formby wool :)
  • Campaigns
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 885
  • Satire? In Wigan?
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3494 on: February 18, 2023, 08:27:56 pm »
Who is the only player born in the 1950s to score a Premier League hat-trick?
Logged
I am alone now. I am beyond recrimination. The curtains have shut, the furniture has gone. I am transforming. I am vibrating. I am glowing. I am flying. Look at me now.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,635
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3495 on: February 18, 2023, 08:50:12 pm »
Quote from: Speedy Molby on February 18, 2023, 08:27:56 pm
Who is the only player born in the 1950s to score a Premier League hat-trick?
Heard this one at a footy quiz a while back.  ;)

Spoiler
Gordon Strachan
[close]
Logged

Offline Speedy Molby

  • Not as fat as his name suggests but is still a bad formby wool :)
  • Campaigns
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 885
  • Satire? In Wigan?
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3496 on: February 18, 2023, 09:01:22 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 18, 2023, 08:50:12 pm
Heard this one at a footy quiz a while back.  ;)

Spoiler
Gordon Strachan
[close]
Correct. Spoilsport.  :D
Logged
I am alone now. I am beyond recrimination. The curtains have shut, the furniture has gone. I am transforming. I am vibrating. I am glowing. I am flying. Look at me now.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,063
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3497 on: January 25, 2024, 11:12:09 pm »
This was asked at the pub quiz tonight.

Only 5 managers have won PL manager of the year more than once, name them?

Its not the most difficult, certainly 4 of the 5 are fairly obvious but I wasnt sure about the fifth but we did get them all
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,859
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3498 on: January 26, 2024, 12:00:20 am »
Ferguson, Wenger, Mourinho (?), Klopp and Chief Cheat?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,063
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3499 on: January 26, 2024, 12:27:00 am »
Correct.

It was Klopp that nearly caught me out. Just couldnt recall if he won it a year we didnt win the League. In the end I couldnt think who else it could be so put Jurgen
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Speedy Molby

  • Not as fat as his name suggests but is still a bad formby wool :)
  • Campaigns
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 885
  • Satire? In Wigan?
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3500 on: Yesterday at 11:54:03 pm »
Who is the only Liverpool player to appear in 11 different shirt numbers? Pre-squad number era, obviously.
Logged
I am alone now. I am beyond recrimination. The curtains have shut, the furniture has gone. I am transforming. I am vibrating. I am glowing. I am flying. Look at me now.

Online Gili Gulu

  • My disappointment is immeasurable, and my week is ruined
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,127
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3501 on: Today at 01:18:13 am »
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Yesterday at 11:54:03 pm
Who is the only Liverpool player to appear in 11 different shirt numbers? Pre-squad number era, obviously.

Well I think they used to give out shirt number based on position in a 2-3-5.

2 Right Back, 3 Left Back, 4 Right Wing Half, 5 Centre Half, 6 Left Wing Half, 7 Right Wing, 8 Right Inside Forward, 9 Striker, 10 Left Inside Forward, 11 Left Wing.

They used to put the team on the back of the programme in this format in the 60s I think.

They switched to squad numbers in 1993, but I think we had numbers allocated to first team players before that.
Kenny 7, Jockey 6, Souness 10, Rush 9 etc.

Emlyn played in lots of positions, right aross the back and midfield, I'd say him.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,842
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3502 on: Today at 01:23:12 am »
Jockey's a good shout but I'm going Stevie Nicol. Played across defence and midfield and I'm pretty sure he deputised in attack at some point in the 80's.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,063
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3503 on: Today at 04:46:55 am »
Ian Callaghan?

Though Steve Nicol is a good shout
« Last Edit: Today at 04:48:34 am by duvva 💅 »
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Gili Gulu

  • My disappointment is immeasurable, and my week is ruined
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,127
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3504 on: Today at 08:08:23 am »
Think Stevie Nicol always wore 4? Must be back in the 60s early 70s or earlier still.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Up
« previous next »
 