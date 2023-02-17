Who is the only Liverpool player to appear in 11 different shirt numbers? Pre-squad number era, obviously.



Well I think they used to give out shirt number based on position in a 2-3-5.2 Right Back, 3 Left Back, 4 Right Wing Half, 5 Centre Half, 6 Left Wing Half, 7 Right Wing, 8 Right Inside Forward, 9 Striker, 10 Left Inside Forward, 11 Left Wing.They used to put the team on the back of the programme in this format in the 60s I think.They switched to squad numbers in 1993, but I think we had numbers allocated to first team players before that.Kenny 7, Jockey 6, Souness 10, Rush 9 etc.Emlyn played in lots of positions, right aross the back and midfield, I'd say him.