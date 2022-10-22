« previous next »
Author Topic: Footy Quiz  (Read 188160 times)

Speedy Molby

Re: Footy Quiz
Reply #3480 on: Today at 02:42:51 pm
Post-1945, five clubs have spent just one season in the English top flight. Can you name them?
Crosby Nick

Re: Footy Quiz
Reply #3481 on: Today at 02:52:29 pm
Swindon Town?

And presumably once and once only, rather than multiple seasons of one at a time?
El Lobo

Re: Footy Quiz
Reply #3482 on: Today at 02:54:05 pm
Did Barnsley go straight back down?
Crosby Nick

Re: Footy Quiz
Reply #3483 on: Today at 02:58:39 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:54:05 pm
Did Barnsley go straight back down?

They did. Despite us letting them win at Anfield and needing a late winner to beat 9 men at Oakwell!
Terry de Niro

Re: Footy Quiz
Reply #3484 on: Today at 02:59:48 pm
Carlisle United?
paulrazor

Re: Footy Quiz
Reply #3485 on: Today at 03:11:50 pm
Blackpool?

Terry de Niro

Re: Footy Quiz
Reply #3486 on: Today at 03:29:06 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 03:11:50 pm
Blackpool?


Blackpool have been in the top division a few times.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Footy Quiz
Reply #3487 on: Today at 03:34:32 pm
I believe Northampton were in the top flight when England won the World Cup (or just before or just after). Don't know if they only survived for a season but that must have been their only time!?
Crosby Nick

Re: Footy Quiz
Reply #3488 on: Today at 03:43:14 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:29:06 pm
Blackpool have been in the top division a few times.

Yeah, must have been too flight in the 50s with the Mathews final and all that.
Barneylfc

Re: Footy Quiz
Reply #3489 on: Today at 03:49:57 pm
Leyton Orient spent 1 season in the top division in the 60s
gerrardisgod

Re: Footy Quiz
Reply #3490 on: Today at 04:24:21 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:34:32 pm
I believe Northampton were in the top flight when England won the World Cup (or just before or just after). Don't know if they only survived for a season but that must have been their only time!?
Utopia!
