Steve heighway 71 and 74 fa cup final
Did Jimmy case score in a uefa final. He scored in 77 fa cup final
Correct on Heighway, full house. The full list:
7 - Rush (1 82 LC & 87); 2 86 Fa, 2 89, 1 92)
6 - Keegan ( 2 73 & 76 uc: 2 74 Fa)
5 - Gerrard ( 01 uc, 03 LC, 05 CL, O6 x 2 Fa)
3- A Kennedy (LC 81, 83, EC 81)
3 - Whelan (2 x 82 LC and 83 LC)
3 - Owen (2 x Fa 01, 03 LC)
2 - - (Hunt (65 Fa, 66 ECWc)
2 - Heighway (71 & 74 Fa)
2 - Case (76 us, 77 Fa)
2 - Neal (77 & 84 Ec)
2 - Dalglish (78 EC, 81 LC)
2 - McManaman (95 LC)
2 - Fowler (LC 01, UC 01)
2 - Kuyt (07 EC, 12 LC)
Thanks for playing and I hope Salah can add his name to this list at the CL final. Anyone else will have to score twice.