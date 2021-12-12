« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 82 83 84 85 86 [87]   Go Down

Author Topic: Footy Quiz  (Read 187327 times)

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,283
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3440 on: Yesterday at 09:58:01 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:47:13 pm
1 v Arsenal in a league cup final which we lost

The first match in his Liverpool career that he lost after scoring
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,649
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3441 on: Yesterday at 10:02:21 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:58:01 pm
The first match in his Liverpool career that he lost after scoring
Yes, not long before he left for Juve.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,283
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3442 on: Yesterday at 10:05:12 pm »
I've ruled out anyone after 86 as I'd know it for sure. Seems like we've got all the 80s league cup finals covered too  :D

I'll guess 2 players I know for sure that scored in FA Cup finals with Case in 77 and Heighway in 71. Did one or both score in a UEFA final too?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Speedy Molby

  • Not as fat as his name suggests but is still a bad formby wool :)
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 771
  • Satire? In Wigan?
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3443 on: Yesterday at 10:53:22 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:05:12 pm
I've ruled out anyone after 86 as I'd know it for sure. Seems like we've got all the 80s league cup finals covered too  :D

I'll guess 2 players I know for sure that scored in FA Cup finals with Case in 77 and Heighway in 71. Did one or both score in a UEFA final too?
Case scored in the 76 uefa, so thats right and were just two short, I think.
Logged
I am alone now. I am beyond recrimination. The curtains have shut, the furniture has gone. I am transforming. I am vibrating. I am glowing. I am flying. Look at me now.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,218
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3444 on: Yesterday at 11:13:58 pm »
Roger Hunt? Fa Cup v Leeds and Cup Winners Cup v Dortmund?
Logged

Offline Speedy Molby

  • Not as fat as his name suggests but is still a bad formby wool :)
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 771
  • Satire? In Wigan?
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3445 on: Yesterday at 11:16:35 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:13:58 pm
Roger Hunt? Fa Cup v Leeds and Cup Winners Cup v Dortmund?
Correct, one to go.
Logged
I am alone now. I am beyond recrimination. The curtains have shut, the furniture has gone. I am transforming. I am vibrating. I am glowing. I am flying. Look at me now.

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,403
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3446 on: Yesterday at 11:32:16 pm »
Hunt, heighway, Keegan, case, dalglish, Neal, Kennedy,
Whelan, rush, Owen, Gerrard, Fowler, kuyt, mcmanaman
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Speedy Molby

  • Not as fat as his name suggests but is still a bad formby wool :)
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 771
  • Satire? In Wigan?
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3447 on: Yesterday at 11:41:51 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 11:16:25 pm
Steve heighway 71 and 74 fa cup final

Did Jimmy case score in a uefa final. He scored in 77 fa cup final
Correct on Heighway, full house. The full list:

7 - Rush (1 82 LC & 87); 2 86 Fa, 2 89, 1 92)
6 - Keegan ( 2 73 & 76 uc: 2 74 Fa)
5 - Gerrard ( 01 uc, 03 LC, 05 CL, O6 x 2 Fa)

3- A Kennedy (LC 81, 83, EC 81)
3 - Whelan (2 x 82 LC and 83 LC)
3 - Owen (2 x Fa 01, 03 LC)

2 - - (Hunt (65 Fa, 66 ECWc)
2 - Heighway (71 & 74 Fa)
2 - Case (76 us, 77 Fa)
2 - Neal (77 & 84 Ec)
2 - Dalglish (78 EC, 81 LC)
2 - McManaman (95 LC)
2 - Fowler (LC 01, UC 01)
2 - Kuyt (07 EC, 12 LC)

Thanks for playing and I hope Salah can add his name to this list at the CL final. Anyone else will have to score twice.
Logged
I am alone now. I am beyond recrimination. The curtains have shut, the furniture has gone. I am transforming. I am vibrating. I am glowing. I am flying. Look at me now.

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,403
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3448 on: Yesterday at 11:47:03 pm »
Deleted that post. Barney had just beaten me to it I think
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,316
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3449 on: Today at 01:02:53 am »
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Yesterday at 07:51:29 pm
There are 14 players who have scored more than once for Liverpool in major cup finals. By major I mean the two domestic cups and the three (now two) European ones. Super Cup, Club World Cup dont count, nor do penalties in shootouts.
This breaks down as follows:

7 goals: one player
6: one player
5: one player
3: three. players
2: eight players

Anyone fancy having a go?

From the top of me head .

Rush
Owen
Fowler
Gerrard
Keegan
Whelan
Kenny
Stevie Mac
Sir Roger Hunt
Alan Kennedy

That's it .

Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are seen - some wise fella

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,316
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3450 on: Today at 01:05:25 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 08:58:34 pm
Alan Kennedy- oops, 84 was a shootout...

He scored in the 81 League Cup Final against West Ham.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are seen - some wise fella

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,316
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3451 on: Today at 01:12:50 am »
Looks like I got to the party a bit late  ;D

Here's one then .

Name a team were the players first name starts with same letter as their second. 
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are seen - some wise fella

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,403
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3452 on: Today at 07:52:54 am »
Alan a'court
Carl cort
Danny dichio
David Dunn
Damien duff
Jermaine Jenas
Nyron nosworthy
Phil Parkes
Steve sidwell
Teemu Tainio
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,218
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3453 on: Today at 07:53:37 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 07:52:54 am
Alan a'court
Carl cort
Danny dichio
David Dunn
Damien duff
Jermaine Jenas
Nyron nosworthy
Phil Parkes
Steve sidwell
Teemu Tainio


Can we get every letter of the alphabet?

Ill fill the first gap with Bosko Balaban.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,297
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3454 on: Today at 07:58:54 am »
Eberechi Eze
Fraser Forster
Logged
AHA!

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,403
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3455 on: Today at 08:01:20 am »
Zinedine zidane
Kevin kilbane
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Woody Boyd

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3456 on: Today at 08:01:46 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:53:37 am
Can we get every letter of the alphabet?

Ill fill the first gap with Bosko Balaban.

Hermann Hreidarsson!
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,297
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3457 on: Today at 08:09:54 am »
Goncalo Guedes
Logged
AHA!

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,528
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3458 on: Today at 08:10:20 am »
Robert Rosario
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,218
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3459 on: Today at 08:13:31 am »
Onguchi Onyewu
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 82 83 84 85 86 [87]   Go Up
« previous next »
 