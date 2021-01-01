« previous next »
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3400 on: Today at 02:46:33 pm »
David Burrows, Alan Waddle
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3401 on: Today at 02:53:06 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:44:05 pm
He made his debut v Ipswich in December 1980, didn't play in the derby until November 81 in which he scored

I stand corrected then.
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3402 on: Today at 02:57:36 pm »
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Today at 02:46:33 pm
David Burrows,

Was that his first derby though ?
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3403 on: Today at 03:04:48 pm »
Scored in their first Derby as opposed to scored their first goal for us in a Derby?

Not sure that helps me either way!

Alan Waddle?
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3404 on: Today at 03:05:35 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 02:57:36 pm
Was that his first derby though ?
There are 2 questions, first goal for club in derby and scored on derby debut.
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3405 on: Today at 03:06:27 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:04:48 pm
Scored in their first Derby as opposed to scored their first goal for us in a Derby?

Not sure that helps me either way!

Alan Waddle?

There was 2 questions, don't have answers for either, just takes the discussion away from the game thread  :D
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3406 on: Today at 03:06:48 pm »
Anelka got his first against them, didnt he?
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3407 on: Today at 03:18:48 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 03:06:48 pm
Anelka got his first against them, didnt he?
yes he did, EDIT, was Anelka's first for us against Birmingham in the cup? Though it is correct to say he scored on derby debut.

I don't think Dean Saunders was mentioned. He did in 1991. First goal Vs QPR a few days earlier and derby debut goal.

« Reply #3408 on: Today at 04:10:39 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:24:00 pm
Players that have scored their first goal for us (as Gakpo did last night) in the merseyside derby. There is 19 in total


Phil Neville at the Anny Road?
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3409 on: Today at 04:11:16 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 03:18:48 pm
yes he did, EDIT, was Anelka's first for us against Birmingham in the cup? Though it is correct to say he scored on derby debut.

I don't think Dean Saunders was mentioned. He did in 1991. First goal Vs QPR a few days earlier and derby debut goal.



I was at that game. David Burrows scored after about 40 seconds. Might have been his first goal for us too!
« Reply #3410 on: Today at 04:12:17 pm »
Was Riises first goal at the pit, and first derby which gave him the song?
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3411 on: Today at 04:14:03 pm »
First goal in a Derby appearance, but hed scored in the Super cup a few weeks earlier.
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3412 on: Today at 04:18:30 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:11:16 pm
I was at that game. David Burrows scored after about 40 seconds. Might have been his first goal for us too!
yes it was, several years after he joined, finally had a long ranger go in. Ray Houghton scored a nice goal too, was a good win that

Quote from: Craig S on Today at 04:12:17 pm
Was Riises first goal at the pit, and first derby which gave him the song?
good shout. the game Gerrard leathered one in top corner and ran the pitch sticking his tongue out. iconic goal


Actually another one, what about Steve McMahon? Would have played vs us for Everton but his first for us against them he scored at goodison, possibly his first ever goal for us too.


Edit again, Ray Houghton in the cup in 88, that was his derby debut
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3413 on: Today at 04:29:09 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:25:41 pm
Gakpo
Barmby
Virgil

Solicitors firm...
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3414 on: Today at 04:49:42 pm »
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Today at 03:05:35 pm
There are 2 questions, first goal for club in derby and scored on derby debut.

The original question was me and me mate last night and was ' to score against Everton in their first derby for us ' .

All are welcome though  :wave
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3415 on: Today at 07:51:29 pm »
There are 14 players who have scored more than once for Liverpool in major cup finals. By major I mean the two domestic cups and the three (now two) European ones. Super Cup, Club World Cup dont count, nor do penalties in shootouts.
This breaks down as follows:

7 goals: one player
6: one player
5: one player
3: three. players
2: eight players

Anyone fancy having a go?
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3416 on: Today at 07:55:26 pm »
Gerrard - 5? - League Cup, Fa Cup X 2, Champions League, UEFA Cup
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3417 on: Today at 07:57:18 pm »
Owen - 3? - League Cup, FA Cup X 2
Fowler - 2? - League Cup, UEFA Cup
Kuyt - 2? - League Cup, Champions League
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3418 on: Today at 08:00:35 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:55:26 pm
Gerrard - 5? - League Cup, Fa Cup X 2, Champions League, UEFA Cup
Correct
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3419 on: Today at 08:00:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:57:18 pm
Owen - 3? - League Cup, FA Cup X 2
Fowler - 2? - League Cup, UEFA Cup
Kuyt - 2? - League Cup, Champions League
Correct
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3420 on: Today at 08:06:47 pm »
Oh yeah, McManaman in 1995 scored two in the League Cup final. Just heard him on the PSG - Bayern game ;D
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3421 on: Today at 08:20:38 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:06:47 pm
Oh yeah, McManaman in 1995 scored two in the League Cup final. Just heard him on the PSG - Bayern game ;D
Correct
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3422 on: Today at 08:58:34 pm »
Alan Kennedy- oops, 84 was a shootout...
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3423 on: Today at 09:02:35 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 08:58:34 pm
Alan Kennedy- oops, 84 was a shootout...
Still correct, League Cup and European Cup.

Ronnie Whelan with three League Cup goals, cant recall any others.
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3424 on: Today at 09:02:58 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 08:58:34 pm
Alan Kennedy- oops, 84 was a shootout...
But thats not the only time he hit the back of the net in a cup final.
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3425 on: Today at 09:04:02 pm »
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Today at 09:02:58 pm
But thats not the only time he hit the back of the net in a cup final.

Right, seen my correction corrected...
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3426 on: Today at 09:06:01 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 09:02:35 pm
Still correct, League Cup and European Cup.

Ronnie Whelan with three League Cup goals, cant recall any others.
League Cup in 81 and 83, European cup in 81. Correct on Whelan. I think we now have 6 of the 14.
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3427 on: Today at 09:14:19 pm »
Ian Rush - 87 league cup final, a million FA Cup finals
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3428 on: Today at 09:16:25 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:11:16 pm
I was at that game. David Burrows scored after about 40 seconds. Might have been his first goal for us too!

Yep, me too, lost my trainer on the Kop when that flew in, spent the whole game with one shoe on, found it miles away once it had emptied after the game.
« Reply #3429 on: Today at 09:18:25 pm »
Keegan scored in a couple of UEFA finals and FA Cup final in 74
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3430 on: Today at 09:26:59 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:18:25 pm
Keegan scored in a couple of UEFA finals and FA Cup final in 74
Keegan scored twice in each two-legged uefa cup final in 73 and 76 and twice in 74 Fa. Hes the man with 6. Think we have 8 of the 14.
« Reply #3431 on: Today at 09:32:08 pm »
Phil Neal in 77 and 84
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3432 on: Today at 09:33:21 pm »
