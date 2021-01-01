I was at that game. David Burrows scored after about 40 seconds. Might have been his first goal for us too!



Was Riises first goal at the pit, and first derby which gave him the song?



yes it was, several years after he joined, finally had a long ranger go in. Ray Houghton scored a nice goal too, was a good win thatgood shout. the game Gerrard leathered one in top corner and ran the pitch sticking his tongue out. iconic goalActually another one, what about Steve McMahon? Would have played vs us for Everton but his first for us against them he scored at goodison, possibly his first ever goal for us too.Edit again, Ray Houghton in the cup in 88, that was his derby debut