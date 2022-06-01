Spoiler Wolfburg, Borussia Dortmund, Werder Bremen and Stuttgart

Spoiler Not sure, my guess is Lazio

Spoiler They all captained their side to WC victory, but obviously Maradona was nowhere near the first to do so, and there have been others since then too that are not on your list. Maradona famously did play every single minute of every game - but obviously that is incorrect as Lloris was rested for their final group game in 2018. Will think on it, and if I do come up with something else, will edit this later

Spoiler Did they win the GERMAN league, despite being from Austria?

1  Name the 3 Bundesliga clubs to win the title this century, that werent Bayern Munich.There are 4:2  Who were the last team to win the cup winners cup?3  What did Diego Maradona do first in 1986, that has since been done by Lothar Mattheus, Dunga, Didier Deschamps, Cafu and Hugo Lloris?4  What was strange about Rapid Viennas 1941 Championship win (Apart from the whole world war thing)?It is a guess, but: