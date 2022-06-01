« previous next »
Footy Quiz

Re: Footy Quiz
June 1, 2022, 02:55:04 pm
Quote from: Iska on June  1, 2022, 01:56:45 pm


It blows my mind that a photo of this game exists to be honest.  Even rawk is going to struggle to turn up an aul arse who travelled to this one.
I think this was during Hodgson's first spell at Gothenborg.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: Footy Quiz
Yesterday at 08:49:49 am
Is this the most recent quiz thread? Hope so!

Two Parter:

1 - Who has played for the most premier league clubs? (They have played for 8 different teams)

2 - Name the clubs
Re: Footy Quiz
Yesterday at 08:52:45 am
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 08:49:49 am
Is this the most recent quiz thread? Hope so!

Two Parter:

1 - Who has played for the most premier league clubs?

2 - Name the clubs

Instinct says peter crouch

portsmouth, southampton, liverpool, spurs, stoke, burnley

but 6 doesn't seem that many now  :-\

were QPR in the prem when he played there?
Re: Footy Quiz
Yesterday at 08:54:29 am
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 08:49:49 am
Is this the most recent quiz thread? Hope so!

Two Parter:

1 - Who has played for the most premier league clubs? (They have played for 8 different teams)

2 - Name the clubs
Craig Bellamy?
Coventry, Newcastle, Blackburn,  Liverpool, West Ham, Man City, Cardiff

Edit: didnt see the 8 clubs part
Re: Footy Quiz
Yesterday at 08:56:12 am
The answer to these questions is always Marcus Bent!

Ipswich, Charlton, Everton, Wigan, Blackburn, Palace... must be two more!
Re: Footy Quiz
Yesterday at 08:57:59 am
Marcus Bent?
Re: Footy Quiz
Yesterday at 08:58:48 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:56:12 am
The answer to these questions is always Marcus Bent!

Ipswich, Charlton, Everton, Wigan, Blackburn, Palace... must be two more!
Wolves, Wigan, Crystal Palace?

Re: Footy Quiz
Yesterday at 08:59:45 am
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 08:52:45 am
Instinct says peter crouch

portsmouth, southampton, liverpool, spurs, stoke, burnley

but 6 doesn't seem that many now  :-\

were QPR in the prem when he played there?
Quote from: redan on Yesterday at 08:54:29 am
Craig Bellamy?
Coventry, Newcastle, Blackburn,  Liverpool, West Ham, Man City, Cardiff

Edit: didnt see the 8 clubs part
Apologies, added the 8 clubs bit in abit late!


Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:56:12 am
The answer to these questions is always Marcus Bent!

Ipswich, Charlton, Everton, Wigan, Blackburn, Palace... must be two more!

We have a winner, almost.

Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:58:48 am
Wolves, Wigan, Crystal Palace?


Wigan already in there.

1 club left.
Re: Footy Quiz
Yesterday at 09:02:27 am
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 08:59:45 am
Apologies, added the 8 clubs bit in abit late!


We have a winner, almost.

Wigan already in there.

1 club left.
Leicester?
Re: Footy Quiz
Yesterday at 09:02:31 am
Leicester was his other one

think he scored vs us in 2003
Re: Footy Quiz
Yesterday at 09:06:12 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:02:27 am
Leicester?

 :champ

That was a fun 15 minutes.

I'll try come up with a bigger quiz sheet for later
Re: Footy Quiz
Yesterday at 09:08:27 am
Good stuff. Main board unreadable at the moment, needing a distraction from work, get the questions coming in
Re: Footy Quiz
Yesterday at 11:20:21 am
Some general questions for you all to start. Maybe add answers in spoilers in case people want to have a go and see after

1  Name the 3 Bundesliga clubs to win the title this century, that werent Bayern Munich.

2  Who were the last team to win the cup winners cup?

3  What did Diego Maradona do first in 1986, that has since been done by Lothar Mattheus, Dunga, Didier Deschamps, Cafu and Hugo Lloris?

4  What was strange about Rapid Viennas 1941 Championship win (Apart from the whole world war thing)?

Re: Footy Quiz
Yesterday at 11:33:22 am

Some general questions for you all to start. Maybe add answers in spoilers in case people want to have a go and see after

1  Name the 3 Bundesliga clubs to win the title this century, that werent Bayern Munich.
Spoiler
Dortmund, Leverkusen and Hertha berlin?
[close]

2  Who were the last team to win the cup winners cup?
Spoiler
Lazio?
[close]

3  What did Diego Maradona do first in 1986, that has since been done by Lothar Mattheus, Dunga, Didier Deschamps, Cafu and Hugo Lloris?
Spoiler
Captain the world cup winning team?
[close]

4  What was strange about Rapid Viennas 1941 Championship win (Apart from the whole world war thing)?
no idea

[/quote]
Re: Footy Quiz
Yesterday at 11:52:15 am
1  Name the 3 Bundesliga clubs to win the title this century, that werent Bayern Munich.
There are 4:
Spoiler
Wolfburg, Borussia Dortmund, Werder Bremen and Stuttgart
[close]

2  Who were the last team to win the cup winners cup?
Spoiler
Not sure, my guess is Lazio
[close]

3  What did Diego Maradona do first in 1986, that has since been done by Lothar Mattheus, Dunga, Didier Deschamps, Cafu and Hugo Lloris?
Spoiler
They all captained their side to WC victory, but obviously Maradona was nowhere near the first to do so, and there have been others since then too that are not on your list.  Maradona famously did play every single minute of every game - but obviously that is incorrect as Lloris was rested for their final group game in 2018. Will think on it, and if I do come up with something else, will edit this later
[close]

4  What was strange about Rapid Viennas 1941 Championship win (Apart from the whole world war thing)?
It is a guess, but:
Spoiler
Did they win the GERMAN league, despite being from Austria?
[close]

Re: Footy Quiz
Yesterday at 12:14:30 pm


3  What did Diego Maradona do first in 1986, that has since been done by Lothar Mattheus, Dunga, Didier Deschamps, Cafu and Hugo Lloris?

Spoiler
Captained the winning side but played outside of their country
[close]
Re: Footy Quiz
Yesterday at 12:23:47 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:14:30 pm

3  What did Diego Maradona do first in 1986, that has since been done by Lothar Mattheus, Dunga, Didier Deschamps, Cafu and Hugo Lloris?

Spoiler
Captained the winning side but played outside of their country
[close]

Spoiler
I was thinking that, but Cannavaro and Messi have also done that, and the way I read the question was that it was an exclusive list of just those 5 players, whereas since 1986, it's actually only been Cannavro and Cassilas who hasn't been playing outside his country
[close]
Re: Footy Quiz
Yesterday at 12:47:23 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 12:23:47 pm
Spoiler
I was thinking that, but Cannavaro and Messi have also done that, and the way I read the question was that it was an exclusive list of just those 5 players, whereas since 1986, it's actually only been Cannavro and Cassilas who hasn't been playing outside his country
[close]

Spoiler
Cannavaro was probably still classed as a Juve player, and the question is likely from pre Sportswashing world cup is my train of thought  :D
[close]
Re: Footy Quiz
Yesterday at 12:55:32 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:47:23 pm
Spoiler
Cannavaro was probably still classed as a Juve player, and the question is likely from pre Sportswashing world cup is my train of thought  :D
[close]

Spoiler
True that
[close]
Re: Footy Quiz
Yesterday at 02:08:58 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 11:52:15 am
1  Name the 3 Bundesliga clubs to win the title this century, that werent Bayern Munich.
There are 4:
Spoiler
Wolfburg, Borussia Dortmund, Werder Bremen and Stuttgart
[close]

2  Who were the last team to win the cup winners cup?
Spoiler
Not sure, my guess is Lazio
[close]

4  What was strange about Rapid Viennas 1941 Championship win (Apart from the whole world war thing)?
It is a guess, but:
Spoiler
Did they win the GERMAN league, despite being from Austria?
[close]



These are all correct - Wrote 3 instead of 4 for the first question by mistake

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:14:30 pm

3  What did Diego Maradona do first in 1986, that has since been done by Lothar Mattheus, Dunga, Didier Deschamps, Cafu and Hugo Lloris?

Spoiler
Captained the winning side but played outside of their country
[close]


This is also correct, didn't update it to include Messi!
Re: Footy Quiz
Yesterday at 02:10:39 pm
Who are these players that scored in FA cup finals between 1970 and 1990?

i, horace leggier
ii, boners orr ego
iii, dijon hard leg
iv. fri Alien Deport
v, thu cohen hike
vi, johns taco grin
vii, grassy event
Re: Footy Quiz
Yesterday at 02:14:19 pm
II roger Osbourne
Re: Footy Quiz
Yesterday at 02:15:25 pm
v. Keith Houchen (what a goal!)

iii. John Aldridge (and Liverpool have scoredin their first attack!)
Re: Footy Quiz
Yesterday at 02:20:42 pm
Iv Ian Porterfield
Re: Footy Quiz
Yesterday at 02:23:45 pm
vi Craig Johnston
I charlie george
Re: Footy Quiz
Yesterday at 02:38:50 pm
vii Gary stevens
Re: Footy Quiz
Yesterday at 03:15:13 pm
At least pretend you don't know! :D

Answers:

Spoiler
horace leggier  Charlie George Arsenal vs Liverpool 1971
boners orr ego  Roger Osborne Ipswich vs Arsenal 1978
Dijon hard leg  John Aldridge Liverpool vs Everton 1989
Fri Alien Deport  Ian Portfield Sunderland vs Leeds 1973
Thu cohen hike  Keith Houchen Coventry vs Spurs 1987
Johns taco grin  Craig Johnston Liverpool vs Everton 1986
Grassy event  Gary Stevens Brighton vs Man United 1983
[close]


Will put some more together tomorrow, any format requests? Guess the XI, find the players that have done x, anagrams of players, normal quiz questions?

Re: Footy Quiz
Yesterday at 03:42:18 pm
I always like the Missing Men ones where you have to name the eleven from a random fixture. Thanks Dad.
Re: Footy Quiz
Yesterday at 04:10:43 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 03:15:13 pm

Will put some more together tomorrow, any format requests? Guess the XI, find the players that have done x, anagrams of players, normal quiz questions?

All of the above
Re: Footy Quiz
Yesterday at 04:30:38 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 04:10:43 pm
All of the above

Always difficult aren't you Barney?
Re: Footy Quiz
Yesterday at 05:15:38 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 04:30:38 pm
Always difficult aren't you Barney?

I'm a civil servant. Here to serve you.
Re: Footy Quiz
Yesterday at 05:20:29 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:15:38 pm
I'm a civil servant. Here to serve you.

:lmao
Re: Footy Quiz
Yesterday at 06:27:17 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:15:38 pm
I'm a civil servant. Here to serve you.

Do civil servants serve civily?
Re: Footy Quiz
Today at 08:18:57 am
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 06:27:17 pm
Do civil servants serve civily?
leave us nordy civil servants alone

thanks

Barney are you still on for tea break (11 to 1230)
Re: Footy Quiz
Today at 08:27:42 am
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 08:18:57 am
leave us nordy civil servants alone

thanks

Barney are you still on for tea break (11 to 1230)

Hell need to push back his pub lunch to 1245-1430 but Im sure he can make it work.
