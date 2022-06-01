It blows my mind that a photo of this game exists to be honest. Even rawk is going to struggle to turn up an aul arse who travelled to this one.
Is this the most recent quiz thread? Hope so!Two Parter:1 - Who has played for the most premier league clubs?2 - Name the clubs
Is this the most recent quiz thread? Hope so!Two Parter:1 - Who has played for the most premier league clubs? (They have played for 8 different teams)2 - Name the clubs
The answer to these questions is always Marcus Bent!Ipswich, Charlton, Everton, Wigan, Blackburn, Palace... must be two more!
Instinct says peter crouchportsmouth, southampton, liverpool, spurs, stoke, burnleybut 6 doesn't seem that many now were QPR in the prem when he played there?
Craig Bellamy?Coventry, Newcastle, Blackburn, Liverpool, West Ham, Man City, Cardiff Edit: didnt see the 8 clubs part
Wolves, Wigan, Crystal Palace?
Apologies, added the 8 clubs bit in abit late!We have a winner, almost.Wigan already in there. 1 club left.
Leicester?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
3 What did Diego Maradona do first in 1986, that has since been done by Lothar Mattheus, Dunga, Didier Deschamps, Cafu and Hugo Lloris?SpoilerCaptained the winning side but played outside of their country[close]
Spoiler I was thinking that, but Cannavaro and Messi have also done that, and the way I read the question was that it was an exclusive list of just those 5 players, whereas since 1986, it's actually only been Cannavro and Cassilas who hasn't been playing outside his country[close]
SpoilerCannavaro was probably still classed as a Juve player, and the question is likely from pre Sportswashing world cup is my train of thought [close]
1 Name the 3 Bundesliga clubs to win the title this century, that werent Bayern Munich.There are 4:SpoilerWolfburg, Borussia Dortmund, Werder Bremen and Stuttgart[close]2 Who were the last team to win the cup winners cup?SpoilerNot sure, my guess is Lazio[close]4 What was strange about Rapid Viennas 1941 Championship win (Apart from the whole world war thing)?It is a guess, but:SpoilerDid they win the GERMAN league, despite being from Austria?[close]
Will put some more together tomorrow, any format requests? Guess the XI, find the players that have done x, anagrams of players, normal quiz questions?
All of the above
Always difficult aren't you Barney?
I'm a civil servant. Here to serve you.
Do civil servants serve civily?
leave us nordy civil servants alonethanksBarney are you still on for tea break (11 to 1230)
