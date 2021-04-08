« previous next »
Footy Quiz

skipper757

Re: Footy Quiz
April 8, 2021, 10:08:33 pm
6. Coventry - Sky Blues?
13. Bournemouth - Cherries?
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Footy Quiz
April 9, 2021, 11:48:19 am
2. is Luton - the Hatters.
Medellin

Re: Footy Quiz
April 9, 2021, 08:23:35 pm
Hazell

Re: Footy Quiz
April 9, 2021, 08:26:17 pm
Medellin

Re: Footy Quiz
April 9, 2021, 08:29:07 pm
Quote from: Hazell on April  9, 2021, 08:26:17 pm
Damn 3 mins 11 seconds.

  :D

I had Brad Friedel in me head doing Brad Jones  ::)
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Footy Quiz
April 9, 2021, 11:41:52 pm
Quote from: Hazell on April  9, 2021, 08:26:17 pm
Damn 3 mins 11 seconds.

3 mins 11 left? Thats exactly why I had too! Would have been way quicker on a keyboard but as youll all know, my spelling/typing on my phone is poor!
Hazell

Re: Footy Quiz
April 10, 2021, 02:26:54 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on April  9, 2021, 11:41:52 pm
3 mins 11 left? Thats exactly why I had too! Would have been way quicker on a keyboard but as youll all know, my spelling/typing on my phone is poor!

Oh yeah, 3m 11s left, couple of tricky ones in there but not too bad.
jackh

Re: Footy Quiz
April 17, 2021, 12:29:39 am
Not sure if this might be repeating one from earlier in the thread (can't be bothered checking - keep quite with the answer if you know it from the past...!), but my mate sent me this one:

"Name the player who has scored league goals(s) for 4 teams who have all won the Premier League, but he himself has never won the Premier League".

I did go back to clarify a couple of things in the rules, which I'll offer up if anyone asks the same thing in response.

Spoiler
Amusingly, though I'm yet to have it acknowledged my my mate, I think I've got the right answer via the wrong means - I retracted my first answer, looked him up to check I was wrong, and learned something entirely new about him ;D
[close]
skipper757

Re: Footy Quiz
April 17, 2021, 01:34:22 am
Quote from: jackh on April 17, 2021, 12:29:39 am
Not sure if this might be repeating one from earlier in the thread (can't be bothered checking - keep quite with the answer if you know it from the past...!), but my mate sent me this one:

"Name the player who has scored league goals(s) for 4 teams who have all won the Premier League, but he himself has never won the Premier League".

I did go back to clarify a couple of things in the rules, which I'll offer up if anyone asks the same thing in response.

Spoiler
Amusingly, though I'm yet to have it acknowledged my my mate, I think I've got the right answer via the wrong means - I retracted my first answer, looked him up to check I was wrong, and learned something entirely new about him ;D
[close]

Spoiler
I was stumped by this one, so I began trawling through Wikipedia pages of clubs' seasons (picked a team that's won the Prem and flipped through some seasons where they didn't win the league) to give myself hints without looking up the answer.  Those Wiki pages also have transfers in/out for the season, and one such page for a club's season, a transfer caught my eye, and it all fell into place.  I had no idea this player ever played on this team (came through the youth system).  I think we're on the same page here that he's far more known for playing for the other Prem-Winning teams and not this one.
[close]
jackh

Re: Footy Quiz
April 17, 2021, 01:52:58 am
Quote from: skipper757 on April 17, 2021, 01:34:22 am
Spoiler
I was stumped by this one, so I began trawling through Wikipedia pages of clubs' seasons (picked a team that's won the Prem and flipped through some seasons where they didn't win the league) to give myself hints without looking up the answer.  Those Wiki pages also have transfers in/out for the season, and one such page for a club's season, a transfer caught my eye, and it all fell into place.  I had no idea this player ever played on this team (came through the youth system).  I think we're on the same page here that he's far more known for playing for the other Prem-Winning teams and not this one.
[close]

Spoiler
Summer 1996 by any chance?[/B]
[close]
Speedy Molby

Re: Footy Quiz
April 17, 2021, 02:02:49 am
Paul Dickov?
jackh

Re: Footy Quiz
April 17, 2021, 02:22:28 am
Quote from: Speedy Molby on April 17, 2021, 02:02:49 am
Paul Dickov?

That's the player I ended up with.  He was my first answer, then I doubted it so looked him up to confirm that no, he had not in fact ever played for Chelsea early in his career...and then I stumbled on some other info ;D

I think my route there was more honest that Skipper's "trawl through Wikipedia for hints" ;D  :P
skipper757

Re: Footy Quiz
April 17, 2021, 02:59:19 pm
Quote from: jackh on April 17, 2021, 02:22:28 am
That's the player I ended up with.  He was my first answer, then I doubted it so looked him up to confirm that no, he had not in fact ever played for Chelsea early in his career...and then I stumbled on some other info ;D

I think my route there was more honest that Skipper's "trawl through Wikipedia for hints" ;D  :P

Absolutely.  ;D

I was completely stuck so started going on Wiki and ended up on Arsenal's 96-97 season page and saw that he was transferred to City that summer, and things clicked into place in my brain.
LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Footy Quiz
Today at 12:37:23 pm
Good question on Football Weekly (anyone who has listened, please exclude yourselves  ;D).

Chris Wood's hat-trick made New Zealand the 46th country to have a player who has scored a Premier League hat-trick. 22 of those 46 nations have only had one player do it. Match the nation with the player:

Algeria -
Australia -
Bosnia -
Bulgaria -
Chile -
Costa Rica -
DR Congo -
Egypt -
FR Yugoslavia -
Gabon -
Ghana -
Israel -
Jamaica -
Japan -
New Zealand - Wood
Paraguay -
South Korea -
Sweden -
Togo -
Trinidad & Tobago -
Uruguay -
Venezuela -
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Footy Quiz
Today at 12:38:52 pm
Going in order:

Mahrez
Viduka
Dzeko
Berbatov
Sanchez
Wanchope

Will stop there and let others have a go!
fucking appalled

Re: Footy Quiz
Today at 12:40:47 pm
Egypt is Mo obviously

Paraguay - Santa Cruz

Uruguay - Suarez
LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Footy Quiz
Today at 12:41:55 pm
Algeria - Mahrez
Australia - Viduka
Bosnia - Dzeko
Bulgaria - Berbatov
Chile - Sanchez
Costa Rica - Wanchope
DR Congo -
Egypt - Salah
FR Yugoslavia -
Gabon -
Ghana -
Israel -
Jamaica -
Japan -
New Zealand - Wood
Paraguay - Santa Cruz
South Korea -
Sweden -
Togo -
Trinidad & Tobago -
Uruguay - Suarez
Venezuela -
gerrardisgod

Re: Footy Quiz
Today at 12:42:21 pm
Israel - Yossi
fucking appalled

Re: Footy Quiz
Today at 12:42:39 pm
Venezuela - Rondon?
LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Footy Quiz
Today at 12:43:29 pm
Algeria - Mahrez
Australia - Viduka
Bosnia - Dzeko
Bulgaria - Berbatov
Chile - Sanchez
Costa Rica - Wanchope
DR Congo - Bolasie
Egypt - Salah
FR Yugoslavia - Milosevic
Gabon - Aubameyang
Ghana - Yeboah
Israel - Benny Noon
Jamaica - Lisbie
Japan - Kagawawawa
New Zealand - Wood
Paraguay - Santa Cruz
South Korea - Cheers Son's crying
Sweden - Ljungberg
Togo - Adebayor
Trinidad & Tobago - Yorke
Uruguay - Suarez
Venezuela - Rondon
sinnermichael

Re: Footy Quiz
Today at 12:43:33 pm
Sweden- Ljungberg?

Yugoslavia- Milosovic?
gerrardisgod

Re: Footy Quiz
Today at 12:45:01 pm
Togo - Adebayor
Trinidad - Yorke
fucking appalled

Re: Footy Quiz
Today at 12:46:14 pm
South Korea must be Son Heung-Min
LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Footy Quiz
Today at 12:46:57 pm
All correct
sinnermichael

Re: Footy Quiz
Today at 12:47:07 pm
Japan- Kagawa
Gabon- Aubameyang
gerrardisgod

Re: Footy Quiz
Today at 12:48:20 pm
Cant even remember who declared/played for Jamaica. Has Michail Antonio? Remember it being mentioned.
Speedy Molby

Re: Footy Quiz
Today at 12:48:29 pm
Gabon Aubameyang
Israel Rosenthal
S Korea Son
Ghana Yeboah
Barneylfc∗

Re: Footy Quiz
Today at 12:49:22 pm
Jamaica is Kevin fucking Lisbie
LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Footy Quiz
Today at 12:50:15 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:49:22 pm
Jamaica is Kevin fucking Lisbie

 ;D

Remember that day ever so well. Had no idea he was Jamaican though so didn't get it.

Last one left - probably the toughest.
fucking appalled

Re: Footy Quiz
Today at 12:51:03 pm
DR Congo.....the lad who used to play for Newcastle and do the backflips? Cant remember his name though!
gerrardisgod

Re: Footy Quiz
Today at 12:51:55 pm
Only guy I can remember played for Norwich, think he scored past us in the 5-4, Mbokani?
LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Footy Quiz
Today at 12:52:04 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:51:03 pm
DR Congo.....the lad who used to play for Newcastle and do the backflips? Cant remember his name though!

Lua Lua, brother of Kazenga, good shout but not him.
LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Footy Quiz
Today at 12:52:28 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 12:51:55 pm
Only guy I can remember played for Norwich, think he scored past us in the 5-4, Mbokani?

Another good shout but if he had scored a hat-trick I think the Premier League would have instantly had to cease as a competition!
sinnermichael

Re: Footy Quiz
Today at 12:54:20 pm
Is Bolasie from Congo? Can't be him surely? Can't finish for toffee.
Speedy Molby

Re: Footy Quiz
Today at 12:54:38 pm
Bolasie for Congo?
LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Footy Quiz
Today at 12:54:57 pm
Yannick Bolasie scored a Premier League hat-trick and the world somehow kept spinning. I have no recollection of it whatsoever.
gerrardisgod

Re: Footy Quiz
Today at 12:59:31 pm
If only the question was celebrating a corner related.
Elzar

Re: Footy Quiz
Today at 01:01:47 pm
Quote from: Hazell on April 10, 2021, 02:26:54 pm
Oh yeah, 3m 11s left, couple of tricky ones in there but not too bad.

Yeah I got confused on Lovren!

I did it in 55 seconds so 4:05 left.
Speedy Molby

Re: Footy Quiz
Today at 01:03:17 pm
Bolasie ht for Palace v Sunderland 2015 in 11 minutes.
