https://www.sporcle.com/games/WeAreWearside/liverpool-players---country-of-birth-ii2mins43.Pretty easy but a few will get tripped up.
Damn 3 mins 11 seconds.
people like big dick nick.
3 mins 11 left? Thats exactly why I had too! Would have been way quicker on a keyboard but as youll all know, my spelling/typing on my phone is poor!
Not sure if this might be repeating one from earlier in the thread (can't be bothered checking - keep quite with the answer if you know it from the past...!), but my mate sent me this one:"Name the player who has scored league goals(s) for 4 teams who have all won the Premier League, but he himself has never won the Premier League".I did go back to clarify a couple of things in the rules, which I'll offer up if anyone asks the same thing in response.SpoilerAmusingly, though I'm yet to have it acknowledged my my mate, I think I've got the right answer via the wrong means - I retracted my first answer, looked him up to check I was wrong, and learned something entirely new about him [close]
SpoilerI was stumped by this one, so I began trawling through Wikipedia pages of clubs' seasons (picked a team that's won the Prem and flipped through some seasons where they didn't win the league) to give myself hints without looking up the answer. Those Wiki pages also have transfers in/out for the season, and one such page for a club's season, a transfer caught my eye, and it all fell into place. I had no idea this player ever played on this team (came through the youth system). I think we're on the same page here that he's far more known for playing for the other Prem-Winning teams and not this one. [close]
Paul Dickov?
That's the player I ended up with. He was my first answer, then I doubted it so looked him up to confirm that no, he had not in fact ever played for Chelsea early in his career...and then I stumbled on some other info I think my route there was more honest that Skipper's "trawl through Wikipedia for hints"
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.
Jamaica is Kevin fucking Lisbie
DR Congo.....the lad who used to play for Newcastle and do the backflips? Cant remember his name though!
Only guy I can remember played for Norwich, think he scored past us in the 5-4, Mbokani?
Oh yeah, 3m 11s left, couple of tricky ones in there but not too bad.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
