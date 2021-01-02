« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 73 74 75 76 77 [78]   Go Down

Author Topic: Footy Quiz  (Read 143324 times)

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,602
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3080 on: January 2, 2021, 01:37:21 pm »
Quote from: Secret Santa Shit Xmas GiftS on January  2, 2021, 01:17:50 pm
Owen is correct too right? Think he scored in them all as well.

It's okay, I'm used to being ignored.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,231
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3081 on: January 2, 2021, 01:41:01 pm »
Didnt Owen score in all of them as well?
Logged

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,620
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3082 on: January 2, 2021, 01:42:55 pm »
Quote from: Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly on January  2, 2021, 01:37:21 pm
It's okay, I'm used to being ignored.

Haha sorry I missed your submission  ;D
Logged
Believer

Offline S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,180
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3083 on: January 2, 2021, 02:07:06 pm »
Quote from: OLD SAINT DICKLESS NICHOLAS on January  2, 2021, 01:41:01 pm
Didnt Owen score in all of them as well?
Not only that, he played in them too.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,602
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3084 on: January 2, 2021, 03:54:37 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on January  2, 2021, 01:42:55 pm
Haha sorry I missed your submission  ;D

Ha ha no worries
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Ab125

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 116
  • Si señor...
Can anybody get this?
« Reply #3085 on: February 2, 2021, 06:21:35 am »
Mate sent me this and I'm struggling. I'm beginning to think there is a mistake somewhere.

Logged

Offline Something Worse

  • Master of prehistoric and fantasy creature-based onomatopoeia
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,174
Re: Can anybody get this?
« Reply #3086 on: February 2, 2021, 06:31:40 am »
Aren't these always fake?
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 pm
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 pm
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3087 on: February 2, 2021, 07:33:47 am »
Pretty sure only 24 African players have won the CL. Of them still playing in the PL there is, Keita, Matip, Mane, Salah. All are PL winners.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Ab125

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 116
  • Si señor...
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3088 on: February 2, 2021, 09:03:07 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February  2, 2021, 07:33:47 am
Pretty sure only 24 African players have won the CL. Of them still playing in the PL there is, Keita, Matip, Mane, Salah. All are PL winners.
Yeah. I've tried it taking away the clues at the bottom and still stuck.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3089 on: February 2, 2021, 09:31:04 am »
For Alex Ferguson to be listed it must be someone that has played for Man United, and apparently only 7 African players have done so:

- Zaha
- Djemba Djemba
- Manucho
- Diouf
- Bailly
- Fortune
- Igalho

Pretty sure none of those fit, so it must be bullshit.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3090 on: March 22, 2021, 05:18:31 pm »
This quiz requires two answers to each question. The first, for everyone, is to work out the nickname. The second is to identify the club the nickname is associated with. To help I have put in the division the club is in for the 20/21 season so P = Premier, C = Championship, 1 = League 1 and 2 = League 2.

1. Essential small pieces of kit for a cavalry man  (P)
 
2. These sometimes caused a battering at a castle  (C)
 
3. One for sorrow, two for joy, .....   (P)

4. Could be New, could be National  (C)

5. You might find one of these at Timpsons  (1)

6. Could not give their traditional birthday salute to the Queen last year  (P)
 
7. They catch these small crustaceans near the shore  (2)

8. Their female fans aren't unpleasant or ill tempered surely  (1)

9. Are their shorts not a tight fit then  (P)

10. Once the nickname for a postman as well  (C)
 
11. These crimson coloured guys are part of Satan's team  (P)
 
12. You don't want to meet this lot in the jungle  (1)

13. Watch out when they are above you at the seaside  (P)
 
14. Miners would want to hear them tweeting  (C)
 
15. (Southern) Spanish noblemen perhaps  (1)
 
16. These guys could do you a nice pint  (1)

17.  Sharp ones can give you a nasty cut  (P)
 
18. Didn't they sail to the America 400 years ago  (1)
 
19. Does this team have royal protection like their namesakes  (C)
 
20. These lads like to drive a John Deere rather than a Ferrari  (1)

21. These boxers aren't chickens are they?  (2)


Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,231
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3091 on: March 22, 2021, 05:24:08 pm »
2. Rams. Derby County

Like that?
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3092 on: March 22, 2021, 05:29:26 pm »
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,231
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3093 on: March 22, 2021, 05:54:54 pm »
21. Bantams. Bradford City

14. Canaries. Norwich City

18. Pilgrims. Plymouth Argyle
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,730
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3094 on: March 22, 2021, 06:55:42 pm »
5. Cobblers.  Northampton Town.

7. Shrimpers. Southend United.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,268
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3095 on: March 22, 2021, 06:56:53 pm »
1) Spurs- Tottenham?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,231
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3096 on: March 22, 2021, 06:58:54 pm »
13.Seagulls. Brighton

16. Brewers. Burton Albion
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,730
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3097 on: March 22, 2021, 07:00:24 pm »
3. Magpies. Newcastle United.

12. Tigers. Hull City.

17. Blades. Sheffield United.
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,231
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3098 on: March 22, 2021, 07:03:28 pm »
4. Forest. Nottingham Forest
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,730
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3099 on: March 22, 2021, 07:08:34 pm »
20. Tractor boys. Ipswich Town.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,251
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3100 on: March 22, 2021, 07:57:30 pm »
11 - Red Devils. Man United
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,231
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3101 on: March 22, 2021, 08:13:23 pm »
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,251
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3102 on: March 22, 2021, 08:19:55 pm »
Logged

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3103 on: March 23, 2021, 12:47:45 pm »
9. Baggies - West Brom
Logged

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3104 on: March 23, 2021, 12:49:02 pm »
6. Gunners - Arsenal
Logged

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3105 on: March 23, 2021, 12:50:54 pm »
19. Royals - Reading
Logged

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3106 on: March 23, 2021, 12:58:12 pm »
8. Shrews - Shrewsbury town

15. Dons - MK Dons
Logged

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3107 on: March 23, 2021, 01:01:19 pm »
10. Robins - Bristol city
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,231
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3108 on: March 23, 2021, 01:34:43 pm »
15. Dons. MK Dons (possibly AFC Wimbledon!)
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3109 on: Today at 12:07:15 pm »
Another set as above.

1. Should Mother Theresa to be one? (P)     

2. Ladies Day at Royal Ascot is a big one for them. (C)   

3. This is good for doing creases. (2)     

4. Roman legions had to protect these at all costs. (P)     

5. Welsh cousins to those over the white cliffs of Dover. (C)     

6. There is not a cloud in sight when these play.  (C)   

7. They don't buy in, they produce their own.  (1)   

8. Re-wilders want to introduce these back into Scotland.  (P)   
 
9. They don't walk, they don't gallop, they go a speed in between.  (2) 

10. They are not heros, they are ........     (P)   
 
11. Their fans must have something to hoot about.  (C)   
 
12. They reside not in say Devon but in the 'Smoke'.  (P)     
 
13. Juicy and tasty, especially in May and June, but mind the stone inside.  (C)   

14. (Fishy) seadogs these lads.  (2)   

15. Harry has recently left the team.  (C)   

16. Plenty of these can be found in Bradgate Park  (2) 
 
17. These used to be paired with sickles.  (P)   
 
18. They should give you a more comfortable horse ride. (2) 
 
19. Chewy and tasty to eat but watch out for your fillings.  (P)   
 
20. These little fellows are mischievous rather than evil.  (1)   
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,268
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3110 on: Today at 12:10:39 pm »
1 Southampton
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,268
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3111 on: Today at 12:11:40 pm »
4 Palace? The eagle(s)?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,268
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3112 on: Today at 12:12:43 pm »
9 Bolton
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,268
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3113 on: Today at 12:14:19 pm »
20 Lincoln
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,730
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3114 on: Today at 12:14:34 pm »
5. The Bluebirds.  Cardiff City.

9. The Trotters.  Bolton Wanderers

11. The Owls.  Sheffield Wednesday

20. Imps. Lincoln City (?)
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,158
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3115 on: Today at 12:17:20 pm »
8 Wolves
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,231
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3116 on: Today at 12:42:40 pm »
15. The Royals. Reading
17. Hammers. West Ham
19. Toffees. Everton
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,730
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3117 on: Today at 01:06:37 pm »
3. The Iron. Scunthorpe United.
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,158
Re: Footy Quiz
« Reply #3118 on: Today at 01:08:56 pm »
10 Aston Villa
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 73 74 75 76 77 [78]   Go Up
« previous next »
 