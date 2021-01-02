This quiz requires two answers to each question. The first, for everyone, is to work out the nickname. The second is to identify the club the nickname is associated with. To help I have put in the division the club is in for the 20/21 season so P = Premier, C = Championship, 1 = League 1 and 2 = League 2.



1. Essential small pieces of kit for a cavalry man (P)



2. These sometimes caused a battering at a castle (C)



3. One for sorrow, two for joy, ..... (P)



4. Could be New, could be National (C)



5. You might find one of these at Timpsons (1)



6. Could not give their traditional birthday salute to the Queen last year (P)



7. They catch these small crustaceans near the shore (2)



8. Their female fans aren't unpleasant or ill tempered surely (1)



9. Are their shorts not a tight fit then (P)



10. Once the nickname for a postman as well (C)



11. These crimson coloured guys are part of Satan's team (P)



12. You don't want to meet this lot in the jungle (1)



13. Watch out when they are above you at the seaside (P)



14. Miners would want to hear them tweeting (C)



15. (Southern) Spanish noblemen perhaps (1)



16. These guys could do you a nice pint (1)



17. Sharp ones can give you a nasty cut (P)



18. Didn't they sail to the America 400 years ago (1)



19. Does this team have royal protection like their namesakes (C)



20. These lads like to drive a John Deere rather than a Ferrari (1)



21. These boxers aren't chickens are they? (2)





