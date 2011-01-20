How often do these tsunamis occur that affect Britain? Eg. the Storegga Slide last took place in prehistoric times, when Britain was still attached by land to the mainland. The last I've heard of was one in the 17th century that touched the coast of Cornwall. Geologically and meteorologically, Britain is very, very stable.



It happened about 8,200 years ago, Britain wasn't still attached to the mainland, that ended around 10,000 - 9,000 years ago I think.'Submarine mega-landslides near to the UK have been very rare and it is thought that only six have occurred beneath the Norwegian and Greenland Seas during the last 20,000 years. It is not yet clear whether all of these mega-landslides generated large tsunamis, and not all landslide-tsunami source locations pose a threat to the UK. For example a tsunami with a source off north-west Svalbard travels towards northwards and would not be noticed along UK coast lines (see figure to the right from Vanneste et al. 2011).It has been proposed that mega-landslides could become more frequent due to present and future climate change, to which the Arctic is sensitive to. Ocean warming causes melting of gas hydrate (crystalline solids resembling ice that contain methane), which weakens sea floor sediment. Melting of ice sheets will cause an increase in the frequency of large earthquakes, as the Earths crust adjusts to the removal of the ice sheets weight. These factors, or a combination of both, could cause large submarine landslides that may be tsunamigenic'.