The French ennergy system is much better than ours I think.
Renewable are nice, but aren't very practical in this country at the moment.
Building regs need to be tightened up in regards to newbuilds being more energy efficient, tripple glazing being the minimum standard etc....
Solar panels are good, wind turbines aren't so efficient.
Nuclear fission is currently the best, most efficient and enviornmentally friendly way of meeting our energy requirements.
We need to be doing more with our bio waste, here's a good example of what can be done:http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/technology-30125792/eco-friendly-bristol-poo-bus-powered-by-human-wasteEco-friendly Bristol 'poo bus' powered by human waste
Britain's first bus to be powered by human and food waste has taken to the roads.
The 40-seat Bio-Bus, nicknamed "the number two," will transport people between Bath and Bristol Airport.
The biomethane gas it runs on is produced at a sewage treatment works at Avonmouth.
The eco-friendly vehicle can travel up to 300km (186 miles) on one tank of gas, which takes the annual waste of about five people to produce.