Author Topic: Schindlers List  (Read 1431 times)

Pheeny

Schindlers List
« on: March 14, 2004, 09:59:11 pm »
Anne's just been watching it.Puts a loss in football in perspetive!
Offline Mirra

Re: Schindlers List
« Reply #1 on: March 14, 2004, 10:00:28 pm »
Seen that at school, was a very powerful film.
Quote from: Fordy on July 15, 2012, 10:41:04 am
Mirra, 7777 wake up the thread needs you!

Offline Murf

Re: Schindlers List
« Reply #2 on: March 14, 2004, 11:33:46 pm »

Great film,does get to yeh
Offline Stephen King

Re: Schindlers List
« Reply #3 on: March 14, 2004, 11:50:06 pm »
I hate to keep saying it, but the book is better than the film. Best book I've read.
Offline Redders

Re: Schindlers List
« Reply #4 on: March 14, 2004, 11:54:14 pm »
Books are always better than films.
Offline Murf

Re: Schindlers List
« Reply #5 on: March 14, 2004, 11:58:14 pm »
Quote from: Redders on March 14, 2004, 11:54:14 pm
Books are always better than films.

Suppose so,as you can put the kettle on
while holding the book.
Murder putting the kettle on holding a
fucking telly :D
Offline Stephen King

Re: Schindlers List
« Reply #6 on: March 15, 2004, 12:00:53 am »
Just read the book.
Offline Ian-TN

Re: Schindlers List
« Reply #7 on: March 15, 2004, 12:17:57 am »
Its a great film, at school we was taken to see it like an after it we got a talk from this fella who was actually a prisoner at one of the Nazi camps.
Offline Redders

Re: Schindlers List
« Reply #8 on: March 15, 2004, 12:22:22 am »
Quote from: Old Swan John on March 14, 2004, 11:58:14 pm

Suppose so,as you can put the kettle on
while holding the book.
Murder putting the kettle on holding a
fucking telly :D


 ;D ;D
Offline Ian-TN

Re: Schindlers List
« Reply #9 on: March 15, 2004, 12:29:29 am »
Quote from: Old Swan John on March 14, 2004, 11:58:14 pm

Suppose so,as you can put the kettle on
while holding the book.
Murder putting the kettle on holding a
fucking telly :D

 ;D
Is that from experience mate?
Offline Maz

Re: Schindlers List
« Reply #10 on: March 15, 2004, 12:54:22 am »
that film made me cry my eyes out, i worked for a family of jewish people who owned the hairdressers where i served my apprentiship and eventually worked my way up to manageress, anyway the girl i worked for used to cut her grandad's hair for him but she was on maternity leave so i had the pleasure of cutting his hair, i say it was a pleasure coz i hadn't long lost my own grandad and it was nice to see someone else enjoy the same relationship with their grandad that i had with mine, i sat him down in the chair and started to cut his hair when i noticed this tattoo on the front of his wrist, as he saw me looking he quickly covered up his wrist with his other hand, i said nothing and smiled at him. as the haircut progressed, he still had his hand over his wrist, another girl in the shop brought him a cup of tea and he moved his hand to get hold of the tea, he looked at me straight in the eye and said " i'm sorry you had to see that"  i told him in no uncertain terms that he had nothing to be sorry about and that i was glad he was still here to tell the tale, he laughed at me and then told me that his own grandchildren hadn't even seen the mark on his wrist, he had hidden it away from them for all those years just so he didn't have to tell them the humiliation he went through, he then asked me not to tell my boss ( who was his grandaughter) and i agreed not to, how he hid it for all those years i'll never know but my point is, why should he have had to go through it in the first place?  top film but only shows one half of what went on.  the last time i saw him, he was 93 years old and that was about 6 years ago, i don't know if he is still alive but i hope he realises/realised that he has/had nothing to be ashamed of.
Offline saph

Re: Schindlers List
« Reply #11 on: March 15, 2004, 12:50:39 pm »
moving story. got shown round thierenstadt by a survivor of aushwitz - amazing heart-breaking day.

doing walking tour of schindlers krakow this summer and going to auschwitz also.
Offline Super Dupa Gianni De Niro

Re: Schindlers List
« Reply #12 on: March 15, 2004, 12:52:27 pm »
I saw this film in March 1994 & I still rate this as the finest film of all time in terms 'Historically Pivotal'

Stunningly superb the way Steven S portrayed it all & the empathy that 1 can feel.

I couldn't agree more that the decision to film the whole film in B&W apart from the 1st 3 mins was a fine choice.

I still after 10 years cannot understand how 'Liam Neeson' & Ralf Fieenes' did not win oscars even though the film won 7.

The genius of John Williams score was beautiful.

Its released on DVD R2 in mid April 2004
Offline Elli

Re: Schindlers List
« Reply #13 on: March 15, 2004, 05:24:28 pm »
Quote from: mazz on March 15, 2004, 12:54:22 am
that film made me cry my eyes out, i worked for a family of jewish people who owned the hairdressers where i served my apprentiship and eventually worked my way up to manageress, anyway the girl i worked for used to cut her grandad's hair for him but she was on maternity leave so i had the pleasure of cutting his hair, i say it was a pleasure coz i hadn't long lost my own grandad and it was nice to see someone else enjoy the same relationship with their grandad that i had with mine, i sat him down in the chair and started to cut his hair when i noticed this tattoo on the front of his wrist, as he saw me looking he quickly covered up his wrist with his other hand, i said nothing and smiled at him. as the haircut progressed, he still had his hand over his wrist, another girl in the shop brought him a cup of tea and he moved his hand to get hold of the tea, he looked at me straight in the eye and said " i'm sorry you had to see that"  i told him in no uncertain terms that he had nothing to be sorry about and that i was glad he was still here to tell the tale, he laughed at me and then told me that his own grandchildren hadn't even seen the mark on his wrist, he had hidden it away from them for all those years just so he didn't have to tell them the humiliation he went through, he then asked me not to tell my boss ( who was his grandaughter) and i agreed not to, how he hid it for all those years i'll never know but my point is, why should he have had to go through it in the first place?  top film but only shows one half of what went on.  the last time i saw him, he was 93 years old and that was about 6 years ago, i don't know if he is still alive but i hope he realises/realised that he has/had nothing to be ashamed of.

blimey :-\ it's amazin what people can keep quiet/hidden for such long periods of time
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Schindlers List
« Reply #14 on: February 26, 2022, 07:38:24 pm »
Watched this for the first time this morning with a couple of family members. Christ, its heartbreaking. Brilliant film though and the soundtrack was gorgeous. Gloomy Sunday (The Hungarian Suicide song played quite a bit which is one of my favourite songs)
Online RedSince86

Re: Schindlers List
« Reply #15 on: February 26, 2022, 08:07:08 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on February 26, 2022, 07:38:24 pm
Watched this for the first time this morning with a couple of family members. Christ, its heartbreaking. Brilliant film though and the soundtrack was gorgeous. Gloomy Sunday (The Hungarian Suicide song played quite a bit which is one of my favourite songs)
The scene with the little girl in the red coat, haunting AF.

Ralph Fiennes got robbed of best supporting Oscar, amazing performance.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Schindlers List
« Reply #16 on: February 26, 2022, 08:30:32 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on February 26, 2022, 08:07:08 pm
The scene with the little girl in the red coat, haunting AF.

Ralph Fiennes got robbed of best supporting Oscar, amazing performance.
Yeah, he was uncomfortably good, they all were. Its strange in a way that all the major actors didnt feel like they were in it that much. i know the film was over 3 hours long but still, the likes of Neeson and Kingsley especially felt like they were hardly in it.

The little girl in the red coat was haunting, yes. Especially when Schindler saw her on the back of the cart later on. Again, heartbreaking. There was so much that shocked me even though ive seen documentaries etc with proper footage on the war. Wasnt expecting to see certain things in the film itself
Online stoa

Re: Schindlers List
« Reply #17 on: February 27, 2022, 01:13:14 am »
The movie is great, but the RL Oskar Schindler is a fascinating character as well. There's a German documentary about him, that also includes  what happened after the war. He basically failed in everything he did and in the end "his" jews were helping him out, collecting money and sending it to him. There was one guy saying that some of the others got fed up with him, when he asked them for more money for Schindler. They complained, that he'd just use it to get booze and that he pisses away the money they send him faster than they can collect it. And the bloke just told them, that none of them would be alive, if Schindler hadn't been the way he was, so they shouldn't complain. Loads of "normal" people didn't help them during the war. Schindler did.

Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Schindlers List
« Reply #18 on: February 27, 2022, 03:12:23 am »
The one in our office building is really slow.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Schindlers List
« Reply #19 on: February 27, 2022, 12:04:51 pm »
Quote from: stoa on February 27, 2022, 01:13:14 am
The movie is great, but the RL Oskar Schindler is a fascinating character as well. There's a German documentary about him, that also includes  what happened after the war. He basically failed in everything he did and in the end "his" jews were helping him out, collecting money and sending it to him. There was one guy saying that some of the others got fed up with him, when he asked them for more money for Schindler. They complained, that he'd just use it to get booze and that he pisses away the money they send him faster than they can collect it. And the bloke just told them, that none of them would be alive, if Schindler hadn't been the way he was, so they shouldn't complain. Loads of "normal" people didn't help them during the war. Schindler did.


Did a bit of reading after I finished it and yeah seems like he tried a few things out and failed. Read he asked for money for helping out during the war having spent/lost over a million and an organisation gave him 15 thousand. Dont know about what else he received. Also, hes the only member of the Nazi part buried in Jerusalem on Mount Zion.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Schindlers List
« Reply #20 on: February 27, 2022, 12:25:34 pm »
Just saw this  The novel was adapted as the 1993 movie Schindler's List by Steven Spielberg. After acquiring the rights in 1983, Spielberg felt he was not ready emotionally or professionally to tackle the project, and he offered the rights to several other directors. After he read a script for the project prepared by Steven Zaillian for Martin Scorsese, he decided to trade him Cape Fear for the opportunity to do the Schindler biography
Online RedSince86

Re: Schindlers List
« Reply #21 on: February 27, 2022, 01:16:12 pm »
Kubrick had a Holocaust movie in the works as well.

In 1976, Kubrick sought out a film idea that concerned the Holocaust and tried to persuade Isaac Bashevis Singer to contribute an original screenplay. Kubrick requested a "dramatic structure that compressed the complex and vast information into the story of an individual who represented the essence of this man-made hell." However, Singer declined, explaining to Kubrick, "I don't know the first thing about the Holocaust."[13][14]

In the early 1990s, Kubrick nearly entered the production stage of a film adaptation of Louis Begley's Wartime Lies, the story of a boy and his aunt as they are in hiding from the Nazi regime during the Holocaustthe first-draft screenplay, entitled Aryan Papers, was penned by Kubrick himself. Full Metal Jacket co-screenwriter Michael Herr reports that Kubrick had considered casting Julia Roberts or Uma Thurman as the aunt; eventually, Johanna ter Steege was cast as the aunt and Joseph Mazzello as the young boy. Kubrick traveled to the Czech city of Brno, as it was envisaged as a possible filming location for the scenes of Warsaw during wartime, and cinematographer Elemér Ragályi was selected by Kubrick to be the director of photography.[15]

Kubrick's work on Aryan Papers eventually ceased in 1995, as the director was influenced by the 1993 release of Spielberg's Holocaust-themed film Schindler's List. According to Kubrick's wife Christiane, an additional factor in Kubrick's decision was the increasingly depressing nature of the subject as experienced by the director. Kubrick eventually concluded that an accurate Holocaust film was beyond the capacity of cinema and returned his attention to the A.I. Artificial Intelligence film project.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Schindlers List
« Reply #22 on: February 27, 2022, 01:55:09 pm »
Thats one thing i was saying during watching it yesterday, bet it was a struggle making/filming it. It was only actors but some of it was as grim as watching actual footage. So fuck knows what the cast & crew were feeling during it all and can understand totally what Kubrick and Spielberg meant
Offline Stubbins

Re: Schindlers List
« Reply #23 on: February 27, 2022, 02:32:23 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February 27, 2022, 03:12:23 am
The one in our office building is really slow.

Should have got Otis.
Offline Sangria

Re: Schindlers List
« Reply #24 on: February 28, 2022, 12:02:35 am »
Quote from: stoa on February 27, 2022, 01:13:14 am
The movie is great, but the RL Oskar Schindler is a fascinating character as well. There's a German documentary about him, that also includes  what happened after the war. He basically failed in everything he did and in the end "his" jews were helping him out, collecting money and sending it to him. There was one guy saying that some of the others got fed up with him, when he asked them for more money for Schindler. They complained, that he'd just use it to get booze and that he pisses away the money they send him faster than they can collect it. And the bloke just told them, that none of them would be alive, if Schindler hadn't been the way he was, so they shouldn't complain. Loads of "normal" people didn't help them during the war. Schindler did.

From what I've read, both about him (in the book) and about figures relating to him, Schindler was one of those Sudeten Germans that the Czechs eventually loathed. Ethnically German, identified with Germany, provided Germany with whatever information was wanted. As a result, because of his work and contacts with the Abwehr, was rewarded with whatever businesses he picked out in Krakow. He felt a sense of cultural superiority as a German, but unusually for a German of that period, did not feel a sense of racial superiority, or even social superiority. In British terms, he believed in the idea that to be born British was to win the lottery of life, but it didn't mean that one should flaunt it, and one should still earn it. He changed his views as the war progressed and he saw what Nazism meant, until he eventually saw being German as a responsibility to the idea of Germany, an idea that was tainted by the Nazis and needed to be redeemed in any way that he could.

One of the stranger occurrences in the book is how he is taken in by the Gestapo and how he goes free with ease in the beginning, but is in more trouble near the end of the war. I'm not sure why he was taken in at first (Jew-loving, perhaps), but my guess about his early releases is that his Abwehr contacts got him out, but later, after Canaris had been imprisoned and the Abwehr deemed to be riddled with enemy agents, his contacts didn't mean much any more.
Online stoa

Re: Schindlers List
« Reply #25 on: February 28, 2022, 02:12:20 am »
Quote from: Sangria on February 28, 2022, 12:02:35 am
From what I've read, both about him (in the book) and about figures relating to him, Schindler was one of those Sudeten Germans that the Czechs eventually loathed. Ethnically German, identified with Germany, provided Germany with whatever information was wanted. As a result, because of his work and contacts with the Abwehr, was rewarded with whatever businesses he picked out in Krakow. He felt a sense of cultural superiority as a German, but unusually for a German of that period, did not feel a sense of racial superiority, or even social superiority. In British terms, he believed in the idea that to be born British was to win the lottery of life, but it didn't mean that one should flaunt it, and one should still earn it. He changed his views as the war progressed and he saw what Nazism meant, until he eventually saw being German as a responsibility to the idea of Germany, an idea that was tainted by the Nazis and needed to be redeemed in any way that he could.

One of the stranger occurrences in the book is how he is taken in by the Gestapo and how he goes free with ease in the beginning, but is in more trouble near the end of the war. I'm not sure why he was taken in at first (Jew-loving, perhaps), but my guess about his early releases is that his Abwehr contacts got him out, but later, after Canaris had been imprisoned and the Abwehr deemed to be riddled with enemy agents, his contacts didn't mean much any more.


The impression I get from Schindler having watched the movie and some documentary stuff is that he was pretty much a chancer and somewhat of a con-man or had at least a bit of a car-salesman vibe about him. That's why he was kind of successful during the war as he was pretty good at talking to people and convincing them to give him what he wants. They also said in the documentary that he wasn't really a guy who'd work hard to be successful or to build up a business and that's pretty much why he failed with the stuff he tried after the war. He was the right kind of person to be successful during wartimes and to achieve what he did with all the people he saved, but he was less suited to "normal" life.

Schindler seems like a fascinating person, because he did something heroic during the war, but at the end of the day he was not your classical movie hero as a person. The sad thing is that there are fewer and fewer people who can tell the stories from that time. I'm a journo for a small local paper here in Austria and I once did an interview with a holocaust-survivor. He was close to 100 years old I think when I spoke to him and he has since passed away. I talked to him for about two or almost three hours and it was the most fascinating interview (from a personal point of view) I've done so far in more than ten years in the job.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Schindlers List
« Reply #26 on: February 28, 2022, 06:35:21 am »
Offline Trim0582

Re: Schindlers List
« Reply #27 on: March 30, 2022, 03:03:36 am »
Amazing film, but harrowing. I watched this in year ten at school (just turned 14), one week before a residential trip to Berlin that ended with a visit to Sachsenhausen. We saw the showers/gas chamber and experimental "medical"/torture chambers. In my thoughts to this day the film and visit are linked. I cannot watch it, I tried a few years ago and felt very anxious, became very emotional and had to stop. Even at the time I felt we were to young to process what we saw and were told, we were old enough to feel the fear an horror, but too young to separate ourselves or protect ourselves from it. Several of us had very unpleasant breakdowns in the grounds. The film is so powerful and emotive that it brought context and connection. I love and hate the film. I am glad I watched it (though not through choice) and it had a huge impact on me, but I cannot ever watch it again, I feel like it left a scar. To this day, when I think about it I am filled with dread.   
Online RedSince86

Re: Schindlers List
« Reply #28 on: Today at 12:00:26 pm »
Has anyone seen the Holocaust Documentary Shoah.

It's 9 hours long split into 4 parts, I remember it being on iPlayer maybe 3-4 years ago, I watched the first part and never carried on with the rest, it's a hard watch.

I just checked and it's on Youtube split into 2 parts as well.
