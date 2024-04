Bit of help needed, I created an excel file and saved it in Google sheets, I am the sole owner, however I share it as view only with others, today my version has switched to view only and I have no powers to edit.

Done a search and it said to clear data on the app, I dont want to do this in case it wipes all the information in the spreadsheet.



Has anything like this happened to anyone else? Or suggestions on how I get editing privileges back.



Cheers