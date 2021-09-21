Anyone know much about VBA? I've only ever made simple macros and looking to incorporate a couple of drop-down lists which I want to populate with some options, then use the selected option for a few different things across the sheet. Trouble is, the guides online all assume I'm creating a userform and base their sample code around that.



Essentially, I want to create two comboboxes:



The first one will show numbers 0-7, which is an indicator of lapsed days. I want another button which will insert a date (which will then be modified by the value in the combo box. So as an example, if I want yesterday's date I would drop the list and select '1', then click the 'Insert date' button. This would then insert yesterday's date as a string.



(And I would MUCH prefer to use a datepicker, but the company has installed 64 bit Excel and the MS tool isn't compatible).



The second one will have a list running from s01 to s32 (with some omissions and the ability to expand it later). Really simple, as soon as the user clicks an option I want the selected value to appear in the currently selected cell.



I'm already using data validation in those cells to display a list, but there is some dispute in the team about whether the list should be site names or site numbers, so I'm hoping that being able to use a separate list to put in the numbers will stop arguments.