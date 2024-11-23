Was looking that up last night. That is fucking mental and all the other gear. Boss like but mental



I have a sim setup already in the garage which Ive built myself, but currently use the Original Skytrak which Ive had about 5 years. Time for an upgrade I thought and this has come down A LOT over the last couple of months so glad I waited. I have mates come over for the odd round as well which is usually a bit of a laugh. It'll khigher and wider but hey ho.eep me going over this winter again - although I'd love to be able to knock down my garage and replace it with somethingThe whole Golf Sim thing is getting much better now with the non commercial launch monitors available in loads of flavours and prices.Mine wont arrive till the 5 Dec, but as my course has been closed for the last 2 days I still get to play.Some right cheating bastards online though, was playing some guy from Canada last week, just a friendly game, and was 3 up after 9, then all of a sudden his drives start going from 210 carries to 260 carries regularly. Looks like he warmed up after 9 :-)