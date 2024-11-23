Do we have a quality control for stuff like this? I have had a few squires and they have all been great! It's almost like all other countries get crap Squires while we get good ones
Squires or Squier Strats, or Squiers in general used to be made in Korea mainly. Now there seem to be a lot coming from Indonesia and the like.
I've had guitars made from both places and still have one from Indonesia.
And all the Squiers I have owned are well up there with Fender models in my honest opinion.
The first one I got was from Frank Hessey's in Liverpool, in 1989 and I passed that on to my Son who still owns it.
I got a 2nd one a couple of years later and gigged with it for the best part of 25 years.
Epiphone Les Paul's and original Gibson's are pretty much the same if you have a few extra quid to get them upgraded, pick ups, tuners, etc. Well worth the money.