*Post a pic of your latest purchase*

Yosser0_0

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
August 1, 2024, 09:55:28 am
Mark Walters

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
August 1, 2024, 12:21:25 pm
Needed a new rucksack
Yosser0_0

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
August 16, 2024, 09:15:52 am
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
August 25, 2024, 02:27:33 pm
Erae Touch II

This is the first version of this MPE player
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QK2YDatcWqQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QK2YDatcWqQ</a>

This is the newer 2nd release that is delivered in September

65cfa0f019f0a6b4786fee10-Super-Iris-for-visuals-205-p-2000" border="0

66262b96d8d43a8bf677aae7-desk-Modular-1" border="0



  Jean-Michel Jarre     
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YpzL2O1ShgA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YpzL2O1ShgA</a>

AndyInVA

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
August 25, 2024, 03:22:36 pm
Thats pretty funny to see Jean Michel Jarre playing with it, even if he looks sligthtly non plussed.

Looks like a fantastic machine.

I heard an interview with OMD saying their first mixing machine was the same cost as a house. Now its an app on a phone.
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
August 25, 2024, 03:46:30 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on August 25, 2024, 03:22:36 pm
Thats pretty funny to see Jean Michel Jarre playing with it, even if he looks sligthtly non plussed.

Looks like a fantastic machine.

I heard an interview with OMD saying their first mixing machine was the same cost as a house. Now its an app on a phone.
Haha hes always like that JMJ ;D

Yeah the cost is more affordable nowadays. Remember when i wanted an mpc in the 90s it cost an absolute fortune

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/G4EeUJuhDaY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/G4EeUJuhDaY</a>
Red-Soldier

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
August 26, 2024, 05:12:56 pm
ToneLa

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
October 5, 2024, 07:44:52 pm


went Probe, spent about 70

fuck rough trade
HMV I like a bit more but yknow

Support your local record store

I know these albums intimately but I wish for a way to PROVE IT

or put another way, my vinyl collection was missin some classics
zero zero

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
October 5, 2024, 09:46:37 pm

(S)he's immense.
red vinyl

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
October 6, 2024, 06:25:06 am
I have just got a small 30x30 tank from a friend and have a lot of shrimps but that one of yours is beautiful.
Ziltoid

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
October 8, 2024, 03:15:56 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on August 25, 2024, 02:27:33 pm
Erae Touch II

This is the newer 2nd release that is delivered in September

66262b96d8d43a8bf677aae7-desk-Modular-1" border="0

 

Loving your nails Capon
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
October 8, 2024, 08:18:36 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on October  8, 2024, 03:15:56 pm
Loving your nails Capon
Cheers Wotsit Feet :D
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
October 16, 2024, 12:16:19 am
s-l1600-1" border="0

s-l1600-2" border="0
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
October 17, 2024, 03:27:49 pm
IMG-2362" border="0
Logged

Terry de Niro

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
October 17, 2024, 05:20:36 pm
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
October 17, 2024, 05:48:30 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 17, 2024, 05:20:36 pm
Nice for slide.
Open tuned?

Yes mate its a cheapish one. A Revelation RLS STD Electric Lap steel guitar

Bought that and the Nagoya Harp / Taishogoto above the lap steel to just fuck around on ;D

Been listening a lot of honky tonk and some Lord Huron lately so thought fuck it
Terry de Niro

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
October 17, 2024, 09:09:56 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on October 17, 2024, 05:48:30 pm
Yes mate its a cheapish one. A Revelation RLS STD Electric Lap steel guitar

Bought that and the Nagoya Harp / Taishogoto above the lap steel to just fuck around on ;D

Been listening a lot of honky tonk and some Lord Huron lately so thought fuck it
Looks boss mate, enjoy
CraigDS

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
October 17, 2024, 10:07:35 pm
You bought half a guitar?

Ive genuinely no idea what that is tbf.
Terry de Niro

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
October 18, 2024, 12:40:10 am
Quote from: CraigDS on October 17, 2024, 10:07:35 pm
You bought half a guitar?

Ive genuinely no idea what that is tbf.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lap_steel_guitar
David Gilmour uses one and has done with a lot of Floyd stuff.
CraigDS

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
October 18, 2024, 01:01:03 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 18, 2024, 12:40:10 am
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lap_steel_guitar
David Gilmour uses one and has done with a lot of Floyd stuff.

A genuine learning experience on RAWK  ;D
Claire.

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
October 18, 2024, 09:13:23 am
aren't we all made up we don't live next door to Capon.
Logged

rob1966

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
October 18, 2024, 12:19:21 pm
Quote from: Claire. on October 18, 2024, 09:13:23 am
aren't we all made up we don't live next door to Capon.

My son took up guitar in January, he's battering out Queen, Kings Of Leon, Rainbow, Floyd etc etc, I'd have to deal with them doing duets ........
Terry de Niro

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
October 18, 2024, 01:33:15 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on October 18, 2024, 12:19:21 pm
My son took up guitar in January, he's battering out Queen, Kings Of Leon, Rainbow, Floyd etc etc, I'd have to deal with them doing duets ........
I could make it a trio.   :P
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
October 18, 2024, 02:04:41 pm
Quote from: Claire. on October 18, 2024, 09:13:23 am
aren't we all made up we don't live next door to Capon.
Haha my neighbours are all fucking plantpots. Bizzies round ere all the time. Flat central. Half the streets normal houses but a few with attached flats (about 5 in each) Good thing aboot mine is Ive got 2 hallways separating my music rooms from the flats on the other side. Couldnt give a fuck anyway. Start getting funny with me about noise Ill become a fucking nightmare. The cheeky bastards. Ill be up Sunday morning doin the lawn at half 7. Problem? Well Ill put my music on louder. Whats that? Ok mate, Ill phone the bizzies cos ya fucking cars parked in front of my gate.

Sorry officer, its not the type of area where you can just knock on someones door and ask politely. Its full of smackheads and drug users. They dont care around here. I cant get in and out my drive when I go to church
Its ok sir, well tow it away . 



Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
October 18, 2024, 02:06:21 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on October 17, 2024, 10:07:35 pm
You bought half a guitar?

Ive genuinely no idea what that is tbf.
haha turned up this morning. Nice lil bit of gear. So start playing around and tried to set the stand up. One of the brackets is fucked so have to send it back. Sounded nice though
zero zero

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
Yesterday at 09:42:02 am
Quote from: red vinyl on October  6, 2024, 06:25:06 am
I have just got a small 30x30 tank from a friend and have a lot of shrimps but that one of yours is beautiful.
Highly recommended. I Just had a pair of clowns, some corals, and the usuallt hermit crabs and snails. The fire shrimp has added a new dimension to the. It holes up in its cave for most of the day but comes out when the pumps get turned off for feeding.
Red-Soldier

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
Yesterday at 12:31:48 pm
Quote from: Claire. on October 18, 2024, 09:13:23 am
aren't we all made up we don't live next door to Capon.

 ;D
Yosser0_0

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
Yesterday at 10:16:04 pm
duvva 💅

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
Yesterday at 10:31:41 pm
Yosser0_0

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
Yesterday at 11:21:43 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 10:31:41 pm
Is it a bomb?

A Ballast mate - very useful.  ;)
Ray K

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
Today at 10:14:23 am
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:21:43 pm
A Ballast mate - very useful.  ;)
Don't think that's going to save your boat from sinking, mate.
Yosser0_0

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
Today at 01:41:38 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:14:23 am
Don't think that's going to save your boat from sinking, mate.

 ;D

It's for a UVC Clarifier. They can cost a lot of money, I managed to get it for £3 delivered! Just need to be quite skilled at wiring.
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
Today at 10:22:32 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on October 17, 2024, 03:27:49 pm
IMG-2362" border="0
Sent this  ^^back cos the stand was knackered. Mate told me hed show me how to convert a normal Geetar into a lap steel so bought an Ibanez dlp124 and a Donner guitar (which im gonna convert)

c2140-img-7522" border="0
<a target='_blank' href='https://imgbb.com/'>loading picture[/url]


Ibanez-GRG121-DX-Black-Flat" border="0
<a target='_blank' href='https://imgbb.com/'>loading picture[/url]


Donner-LP-124-B" border="0
<a target='_blank' href='https://imgbb.com/'>loading picture[/url]


71m-MKR7pr-SL-AC-SX679" border="0
<a target='_blank' href='https://imgbb.com/'>loading picture[/url]


rob1966

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
Today at 10:26:55 pm
Nice
duvva 💅

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
Today at 10:33:25 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 10:22:32 pm
Sent this  ^^back cos the stand was knackered. Mate told me hed show me how to convert a normal Geetar into a lap steel so bought an Ibanez dlp124 and a Donner guitar (which im gonna convert)

c2140-img-7522" border="0
<a target='_blank' href='https://imgbb.com/'>loading picture[/url]


Ibanez-GRG121-DX-Black-Flat" border="0
<a target='_blank' href='https://imgbb.com/'>loading picture[/url]


Donner-LP-124-B" border="0
<a target='_blank' href='https://imgbb.com/'>loading picture[/url]


71m-MKR7pr-SL-AC-SX679" border="0
<a target='_blank' href='https://imgbb.com/'>loading picture[/url]



The guitarists in our band are rather partial to an Ibanez. Looks ace
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5835 on: Today at 11:05:37 pm »
The Ibanez turned up today and its lovely in the flesh. Should get the Donner one thursday and my Nagoya Harp turns up monday from japan
Online TepidT2O

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5836 on: Today at 11:16:40 pm »
Always regretted being too lazy to learn an instrument  .voice of an angel thoughl
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5837 on: Today at 11:31:13 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:16:40 pm
Always regretted being too lazy to learn an instrument  .voice of an angel thoughl
Yeah, Azrael, ya fucking Goth ;D
