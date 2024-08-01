aren't we all made up we don't live next door to Capon.



Haha my neighbours are all fucking plantpots. Bizzies round ere all the time. Flat central. Half the streets normal houses but a few with attached flats (about 5 in each) Good thing aboot mine is Ive got 2 hallways separating my music rooms from the flats on the other side. Couldnt give a fuck anyway. Start getting funny with me about noise Ill become a fucking nightmare. The cheeky bastards. Ill be up Sunday morning doin the lawn at half 7. Problem? Well Ill put my music on louder. Whats that? Ok mate, Ill phone the bizzies cos ya fucking cars parked in front of my gate.Sorry officer, its not the type of area where you can just knock on someones door and ask politely. Its full of smackheads and drug users. They dont care around here. I cant get in and out my drive when I go to churchIts ok sir, well tow it away . 