« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 140 141 142 143 144 [145]   Go Down

Author Topic: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*  (Read 555122 times)

Offline Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5760 on: March 9, 2024, 03:24:31 am »
Quote from: Ziltoid on March  8, 2024, 02:42:16 pm
Love an Oxbow lake.  How much?
Was a bit on the expensive side, came with 6000 hectares of land, final bid was around the $300M mark  :P
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,038
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5761 on: April 5, 2024, 09:21:13 pm »
Johan Mir, the season he was reigning MotoGP World Champion. One on the left is mine, the other is for the lad for his 16th Bday

Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline PROPER crazyemlyn72

  • is Android
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,537
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5762 on: April 11, 2024, 04:05:53 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on March  8, 2024, 06:54:32 am



Dwarf Golden Barbs

vaguely remember my school of neon tetras disappearing after one of these lads arrived. cudda been the angelfish though. but they look so angelic?
Logged

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,549
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5763 on: April 12, 2024, 12:49:25 pm »
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on April 11, 2024, 04:05:53 pm
vaguely remember my school of neon tetras disappearing after one of these lads arrived. cudda been the angelfish though. but they look so angelic?
;D The angelfish was the culprit, I think. These are quite chilled for barbs and don't bother the other, smaller fish at all.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,038
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5764 on: April 24, 2024, 05:22:51 pm »
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,577
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5765 on: April 24, 2024, 05:28:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 24, 2024, 05:22:51 pm

This for RAWKsters that step out of line?
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5766 on: April 24, 2024, 05:30:08 pm »
Proper mid-life crisis stuff there Rob  ;D

While you were bickering in the transfer forum, I studied the blade
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,038
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5767 on: April 24, 2024, 05:49:15 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on April 24, 2024, 05:28:06 pm
This for RAWKsters that step out of line?

It'll see a lot of use ;D

Quote from: Mumm-Ra on April 24, 2024, 05:30:08 pm
Proper mid-life crisis stuff there Rob  ;D

While you were bickering in the transfer forum, I studied the blade

Wanted one for years and I'm toying with taking up Kendo again, so will see some use
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,782
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5768 on: April 24, 2024, 10:22:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 24, 2024, 05:22:51 pm

A black and white cupboard, looks very retro
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,782
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5769 on: April 24, 2024, 10:24:44 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on February  7, 2024, 02:25:03 pm
Bins keep blowing over in the wind


that's a genius of an idea
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,577
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5770 on: April 24, 2024, 10:49:23 pm »
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,038
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5771 on: April 25, 2024, 07:03:36 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on April 24, 2024, 10:49:23 pm
Can I borrow your sword Rob?

For yourself or for others? ;D
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,911
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5772 on: April 25, 2024, 11:39:53 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on April 24, 2024, 10:49:23 pm
Can I borrow your sword Rob?

Is that what she asked?
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,499
  • YNWA
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5773 on: April 25, 2024, 11:42:12 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on April 25, 2024, 11:39:53 am
Is that what she asked?

Can I borrow your pen knife is what he normally hears.
Logged

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,911
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5774 on: April 25, 2024, 11:54:41 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on April 25, 2024, 11:42:12 am
Can I borrow your pen knife is what he normally hears.

Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,909
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5775 on: April 25, 2024, 01:50:27 pm »


 :lickin
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,925
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5776 on: April 26, 2024, 11:57:07 pm »
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,645
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5777 on: April 27, 2024, 12:22:39 am »
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,399
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5778 on: April 27, 2024, 10:41:22 pm »
Now that the sun's out!

Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,399
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5779 on: Yesterday at 07:38:45 pm »
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,599
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5780 on: Yesterday at 07:46:58 pm »
You’ve cremated your pet elephant?
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,925
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5781 on: Today at 01:01:45 am »
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.
Pages: 1 ... 140 141 142 143 144 [145]   Go Up
« previous next »
 