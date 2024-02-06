My latest toy.
Come on then, do Stairway to heaven.
Treated the mrs this morning!
*Waits for the RAWK female's response*
We all have our roles in the household
Not me, but the eldest has bought himself a Brian May Mini. He only started playing after Crimbo. I was in the kitchen before and as soon as he unwrapped it I could hear a part of Bohemian Rhapsody being played
Nice. I wish the fuck we would have had guitars like this when I first started when I was 12.
Did they have guitars in the 1800's?
Terry in his early days
Bins keep blowing over in the wind
Crosby Nick never fails.
His parents bought him a lute for Christmas.
I dunno why i'm taking the piss, I'm old myself lol
How many do you own now?
Too many.
A guitarist can never have too many guitars
So they tell meVery nice Terry by the way
Tell that to my Missus. Cheers.
Another plank of wood with strings.
