« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 139 140 141 142 143 [144]   Go Down

Author Topic: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*  (Read 549642 times)

Offline tray fenny

  • virtue signaling keyboard warrior
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,717
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5720 on: February 6, 2024, 09:24:42 pm »
Got all nostalgic and bought a Pringle Merino wool argyle tanktop, luv it but the price of Pringle these days 😳
Logged
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,034
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5721 on: February 6, 2024, 09:29:37 pm »
My latest toy.
Logged

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • Principled Newcastle fan- who gave up following his team rather than support Saudi takeover
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,429
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5722 on: February 6, 2024, 09:39:09 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February  6, 2024, 09:29:37 pm
My latest toy.
Come on then, do Stairway to heaven.  :D
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,409
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5723 on: February 6, 2024, 10:08:00 pm »
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,108
  • Never Forget
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5724 on: February 7, 2024, 11:07:35 am »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on February  6, 2024, 09:39:09 pm
Come on then, do Stairway to heaven.  :D

hahhahahaha

Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,034
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5725 on: February 7, 2024, 12:46:54 pm »
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,719
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5726 on: February 7, 2024, 02:25:03 pm »
Bins keep blowing over in the wind

« Last Edit: February 7, 2024, 02:27:16 pm by bradders1011 »
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,653
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5727 on: February 7, 2024, 02:41:01 pm »
Treated the mrs this morning!

J1CrtPp.th.jpg" border="0
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,034
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5728 on: February 7, 2024, 03:20:22 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on February  7, 2024, 02:41:01 pm
Treated the mrs this morning!

J1CrtPp.th.jpg" border="0
*Waits for the RAWK female's response*  ;D
Logged

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,653
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5729 on: February 7, 2024, 03:34:58 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February  7, 2024, 03:20:22 pm
*Waits for the RAWK female's response*  ;D

We all have our roles in the household  ;D
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,034
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5730 on: February 7, 2024, 03:43:34 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on February  7, 2024, 03:34:58 pm
We all have our roles in the household  ;D
JILL, DEBS, CLAIRE!   ;D
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,816
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5731 on: February 22, 2024, 06:17:41 pm »
Not me, but the eldest has bought himself a Brian May Mini. He only started playing after Crimbo. I was in the kitchen before and as soon as he unwrapped it I could hear a part of Bohemian Rhapsody being played

Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,034
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5732 on: February 22, 2024, 10:11:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 22, 2024, 06:17:41 pm
Not me, but the eldest has bought himself a Brian May Mini. He only started playing after Crimbo. I was in the kitchen before and as soon as he unwrapped it I could hear a part of Bohemian Rhapsody being played


Nice.

I wish the fuck we would have had guitars like this when I first started when I was 12.
Logged

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5733 on: February 23, 2024, 02:12:40 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on February  7, 2024, 02:41:01 pm
Treated the mrs this morning!

J1CrtPp.th.jpg" border="0

Anyone remember the Fat Sam tweets about finding his wife in the back garden with the hoover

But where were the empty crisp packets?

:lmao
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,179
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5734 on: February 23, 2024, 09:42:48 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 22, 2024, 10:11:51 pm
Nice.

I wish the fuck we would have had guitars like this when I first started when I was 12.

Did they have guitars in the 1800's?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,816
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5735 on: February 23, 2024, 10:15:17 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on February 23, 2024, 09:42:48 am
Did they have guitars in the 1800's?

Terry in his early days

Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,034
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5736 on: February 23, 2024, 10:52:37 am »
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,636
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5737 on: February 23, 2024, 11:48:57 am »
Logged

Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,063
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5738 on: February 23, 2024, 01:37:50 pm »
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,778
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5739 on: February 23, 2024, 01:54:19 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on February 23, 2024, 09:42:48 am
Did they have guitars in the 1800's?

His parents bought him a lute for Christmas.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,034
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5740 on: February 23, 2024, 02:05:07 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 23, 2024, 01:54:19 pm
His parents bought him a lute for Christmas.
And you can fuck off and all.  ;D
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,179
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5741 on: February 23, 2024, 02:22:46 pm »
I dunno why i'm taking the piss, I'm old myself lol
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,816
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5742 on: February 23, 2024, 02:35:51 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on February 23, 2024, 02:22:46 pm
I dunno why i'm taking the piss, I'm old myself lol

I'm sat thinking about when I can take my pension, I'm under 3 years off 60  :o
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,719
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5743 on: February 23, 2024, 09:06:36 pm »
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,491
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5744 on: March 3, 2024, 12:00:03 am »
TREK141607c0302e5e74ff1acdd528ba363ad6664ed5-satin-black-olive2" border="0

a3120101-4242-a-1" border="0

Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,412
  • Scrubbers
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5745 on: Yesterday at 09:50:09 am »
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,816
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5746 on: Yesterday at 10:16:05 am »
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,816
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5747 on: Yesterday at 10:18:24 am »
Pillion seat for my CBR900. These are rare as fuck in the blue as they were only fitted to one colour scheme for 2 years, been looking for one for years, as its the colour that should be on my bike, but mine has a black seat.


Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,491
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5748 on: Yesterday at 10:25:49 am »
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,034
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5749 on: Yesterday at 04:43:07 pm »
Another plank of wood with strings.  ::) :P ;D

Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,816
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5750 on: Yesterday at 05:06:04 pm »
How many do you own now?
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,034
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5751 on: Yesterday at 05:34:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:06:04 pm
How many do you own now?
Too many.   ;D

Got this latest one for a song and upgraded electrics etc.. Really nice axe
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,816
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5752 on: Yesterday at 05:34:48 pm »
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,409
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5753 on: Yesterday at 05:35:25 pm »
A guitarist can never have too many guitars

So they tell me

Very nice Terry by the way
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,034
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5754 on: Yesterday at 05:38:00 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 05:35:25 pm
A guitarist can never have too many guitars

So they tell me

Very nice Terry by the way
Tell that to my Missus.  ;D

Cheers.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,816
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5755 on: Yesterday at 05:45:47 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 05:38:00 pm
Tell that to my Missus.  ;D

Cheers.

Some people just don't get it ;D

Oh yeah, nice guitar.
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,259
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5756 on: Yesterday at 05:50:18 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:43:07 pm
Another plank of wood with strings.  ::) :P ;D



Nice.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,088
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5757 on: Today at 05:50:01 am »
Happy days.
Logged

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,434
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5758 on: Today at 06:54:32 am »



Dwarf Golden Barbs
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 139 140 141 142 143 [144]   Go Up
« previous next »
 