Author Topic: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*  (Read 526711 times)

  BlackandWhitePaul
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5680 on: October 27, 2023, 07:10:40 pm »
I've just bought the DJI Pocket 3 video camera, delivery tomorrow and I'm pretty excited about it.

Goodbye GoPro, Hello DJI.  :D
  AndyInVA
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5681 on: October 30, 2023, 02:24:33 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on October 27, 2023, 07:10:40 pm
I've just bought the DJI Pocket 3 video camera, delivery tomorrow and I'm pretty excited about it.

Goodbye GoPro, Hello DJI.  :D

drones are amazing. you can get some incredible pictures from incredible angles
  BlackandWhitePaul
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5682 on: October 31, 2023, 11:04:47 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on October 30, 2023, 02:24:33 pm
drones are amazing. you can get some incredible pictures from incredible angles
Yes Andy I have been wanting a drone for a while now and am seriously thinking of getting the DJI Mini 4 Pro

Here it is. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nbXneZzFh8w
  AndyInVA
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5683 on: October 31, 2023, 02:02:35 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on October 31, 2023, 11:04:47 am
Yes Andy I have been wanting a drone for a while now and am seriously thinking of getting the DJI Mini 4 Pro

Here it is. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nbXneZzFh8w

I bought the Mavic 2 but have only used it a few times but love the results. I love geting the impossible viewpoints. Inparticular climbing to the top of a mountain and then getting a look back at me standing on the top from out in the air somwehere. Plus cool shots of the house etc.

I really would lik eto spend some real time next summer looking to get some cool video with some planned shots.
  BlackandWhitePaul
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5684 on: October 31, 2023, 02:25:50 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on October 31, 2023, 02:02:35 pm
I bought the Mavic 2 but have only used it a few times but love the results. I love geting the impossible viewpoints. Inparticular climbing to the top of a mountain and then getting a look back at me standing on the top from out in the air somwehere. Plus cool shots of the house etc.

I really would lik eto spend some real time next summer looking to get some cool video with some planned shots.
Absolutely awesome.

Here's a question for you, I'm into cycling  (no, i'm not one of these sad, lycra wearing arseholes that a lot of motorists want to strangle to death) erm, can you set the drone to follow me along tracks and trails?

PS
Since I got the new DJI Pocket 3 camera a couple of days ago i've used it once, here's what I recorded.  I done it in 2.7k at 60fps
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cC8CO0xuRUk&t=144s
  AndyInVA
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5685 on: October 31, 2023, 02:30:20 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on October 31, 2023, 02:25:50 pm
Absolutely awesome.

Here's a question for you, I'm into cycling  (no, i'm not one of these sad, lycra wearing arseholes that a lot of motorists want to strangle to death) erm, can you set the drone to follow me along tracks and trails?

PS
Since I got the new DJI Pocket 3 camera a couple of days ago i've used it once, here's what I recorded.  I done it in 2.7k at 60fps
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cC8CO0xuRUk&t=144s

The clarity is amazing. Even at night. Camera looks fantastic.

I spent an age looking into the flight following type shot when I first bought. I got as far as having it follow me around my garden. It always looks cool in the videos. In real life I have been too scared to use it. There are so many trees around my way and other obstructions, I've never tried truly trusting the device on its own.

I've seen guys in Holland where it is dead flat and no obstructions us it to follow them while cycling, but for my environment, I've only ever mainually flown it.
  BlackandWhitePaul
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5686 on: October 31, 2023, 02:42:08 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on October 31, 2023, 02:30:20 pm
The clarity is amazing. Even at night. Camera looks fantastic.

I spent an age looking into the flight following type shot when I first bought. I got as far as having it follow me around my garden. It always looks cool in the videos. In real life I have been too scared to use it. There are so many trees around my way and other obstructions, I've never tried truly trusting the device on its own.

I've seen guys in Holland where it is dead flat and no obstructions us it to follow them while cycling, but for my environment, I've only ever mainually flown it.
A'hh ok, well I think I should leave the clever stuff to those who are clued up. My fear is I'll ditch it in the Tyne 1st time out. :D

O'hh yes I am well impressed with my camera and have just this morning purchased a train ticket to go to Edinburgh next Wednesday and am looking forward to shooting some footage
  Capon Debaser
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5687 on: Yesterday at 05:07:06 pm »
nightmarealleyab27" border="0

shapeofwaterab24" border="0

s-l1600" border="0

81tid-VJ7-NFS-AC-UF1000-1000-QL80" border="0
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5688 on: Yesterday at 05:08:34 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 05:07:06 pm


What's Nightmare Alley like?  Missed it at the cinema.

The Shape of Water wasn't his best work, and I'm a Del Torro fan.
  Capon Debaser
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5689 on: Yesterday at 05:10:54 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 05:08:34 pm
What's Nightmare Alley like?  Missed it at the cinema.
I loved it. But im a massive fan of GDT. Just for his eye alone for sets and the music he has for his soundtracks

I wouldnt know how it was reviewed and that but for me i thought it was great

  Ray K
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5690 on: Yesterday at 10:02:55 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 05:07:06 pm


81tid-VJ7-NFS-AC-UF1000-1000-QL80" border="0
My sister bought me the Macca book last year. It's absolutely bloody gorgeous.
  Capon Debaser
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5691 on: Today at 12:30:03 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:02:55 pm
My sister bought me the Macca book last year. It's absolutely bloody gorgeous.
Think it mightve been you talking aboot it as the reason I bought it. Was on here I saw someone mention it a bit back and Ive had it saved on my watchlist on eBay.   :D

Might even keep it for my Mum for Christmas or part of her birthday present.
  TepidT2O
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5692 on: Today at 12:38:57 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:30:03 pm
Think it mightve been you talking aboot it as the reason I bought it. Was on here I saw someone mention it a bit back and Ive had it saved on my watchlist on eBay.   :D

Might even keep it for my Mum for Christmas or part of her birthday present.
Oh, now thats an idea for my mum too.  He always was her favourite
  Capon Debaser
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5693 on: Today at 12:41:43 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:38:57 pm
Oh, now thats an idea for my mum too.  He always was her favourite
:D

Have a look at it online mate. Like Ray said, its gorgeous (From what Ive seen so far)

I got mine for £47 on eBay. Thats the cheapest Ive seen. Theres a paperback version but this versions miles better

Eyar

https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/145059944296?var=0&mkevt=1&mkcid=1&mkrid=710-53481-19255-0&campid=5338268676&toolid=10044&customid=EAIaIQobChMIw_TPir6-ggMV2N_tCh0a_w60EAQYByABEgLGi_D_BwE

https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/285199227932?var=0&mkevt=1&mkcid=1&mkrid=710-53481-19255-0&campid=5338268676&toolid=10044&customid=EAIaIQobChMIw_TPir6-ggMV2N_tCh0a_w60EAQYBCABEgIYwPD_BwE
  TepidT2O
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5694 on: Today at 12:44:42 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:41:43 pm
:D

Have a look at it online mate. Like Ray said, its gorgeous (From what Ive seen so far)

I got mine for £47 on eBay. Thats the cheapest Ive seen. Theres a paperback version but this versions miles better

Eyar

https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/145059944296?var=0&mkevt=1&mkcid=1&mkrid=710-53481-19255-0&campid=5338268676&toolid=10044&customid=EAIaIQobChMIw_TPir6-ggMV2N_tCh0a_w60EAQYByABEgLGi_D_BwE

https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/285199227932?var=0&mkevt=1&mkcid=1&mkrid=710-53481-19255-0&campid=5338268676&toolid=10044&customid=EAIaIQobChMIw_TPir6-ggMV2N_tCh0a_w60EAQYBCABEgIYwPD_BwE
£58 on Amazon for the hardback..  Nit sure I trust eBay for a Christmas prezzie!
  Capon Debaser
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5695 on: Today at 12:46:47 pm »
  TepidT2O
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5696 on: Today at 12:55:16 pm »
  Capon Debaser
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5697 on: Today at 12:59:47 pm »
  [new username under construction]
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5698 on: Today at 07:10:37 pm »
I got it on Amazon for £37.50, might want to wait a bit, bound to go down again
  TepidT2O
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5699 on: Today at 07:24:38 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 07:10:37 pm
I got it on Amazon for £37.50, might want to wait a bit, bound to go down again
Thanks

  rob1966
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5700 on: Today at 07:57:29 pm »
Fancied a cheap DSLR camera, picked this up on Ebay for £120



Posted this in the Lego thread, got this on Ebay for the youngest for Crimbo

