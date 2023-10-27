Absolutely awesome.



Here's a question for you, I'm into cycling (no, i'm not one of these sad, lycra wearing arseholes that a lot of motorists want to strangle to death) erm, can you set the drone to follow me along tracks and trails?



PS

Since I got the new DJI Pocket 3 camera a couple of days ago i've used it once, here's what I recorded. I done it in 2.7k at 60fps

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cC8CO0xuRUk&t=144s



The clarity is amazing. Even at night. Camera looks fantastic.I spent an age looking into the flight following type shot when I first bought. I got as far as having it follow me around my garden. It always looks cool in the videos. In real life I have been too scared to use it. There are so many trees around my way and other obstructions, I've never tried truly trusting the device on its own.I've seen guys in Holland where it is dead flat and no obstructions us it to follow them while cycling, but for my environment, I've only ever mainually flown it.