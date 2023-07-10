« previous next »
  Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5640 on: July 10, 2023, 12:19:10 pm »
Got my first ever proper fitting for these

All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5641 on: July 19, 2023, 10:00:50 pm »
You can never have too many. 
PRS SE Standard 24 tobacco sunburst.

  Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5642 on: July 19, 2023, 11:29:37 pm »
Samsung Q700b soundbar with a woofer. Entry-level I'm told, but I'm about to have a kid so only have entry level money - Amazon had it £320 on Prime Day. My 2 grand drop at Richer Sounds can wait.

If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5643 on: July 26, 2023, 04:45:58 am »
A nice transparent Casio

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  Never Forget
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5644 on: July 27, 2023, 03:28:21 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 26, 2023, 04:45:58 am
A nice transparent Casio



Quite an extraordinaire retro look
  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5645 on: July 28, 2023, 09:19:59 am »
It's ace! Wee bit smaller than I thought as I guess Casio's unisex watches are smaller than men's but the transparent strap is great

Loving the 80s look yeah very intentional

Quote
Tap into 80s nostalgia  a highly fashionable digital watch with a metallic case and translucent band in a stylish go-to accessory.

Ever since it launched in the late 1980s, the A168 has featured the same design, which was the winner of the Good Design Long Life Design Award in 2011. With the A168XES, this simple square face, popular for so long, is now available in a two-tone model in silver and black.


https://www.casio.com/intl/watches/casio/product.A168XES-1B/

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5646 on: July 28, 2023, 11:53:44 am »
Panini press

Fuck the Tories

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5647 on: July 29, 2023, 08:03:32 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 28, 2023, 11:53:44 am
Panini press


Im-press-ive that mate :wave
  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5648 on: Today at 11:04:49 am »
IMG-1284" border="0
IMG-1285" border="0
IMG-1287" border="0

IMG-1290" border="0


IMG-1291" border="0
IMG-1292" border="0
IMG-1293" border="0
IMG-1295" border="0



MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5649 on: Today at 01:07:33 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 11:04:49 am




Looks like a serious bit of kit.
Are you involved in music production and the like?
  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5650 on: Today at 01:30:36 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:07:33 pm
Looks like a serious bit of kit.
Are you involved in music production and the like?
Yeah they sent me an offer to buy the lot in a package cept for the Out put Exhale so I snapped em up.

Only for mates in the past and what I do myself. Ive never liked working with anyone to be honest as I can do all I need myself and Im a lot quicker doing my own shit left in my own space. Always learning as I go and keeping an eye out for new interesting ways of doing stuff. That Joue Play on the last page I posted is from some little French company thats supplied people like a Bjork with bits of newish type kit like the Jazzmutant Lemur. So much boss gear nowaday, with vsts and the likes out there and now with everyone jumping on the MPE thing its only gonna get better
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5651 on: Today at 01:39:46 pm »
  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5652 on: Today at 01:46:40 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:30:36 pm
Yeah they sent me an offer to buy the lot in a package cept for the Out put Exhale so I snapped em up.

Only for mates in the past and what I do myself. Ive never liked working with anyone to be honest as I can do all I need myself and Im a lot quicker doing my own shit left in my own space. Always learning as I go and keeping an eye out for new interesting ways of doing stuff. That Joue Play on the last page I posted is from some little French company thats supplied people like a Bjork with bits of newish type kit like the Jazzmutant Lemur. So much boss gear nowaday, with vsts and the likes out there and now with everyone jumping on the MPE thing its only gonna get better
Exactly what I do, although with more conventional instruments.
Not because I don't like gadgets, it's just that I never got around to using shit like that.
It took me an eternity to learn how to play keyboards and program drums/percussion. etc..

Mainly use stringed instruments for what I can do.
I would like to have a crash course in gadgets though, with someone who has a lot of patience.  ;D
  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5653 on: Today at 01:48:16 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 01:39:46 pm

DO DICKHEADS DO DODDINGHAM  ;D

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/XZpLmeTdcBA&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/XZpLmeTdcBA&amp;feature=share</a>
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5654 on: Today at 01:54:56 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:46:40 pm
Exactly what I do, although with more conventional instruments.
Not because I don't like gadgets, it's just that I never got around to using shit like that.
It took me an eternity to learn how to play keyboards and program drums/percussion. etc..

Mainly use stringed instruments for what I can do.
I would like to have a crash course in gadgets though, with someone who has a lot of patience.  ;D
Haha to be honest mate theres some boss  people now on YouTube showing ya how to work gear if ya wanna crash course. I mainly try an learn everything myself. Then if I run into problems get intouch with the tech guys/ gals from the company I bought it off. Its dead good now the help thats out there
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5655 on: Today at 02:00:22 pm »
  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5656 on: Today at 02:14:47 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:46:40 pm
Exactly what I do, although with more conventional instruments.
Not because I don't like gadgets, it's just that I never got around to using shit like that.
It took me an eternity to learn how to play keyboards and program drums/percussion. etc..

Mainly use stringed instruments for what I can do.
I would like to have a crash course in gadgets though, with someone who has a lot of patience.  ;D
By the way mate. You wanna just get Ableton for drums. Think theres a free version. Just write the drums in rather than playing them. Its dead Simple. Usually you are given kits so load a kit and just draw in the snares, kicks, rims, toms, hats etc. if you dont like how that kit sounds just click on another kit and it replaces the kit like for like with regards to arrangements.
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5657 on: Today at 02:16:53 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 02:14:47 pm
By the way mate. You wanna just get Ableton for drums. Think theres a free version. Just write the drums in rather than playing them. Its dead Simple. Usually you are given kits so load a kit and just draw in the snares, kicks, rims, toms, hats etc. if you dont like how that kit sounds just click on another kit and it replaces the kit like for like with regards to arrangements.
I'll give that a whirl, cheers mate.  :thumbup
  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5658 on: Today at 02:19:55 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:16:53 pm
I'll give that a whirl, cheers mate.  :thumbup
https://www.ableton.com/en/trial/

90 day free trial
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5659 on: Today at 02:23:11 pm »
