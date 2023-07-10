Please
Topic: *Post a pic of your latest purchase* (Read 515361 times)
blert596
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,996
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
«
Reply #5640 on:
July 10, 2023, 12:19:10 pm »
Got my first ever proper fitting for these
ZX5.jpg
(46.08 kB, 540x540 - viewed 9 times.)
Logged
Terry de Niro
Cellar dweller fella, ya know
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 50,166
Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
«
Reply #5641 on:
July 19, 2023, 10:00:50 pm »
You can never have too many.
PRS SE Standard 24 tobacco sunburst.
PRS SE Standard 24 tobacco sunburst.jpg
(66.97 kB, 720x958 - viewed 4 times.)
Logged
bradders1011
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 6,831
Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
«
Reply #5642 on:
July 19, 2023, 11:29:37 pm »
Samsung Q700b soundbar with a woofer. Entry-level I'm told, but I'm about to have a kid so only have entry level money - Amazon had it £320 on Prime Day. My 2 grand drop at Richer Sounds can wait.
«
Last Edit: July 19, 2023, 11:32:14 pm by bradders1011
»
Logged
Yosser0_0
U_____U (geddit?)
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,870
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
«
Reply #5643 on:
Yesterday
at 08:06:33 pm »
Model of an Invacar.
Logged
ToneLa
you know the rules but I make the game.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,393
I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
«
Reply #5644 on:
Today
at 04:45:58 am »
A nice transparent Casio
Logged
