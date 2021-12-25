« previous next »
Author Topic: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
December 25, 2021, 11:25:45 am
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
December 30, 2021, 09:08:28 pm


Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra - such a catchy name.

Coming from Hong Kong because it's 80 quid cheaper than Amazon, so it won't be with me for a couple of weeks.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
January 28, 2022, 11:32:39 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on December 25, 2021, 11:25:45 am
This ^^^ turned up broke out the box. Sent it back and asked for a replacement. Hermes lost the parcel with basically an email saying Shit happens. Soz then had to wait for The Music company to put a claim in and then the parcel magically turn up in fucking Holland??? When Id addressed it to Kent? ;D

Told them to cancel it in the end so pre ordered this instead. Pioneer DJM750mk2

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
March 30, 2022, 07:04:55 am
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
March 30, 2022, 09:36:54 am
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
March 30, 2022, 12:23:56 pm
Quote from: Slightly Less Mediocre Baron Bennekov on March 30, 2022, 09:36:54 am
That's Boss!!

I'll get my coat...

I echo that sentiment.

I will also get my coat.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
March 30, 2022, 12:29:29 pm
2011, 27" screen. Upgraded the RAM and changed the HDD to a SSD. Works a treat  ;D

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
April 6, 2022, 05:04:40 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HQzu7NYlZNQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HQzu7NYlZNQ</a>

I needed a break. Flight leaves midnight  :)
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
April 11, 2022, 04:02:17 pm
Quote from: Claire. on September 24, 2021, 11:22:28 am
Now just gotta figure out how to get the best out of it!

Ordered a Duo after last year but it turned out to be a dud. The buttons were glitched and I had to send them back. But not before I realised what it can do.

So.. Went gungs-ho and ordered this in the mid of March and been using it for about 3 weeks now. Best decision ever. Ever since it came, I have used the electric stove much much lesser and spend less time in the kitchen.



Makes Indian, Chinese, Thai, Grill, Pasta, Stew, Lentils, Cakes, etc all in one single pot. Dont even have to stand nearby. Just put in everything, tell it what to do, and it does it for me. A real life saviour now that I have started eating more healthy and incorporating more boiled and steamed stuff.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
April 23, 2022, 12:02:15 pm
Treated myself to a Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49" ultrawide screen. Been using 2 27" screens for a while now and the bezels in the middle are starting to get on my nerves (and the fact they never stay perfectly level/together).

Missus just got a new Macbook so sold her on the idea of having one of my screens for her desk and me getting a new one  ;D

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
April 23, 2022, 02:19:15 pm
Do they come with the ability to have 2 or 3 desktops across them?
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
April 23, 2022, 02:54:20 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on April 23, 2022, 02:19:15 pm
Do they come with the ability to have 2 or 3 desktops across them?

As in from multiple sources? Yeah I believe so, but to be honest I likely will only be using the one input and having various "zones" I can snap windows to, or the option of using the whole screen for certain programs (video editing mostly).
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
April 24, 2022, 11:35:34 am
Quote from: CraigDS on April 23, 2022, 12:02:15 pm
Treated myself to a Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49" ultrawide screen. Been using 2 27" screens for a while now and the bezels in the middle are starting to get on my nerves (and the fact they never stay perfectly level/together).

Missus just got a new Macbook so sold her on the idea of having one of my screens for her desk and me getting a new one  ;D



That looks flipping brilliant. So much more practical than two or three screens.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
April 24, 2022, 11:39:08 am
Quote from: CraigDS on April 23, 2022, 12:02:15 pm
Treated myself to a Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49" ultrawide screen. Been using 2 27" screens for a while now and the bezels in the middle are starting to get on my nerves (and the fact they never stay perfectly level/together).

Missus just got a new Macbook so sold her on the idea of having one of my screens for her desk and me getting a new one  ;D



This is off an Amazon review for this monitor

It looks like a super model had a baby with a spaceship, and then a tesla had a baby with several large panel flatscreens, and then THOSE two babies had a baby, and it was a beautiful baby, and it was a curved baby.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
April 24, 2022, 11:54:47 am
Quote from: AndyInVA on April 24, 2022, 11:35:34 am
That looks flipping brilliant. So much more practical than two or three screens.

I've been eyeing one up for a while and decided to take the plunge - def think it will be better than having multiple screens. Even ignoring the bezels right in the middle, I'm fed up of constantly trying to make them level - I've tried individual stands, a single desk stand and one which clamps onto the desk and I seem to be constantly moving them.

Quote from: AndyInVA on April 24, 2022, 11:39:08 am
This is off an Amazon review for this monitor

It looks like a super model had a baby with a spaceship, and then a tesla had a baby with several large panel flatscreens, and then THOSE two babies had a baby, and it was a beautiful baby, and it was a curved baby.

I hadn't seen that one  ;D Saw a few YouTube reviews where they sang its praises so should be good.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
April 25, 2022, 07:39:58 am
Is that for gaming? Not sure I would want to open an email that looked so big.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
April 25, 2022, 11:34:28 am
Quote from: killer-heels on April 25, 2022, 07:39:58 am
Is that for gaming? Not sure I would want to open an email that looked so big.

It's for writing complaints to estate agents.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
April 25, 2022, 12:08:53 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on April 24, 2022, 11:54:47 am
I've been eyeing one up for a while and decided to take the plunge - def think it will be better than having multiple screens. Even ignoring the bezels right in the middle, I'm fed up of constantly trying to make them level - I've tried individual stands, a single desk stand and one which clamps onto the desk and I seem to be constantly moving them.

Other than sports cars that I can't afford, few things have said to me 'I need this' in quite a while

this just looks so cool and seriously practical for anyone working multiple screens and certainly WFH people like me
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
April 25, 2022, 02:06:46 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on April 25, 2022, 07:39:58 am
Is that for gaming? Not sure I would want to open an email that looked so big.

It's for work mostly. I use 2 27" screens at the moment but this should let me have a main working space in the centre and then space either side for two (or more) other windows. Or if I'm video editing I can use the entire space.

Oh, and this...

Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on April 25, 2022, 11:34:28 am
It's for writing complaints to estate agents.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
April 25, 2022, 03:04:23 pm
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on April 25, 2022, 11:34:28 am
It's for writing complaints to estate agents.

He might need 3 🤣
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
April 26, 2022, 03:43:19 pm
Just got it set up (wasn't expecting it until Friday so a nice surprise!) and I love it already  ;D

Still getting used to the curved screen as first time I've experienced using one, but I'm amazed by the sheer amount of screen space available, it's going to come in extremely handy.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
April 26, 2022, 03:49:56 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on April 26, 2022, 03:43:19 pm
Just got it set up (wasn't expecting it until Friday so a nice surprise!) and I love it already  ;D

Still getting used to the curved screen as first time I've experienced using one, but I'm amazed by the sheer amount of screen space available, it's going to come in extremely handy.

My lad bought himself a curved screen, nowhere near a big as that one and its ace, if they had them at work I'd nick one for home use
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
April 26, 2022, 04:14:04 pm
cases of Magnier's cider for tomorrow Dutch Kings Birthday BBQ/Drinks at our house



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5wdjwp-rB7E  - how to survive Queens/Kings  day
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xhD96VuU2s4  loads of videos of parties on Kings Day ... have a good one everyone



Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
April 26, 2022, 05:48:42 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on April 26, 2022, 04:14:04 pm
cases of Magnier's cider for tomorrow Dutch Kings Birthday BBQ/Drinks at our house



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5wdjwp-rB7E  - how to survive Queens/Kings  day
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xhD96VuU2s4  loads of videos of parties on Kings Day ... have a good one everyone

You're hosting Virgil's birthday party?
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
April 26, 2022, 08:58:53 pm
Had 3 or 4 hours using it for work now and honestly not sure how I survived before  ;D

It takes up less space than my two 27" screens + stands and feels like it offers 3x the usable space (although that isn't the case) with the lack of central bezels. The curve makes it feel so much more natural than two flat screens too.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
April 26, 2022, 09:02:04 pm
Quote from: C
Treated myself to a Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49" ultrawide screen. Been using 2 27" screens for a while now and the bezels in the middle are starting to get on my nerves (and the fact they never stay perfectly level/together).

Missus just got a new Macbook so sold her on the idea of having one of my screens for her desk and me getting a new one  ;D


Jeez that's nice. Where is best to buy one? WFH so could do with that bit of kit and wouldn't have to put work monitor away when not use.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5506 on: April 26, 2022, 09:06:09 pm »
I got it off Amazon (direct from Samsung) but, I think, it was the last one in stock.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5507 on: April 26, 2022, 10:50:35 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on April 23, 2022, 12:02:15 pm
Treated myself to a Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49" ultrawide screen. Been using 2 27" screens for a while now and the bezels in the middle are starting to get on my nerves (and the fact they never stay perfectly level/together).

Missus just got a new Macbook so sold her on the idea of having one of my screens for her desk and me getting a new one  ;D



Did you have to get the landlords agents permission for such a large screen? ;D
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5508 on: April 27, 2022, 04:13:19 pm »
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5509 on: April 27, 2022, 06:45:45 pm »
;D

Sarges book!
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5510 on: April 29, 2022, 10:10:39 am »
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5511 on: July 18, 2022, 06:20:21 am »
Ktm 890 Duke R
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5512 on: July 18, 2022, 07:16:06 am »
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5513 on: July 18, 2022, 11:52:17 am »
Two wooden descant recorders.   :wave

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5514 on: July 18, 2022, 11:54:39 am »
Quote from: kesey on July 18, 2022, 11:52:17 am
Two wooden descant recorders.   :wave



That brings back memories of school music classes.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5515 on: July 18, 2022, 12:08:05 pm »
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5516 on: July 18, 2022, 01:07:16 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on July 18, 2022, 11:54:39 am
That brings back memories of school music classes.

Three blind mice here I come.   ;D

I've took the tin whistle as far as I can I feel so time to lwarn something new . I really want to get into learning the Breton songs such as Tri Martolod and An Dro .

I was going to buy an hurdy gurdy but decided against it  ;)
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5517 on: July 18, 2022, 01:16:55 pm »
Finally succumbed to rejoining the vinyl revolution. Have been pushing back against it as I didn't want to neglect my 600+ CD collection.



By chance my local market had a record fair on this weekend so I decided to get what's hopefully a new habit in vinyl hunting to build a collection. I wanted to find something that would make that first play special. Bought these 2 albums and had the 45 for sometime before.

> Stop Making Sense - Talking Heads
> The Lion & The Cobra - Sinead O'Connor
> Too Much Too Young - The Specials

All original pressings.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5518 on: Today at 06:25:29 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on April 23, 2022, 12:02:15 pm
Treated myself to a Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49" ultrawide screen. Been using 2 27" screens for a while now and the bezels in the middle are starting to get on my nerves (and the fact they never stay perfectly level/together).

Missus just got a new Macbook so sold her on the idea of having one of my screens for her desk and me getting a new one  ;D



when I day dream I think about this monitor

how is it working out for you

I WFH and purposely bought a laptop with a big screen so I can work at different spots around the house or at a work desk I have at my old office. But the big screen of the laptop would get in the way of the monitor. I'd have to fold it over and just use the monitor. not quite so clean but probably still a cool solution

just realizing the best solution is to put the laptop on one side of the desk, buy a new keyboard and mouse use the laptop totally as a base device with all the extras connected to it
