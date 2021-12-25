Now just gotta figure out how to get the best out of it!



Ordered a Duo after last year but it turned out to be a dud. The buttons were glitched and I had to send them back. But not before I realised what it can do.So.. Went gungs-ho and ordered this in the mid of March and been using it for about 3 weeks now. Best decision ever. Ever since it came, I have used the electric stove much much lesser and spend less time in the kitchen.Makes Indian, Chinese, Thai, Grill, Pasta, Stew, Lentils, Cakes, etc all in one single pot. Dont even have to stand nearby. Just put in everything, tell it what to do, and it does it for me. A real life saviour now that I have started eating more healthy and incorporating more boiled and steamed stuff.