Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
December 25, 2021, 11:25:45 am
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
December 30, 2021, 09:08:28 pm


Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra - such a catchy name.

Coming from Hong Kong because it's 80 quid cheaper than Amazon, so it won't be with me for a couple of weeks.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
January 28, 2022, 11:32:39 am
Capon Debaser on December 25, 2021, 11:25:45 am
This ^^^ turned up broke out the box. Sent it back and asked for a replacement. Hermes lost the parcel with basically an email saying Shit happens. Soz then had to wait for The Music company to put a claim in and then the parcel magically turn up in fucking Holland??? When Id addressed it to Kent? ;D

Told them to cancel it in the end so pre ordered this instead. Pioneer DJM750mk2

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
March 30, 2022, 07:04:55 am
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
March 30, 2022, 09:36:54 am
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
March 30, 2022, 12:23:56 pm
Slightly Less Mediocre Baron Bennekov on March 30, 2022, 09:36:54 am
That's Boss!!

I'll get my coat...

I echo that sentiment.

I will also get my coat.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
March 30, 2022, 12:29:29 pm
2011, 27" screen. Upgraded the RAM and changed the HDD to a SSD. Works a treat  ;D

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
April 6, 2022, 05:04:40 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HQzu7NYlZNQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HQzu7NYlZNQ</a>

I needed a break. Flight leaves midnight  :)
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
April 11, 2022, 04:02:17 pm
Claire. on September 24, 2021, 11:22:28 am
Now just gotta figure out how to get the best out of it!

Ordered a Duo after last year but it turned out to be a dud. The buttons were glitched and I had to send them back. But not before I realised what it can do.

So.. Went gungs-ho and ordered this in the mid of March and been using it for about 3 weeks now. Best decision ever. Ever since it came, I have used the electric stove much much lesser and spend less time in the kitchen.



Makes Indian, Chinese, Thai, Grill, Pasta, Stew, Lentils, Cakes, etc all in one single pot. Dont even have to stand nearby. Just put in everything, tell it what to do, and it does it for me. A real life saviour now that I have started eating more healthy and incorporating more boiled and steamed stuff.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
Yesterday at 12:02:15 pm
Treated myself to a Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49" ultrawide screen. Been using 2 27" screens for a while now and the bezels in the middle are starting to get on my nerves (and the fact they never stay perfectly level/together).

Missus just got a new Macbook so sold her on the idea of having one of my screens for her desk and me getting a new one  ;D

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
Yesterday at 02:19:15 pm
Do they come with the ability to have 2 or 3 desktops across them?
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
Yesterday at 02:54:20 pm
bradders1011 on Yesterday at 02:19:15 pm
Do they come with the ability to have 2 or 3 desktops across them?

As in from multiple sources? Yeah I believe so, but to be honest I likely will only be using the one input and having various "zones" I can snap windows to, or the option of using the whole screen for certain programs (video editing mostly).
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
Today at 11:35:34 am
CraigDS on Yesterday at 12:02:15 pm
Treated myself to a Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49" ultrawide screen. Been using 2 27" screens for a while now and the bezels in the middle are starting to get on my nerves (and the fact they never stay perfectly level/together).

Missus just got a new Macbook so sold her on the idea of having one of my screens for her desk and me getting a new one  ;D



That looks flipping brilliant. So much more practical than two or three screens.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
Today at 11:39:08 am
CraigDS on Yesterday at 12:02:15 pm
Treated myself to a Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49" ultrawide screen. Been using 2 27" screens for a while now and the bezels in the middle are starting to get on my nerves (and the fact they never stay perfectly level/together).

Missus just got a new Macbook so sold her on the idea of having one of my screens for her desk and me getting a new one  ;D



This is off an Amazon review for this monitor

It looks like a super model had a baby with a spaceship, and then a tesla had a baby with several large panel flatscreens, and then THOSE two babies had a baby, and it was a beautiful baby, and it was a curved baby.
