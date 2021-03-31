Hahaha ya know what right, this massive bastard used to do workouts on the farm. Hed lift fucking allsorts. Tyres, massive fucking weird urns filled with rocks etc and numerous other shite. When i first started, i was doing weights myself so was quite a biggish lad. We were building greenhouses that were bigger than footy pitches. Anyways, the field was drenched were we were putting in the foundations etc and i get picked to bring the cement in a fucking wheelbarrow, Im in these wellies and im pushing as hard as i can with this fucking wheelbarrow full of cement when my feet just sink into fuck knows what and the wheelbarrow tips over and goes everywhere half covering me in cement whilst im lying in mud and old veg. Meanwhile, Russell, this 6 ft 5ish 30 stone big c*nt whos ripped to fuck is just stood there watching whilst eating a full fucking cabbage or a raw bag of spuds or something shaking his head at me whilst im caked in shit.



Same thing happened a few weeks later when i was bringing these what felt like 50 by 70 inch panes of glass on my bac. Again im walking through a muddy field. Glass snaps on my back an i fall into the shit again while he stands there enjoying his raw turnips



Apparently he didnt exert himself as he needed his rest for his workout etc