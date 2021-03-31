« previous next »
Online rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,374
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
Reply #5440 on: March 31, 2021, 01:54:20 pm
Quote from: gamble on March 31, 2021, 01:41:25 pm
Anyone bought any from Europe since the new brexit rules came in?

I ordered a tool from Germany- cost 3270. Got an email from ups yesterday saying I need to pay £681.72 in import fees. £16 odd quid of this is UPS admin fees.

Whats the rest? UK vat? And any import tax now from Europe?

That's likely the German VAT that. Since Brexit, the VAT isn't always being charged at point of order and VAT and duty is being collected when it gets to the UK instead. 621.00 of that charge is likely the 19% VAT that Germany charges
Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
Reply #5441 on: March 31, 2021, 02:00:12 pm
A month or so back..




...and finally a new set of monitors for the home studio..

« Last Edit: April 3, 2021, 05:06:03 pm by Crimson »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline Capon Debaser

  #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,345
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
Reply #5442 on: April 7, 2021, 10:33:36 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on December 27, 2020, 09:35:03 pm


Yes, a 33 piece lock pick set.  My son wanted to buy it with his Christmas money.  Should I be worrried?
Just let him out the basement mate and get one of those long leashes you can tie to the washing line. Hell have loadsa fun running around the garden and still be close by
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Online rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,374
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
Reply #5443 on: April 8, 2021, 08:14:09 am
Treated the lad to this, due to him spending all Easter Monday in A&E and then the emergency eye hospital. He twisted my arm into it as he was giving me all the "I've been dead brave Dad" spiel.

Offline liverbloke

  Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,313
  • i neither know nor care
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
Reply #5444 on: April 8, 2021, 08:32:26 am
Quote from: rob1966 on April  8, 2021, 08:14:09 am
Treated the lad to this, due to him spending all Easter Monday in A&E and then the emergency eye hospital. He twisted my arm into it as he was giving me all the "I've been dead brave Dad" spiel.


glad he's okay...

but rob that's for you isn't it ya big kid :wave

∆×∆p×≥h/4π

Online rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,374
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
Reply #5445 on: April 8, 2021, 10:01:54 am
Quote from: liverbloke on April  8, 2021, 08:32:26 am
glad he's okay...

but rob that's for you isn't it ya big kid :wave

It WAS going to be for me, they've been building loads of Star Wars Lego, but we were sat in the Emergency Dept and he just looked at me with that cute face and I gave in.

Docs say his vision should come back, its all blurred in one eye, but has improved. He was at Alty Eye yesterday and back next week. He can fuck off if he thinks I'm giving him the Saturn V I'm ging to buy tho :D
Offline Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,077
  • * * * * * *
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
Reply #5446 on: April 8, 2021, 12:29:09 pm


and

"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Offline Brissyred

  RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
Reply #5447 on: April 8, 2021, 10:42:58 pm
One of these.

Offline liverbloke

  Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,313
  • i neither know nor care
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
Reply #5448 on: April 9, 2021, 12:49:55 pm
Quote from: Brissyred on April  8, 2021, 10:42:58 pm
One of these.

nice - i have a 70-300

nikon make cracking lenses
∆×∆p×≥h/4π

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,415
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
Reply #5449 on: September 2, 2021, 11:10:44 pm
EDWIN ED80, Made in Japan.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline AndyInVA

  Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,741
  • Never Forget
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
Reply #5450 on: September 3, 2021, 08:12:28 pm
Just ordered some new jeans as all my old ones seem a bit tight these days.
Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,972
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
Reply #5451 on: September 3, 2021, 09:58:38 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on September  2, 2021, 11:10:44 pm
EDWIN ED80, Made in Japan.
Nice.

Always wash fruit before you eat it though Paul, mate.
Offline Capon Debaser

  #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,345
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
Reply #5452 on: Yesterday at 12:25:13 pm
Quote from: John C on September  3, 2021, 09:58:38 pm
Nice.

Always wash fruit before you eat it though Paul, mate.
Worked on a farm years ago and the family who owned it had 3 lads. One lad, Russel was one of them Worlds strongest men types. Massive he was. Anyway, he occasionally used to just rip leaks out of the ground and eat them . He wouldnt  even wait till we got back the barn to wash em.
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,188
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
Reply #5453 on: Yesterday at 01:22:03 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 12:25:13 pm
Worked on a farm years ago and the family who owned it had 3 lads. One lad, Russel was one of them Worlds strongest men types. Massive he was. Anyway, he occasionally used to just rip leaks out of the ground and eat them . He wouldnt  even wait till we got back the barn to wash em.

:lmao
Offline AndyMuller

  Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,932
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
Reply #5454 on: Yesterday at 03:06:06 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 12:25:13 pm
Worked on a farm years ago and the family who owned it had 3 lads. One lad, Russel was one of them Worlds strongest men types. Massive he was. Anyway, he occasionally used to just rip leaks out of the ground and eat them . He wouldnt  even wait till we got back the barn to wash em.

Hahahahaha kinell  ;D
Offline Liv4-3lee

  Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,023
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
Reply #5455 on: Yesterday at 04:27:52 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 12:25:13 pm
Worked on a farm years ago and the family who owned it had 3 lads. One lad, Russel was one of them Worlds strongest men types. Massive he was. Anyway, he occasionally used to just rip leaks out of the ground and eat them . He wouldnt  even wait till we got back the barn to wash em.

 ;D Did you enjoy watching Russel having a leak? 
Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,972
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
Reply #5456 on: Yesterday at 07:40:21 pm
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Yesterday at 04:27:52 pm
;D Did you enjoy watching Russel having a leak? 
Capon clocking on asking "is Russel in today"  :lmao
Offline Capon Debaser

  #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,345
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
Reply #5457 on: Yesterday at 08:35:28 pm
Hahaha ya know what right, this massive bastard used to do workouts on the farm. Hed lift fucking allsorts. Tyres, massive fucking weird urns filled with rocks etc and numerous other shite. When i first started, i was doing weights myself so was quite a biggish lad. We were building greenhouses that were bigger than footy pitches. Anyways, the field was drenched were we were putting in the foundations etc and i get picked to bring the cement in a fucking wheelbarrow, Im in these wellies and im pushing as hard as i can with this fucking wheelbarrow full of cement when my feet just sink into fuck knows what and the wheelbarrow tips over and goes everywhere half covering me in cement whilst im lying in mud and old veg. Meanwhile, Russell, this 6 ft 5ish  30 stone big c*nt whos  ripped to fuck is just stood there watching whilst eating a full fucking cabbage or a raw bag of spuds or something shaking his head at me whilst im caked in shit.

Same thing happened a few weeks later when i was bringing these what felt like 50 by 70 inch panes of glass on my bac. Again im walking through a muddy field. Glass snaps on my back an i fall into the shit again while he stands there enjoying his raw turnips

Apparently he didnt exert himself as he needed his rest for his workout etc
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline Capon Debaser

  #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,345
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
Reply #5458 on: Yesterday at 08:36:21 pm
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Yesterday at 04:27:52 pm
;D Did you enjoy watching Russel having a leak? 
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:40:21 pm
Capon clocking on asking "is Russel in today"  :lmao
;D
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,972
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
Reply #5459 on: Yesterday at 08:56:32 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 08:35:28 pm
Hahaha ya know what right, this massive bastard used to do workouts on the farm. Hed lift fucking allsorts. Tyres, massive fucking weird urns filled with rocks etc and numerous other shite. When i first started, i was doing weights myself so was quite a biggish lad. We were building greenhouses that were bigger than footy pitches. Anyways, the field was drenched were we were putting in the foundations etc and i get picked to bring the cement in a fucking wheelbarrow, Im in these wellies and im pushing as hard as i can with this fucking wheelbarrow full of cement when my feet just sink into fuck knows what and the wheelbarrow tips over and goes everywhere half covering me in cement whilst im lying in mud and old veg. Meanwhile, Russell, this 6 ft 5ish  30 stone big c*nt whos  ripped to fuck is just stood there watching whilst eating a full fucking cabbage or a raw bag of spuds or something shaking his head at me whilst im caked in shit.

Same thing happened a few weeks later when i was bringing these what felt like 50 by 70 inch panes of glass on my bac. Again im walking through a muddy field. Glass snaps on my back an i fall into the shit again while he stands there enjoying his raw turnips

Apparently he didnt exert himself as he needed his rest for his workout etc
:lmao
Aaaaaahhh you fucker, that's creased me.
Fucking hell Capon, fucking hell. Soooooo funny  ;D
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,415
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
Reply #5460 on: Yesterday at 09:18:25 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 12:25:13 pm
Worked on a farm years ago and the family who owned it had 3 lads. One lad, Russel was one of them Worlds strongest men types. Massive he was. Anyway, he occasionally used to just rip leaks out of the ground and eat them . He wouldnt  even wait till we got back the barn to wash em.
One thing I have noticed about you over the years I've been on here, you seem to mingle with some proper weird bastards don't you.   :P
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,599
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
Reply #5461 on: Yesterday at 09:20:06 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 09:18:25 pm
One thing I have noticed about you over the years I've been on here, you seem to mingle with some proper weird bastards don't you.   :P
I reckon Capon is Purple Aki.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Capon Debaser

  #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,345
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
Reply #5462 on: Today at 05:20:18 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 09:18:25 pm
One thing I have noticed about you over the years I've been on here, you seem to mingle with some proper weird bastards don't you.   :P
;D
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline Capon Debaser

  #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,345
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
Reply #5463 on: Today at 05:22:08 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 09:20:06 pm
I reckon Capon is Purple Aki.
;D Nope, sorry. Was only talking aboot him in the Everton thread the other week. My cousin was stalked by him for years and had an injunction on him. He was even on tv talking about him.
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Online rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,374
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
Reply #5464 on: Today at 05:27:28 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 05:22:08 pm
;D Nope, sorry. Was only talking aboot him in the Everton thread the other week. My cousin was stalked by him for years and had an injunction on him. He was even on tv talking about him.

Took a liking to a mate of our kids, he was about 15 IIRC, Aki would be early 20's at the time. He started hanging around the top end of Tower Hill, absolutely terrified our kids mate.
Offline Capon Debaser

  #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,345
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
Reply #5465 on: Today at 05:33:13 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:56:32 pm
:lmao
Aaaaaahhh you fucker, that's creased me.
Fucking hell Capon, fucking hell. Soooooo funny  ;D
Swear to god mate the lazy bastard wouldnt lift a finger. Was an eye opener. Remember the first time it happened. I was just looking at him thinking, you couldnt have done this either ya fat dickhead.

 No one even tried to help. I was sunk up to my knees in some cabbagey fucking quagmire of shite. His brothers were hard working lads but he never did a thing
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline Capon Debaser

  #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,345
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5466 on: Today at 05:38:39 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 09:20:06 pm
I reckon Capon is Purple Aki.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:27:28 pm
Took a liking to a mate of our kids, he was about 15 IIRC, Aki would be early 20's at the time. He started hanging around the top end of Tower Hill, absolutely terrified our kids mate.
Yeah, my cousin was 15 an all when it started. Apparently he was told that he watched people for a while before making his move. So he basically knew everything you got up to when he introduced himself. Just Randomly bumping into my cousin all over Liverpool an formby. So there was no hiding place from him. Fucking terrifying


Eyar, my cousins in this..

Quote from: Capon Debaser on August 17, 2021, 09:13:50 pm
2013 i think. They owned a place on Bold Street for years in town near the top end about 2 or 3 in from the corner before QV. Big double fronted place. Boss it was.

It was at the time of owning the one on bold street my cousin Johnny was stalked by Purple Aki when he started going to a nearby gym. Had an injunction on him an everything. Was even on the telly talking about it

Whos the player youre on aboot

Here it is, my cousins the lad in the orange doin the kickboxing 2.48 in

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wm0FQMo85GM&amp;ab_channel=BBCThree" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wm0FQMo85GM&amp;ab_channel=BBCThree</a>
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,374
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5467 on: Today at 05:51:51 pm »
Fucking hell, must have been terrifying for him going through that. Glad I was a skinny fucker in them days.
Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,388
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5468 on: Today at 06:00:23 pm »
Saw this last week at Manchester Airport for £20, just picked one up on eBay for £10 brand new. One of my favourite aircraft too



Ironically my next purchase will be a ticket to fly on one of these next year as I'm looking to get to Istanbul for the CL Final and a little getaway
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,415
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5469 on: Today at 06:14:04 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 05:38:39 pm
Yeah, my cousin was 15 an all when it started. Apparently he was told that he watched people for a while before making his move. So he basically knew everything you got up to when he introduced himself. Just Randomly bumping into my cousin all over Liverpool an formby. So there was no hiding place from him. Fucking terrifying


Eyar, my cousins in this..

Very interesting that video and thanks for putting it up.

I had no idea who he was, well I still don't really.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5470 on: Today at 06:20:59 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 06:00:23 pm
Ironically my next purchase will be a ticket to fly on one of these next year as I'm looking to get to Istanbul for the CL Final and a little getaway

I'm I missing something or is the CL Final in 2022 set to be in Saint Petersburg?
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,374
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5471 on: Today at 06:21:25 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 06:14:04 pm
Very interesting that video and thanks for putting it up.

I had no idea who he was, well I still don't really.

He did get as far as Newcastle at one point.

Basically he's a Scouse bogey man who is 6ft 6 tall, and asks people to feel their muscles and do squats. Terrified a lad on the wirral so much that he legged it from him and got electrocuted by the 3rd rail at a railway station. He's stalked Rugby League players and all kinds.
Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,388
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5472 on: Today at 06:25:08 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on Today at 06:20:59 pm
I'm I missing something or is the CL Final in 2022 set to be in Saint Petersburg?
Ah yeah it is. Istanbul has it the year after. Oh well, will still be going next year, beautiful part of the world
Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,345
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5473 on: Today at 06:30:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:51:51 pm
Fucking hell, must have been terrifying for him going through that. Glad I was a skinny fucker in them days.
Yeah it was. My cousin was a confident lad. Knocked him for 6 n his mum n dad were up the wall with worry. Was even more scary back then. Nowadays hes a bit of a laughing stock eh.
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,345
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5474 on: Today at 06:32:22 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 06:14:04 pm
Very interesting that video and thanks for putting it up.

I had no idea who he was, well I still don't really.
No worries. Youd hear he was in the area and ya wouldnt be allowed out. Everyone had a story about what hed done to some lad they knews mate etc
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,374
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5475 on: Today at 06:37:19 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 06:30:02 pm
Yeah it was. My cousin was a confident lad. Knocked him for 6 n his mum n dad were up the wall with worry. Was even more scary back then. Nowadays hes a bit of a laughing stock eh.

Yeah he's become a bit of a cartoon character, but it's not fucking funny for those who were on the receiving end of his attention, South Park would have put him in an episode if they knew of him.
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,415
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5476 on: Today at 07:07:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:21:25 pm
He did get as far as Newcastle at one point.

Basically he's a Scouse bogey man who is 6ft 6 tall, and asks people to feel their muscles and do squats. Terrified a lad on the wirral so much that he legged it from him and got electrocuted by the 3rd rail at a railway station. He's stalked Rugby League players and all kinds.
You just made me think of Boys from the blackstuff, in the Pub, that bloke "shake hands"  he heh.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,345
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5477 on: Today at 07:09:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:37:19 pm
Yeah he's become a bit of a cartoon character, but it's not fucking funny for those who were on the receiving end of his attention, South Park would have put him in an episode if they knew of him.
haha yeah, good shout aboot the South Park character ;D
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,374
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5478 on: Today at 07:50:55 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 07:09:19 pm
haha yeah, good shout aboot the South Park character ;D

I've just written a scene in my head where Chef is singing suck on my chocolate salty balls and Purple walks in.

Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 07:07:26 pm
You just made me think of Boys from the blackstuff, in the Pub, that bloke "shake hands"  he heh.

;D

I'm not sure if he's based on a fella known as Andy Shack (Shacklady) He used to bend the pumps in the pub with his bare hands
