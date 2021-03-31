Anyone bought any from Europe since the new brexit rules came in?



I ordered a tool from Germany- cost 3270. Got an email from ups yesterday saying I need to pay £681.72 in import fees. £16 odd quid of this is UPS admin fees.



Whats the rest? UK vat? And any import tax now from Europe?



That's likely the German VAT that. Since Brexit, the VAT isn't always being charged at point of order and VAT and duty is being collected when it gets to the UK instead. 621.00 of that charge is likely the 19% VAT that Germany charges