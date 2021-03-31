« previous next »
*Post a pic of your latest purchase*

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5440 on: March 31, 2021, 01:54:20 pm »
Quote from: gamble on March 31, 2021, 01:41:25 pm
Anyone bought any from Europe since the new brexit rules came in?

I ordered a tool from Germany- cost 3270. Got an email from ups yesterday saying I need to pay £681.72 in import fees. £16 odd quid of this is UPS admin fees.

Whats the rest? UK vat? And any import tax now from Europe?

That's likely the German VAT that. Since Brexit, the VAT isn't always being charged at point of order and VAT and duty is being collected when it gets to the UK instead. 621.00 of that charge is likely the 19% VAT that Germany charges
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5441 on: March 31, 2021, 02:00:12 pm »
A month or so back..




...and finally a new set of monitors for the home studio..

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5442 on: Yesterday at 10:33:36 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on December 27, 2020, 09:35:03 pm


Yes, a 33 piece lock pick set.  My son wanted to buy it with his Christmas money.  Should I be worrried?
Just let him out the basement mate and get one of those long leashes you can tie to the washing line. Hell have loadsa fun running around the garden and still be close by
Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5443 on: Today at 08:14:09 am »
Treated the lad to this, due to him spending all Easter Monday in A&E and then the emergency eye hospital. He twisted my arm into it as he was giving me all the "I've been dead brave Dad" spiel.

Re: *Post a pic of your latest purchase*
« Reply #5444 on: Today at 08:32:26 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:14:09 am
Treated the lad to this, due to him spending all Easter Monday in A&E and then the emergency eye hospital. He twisted my arm into it as he was giving me all the "I've been dead brave Dad" spiel.


glad he's okay...

but rob that's for you isn't it ya big kid :wave

