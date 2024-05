What's the prediction on the waiting list movement after the summer? I'm hoping 100+ released but suspect more like 50.



Feel like it depends on how far you’ve gone up the list. For example, before the 22/23 season I moved up about 150 places - 65 who didn’t renew and the rest removed themselves from the list.I’ll bet that fewer people remove themselves from the list the closer you get to the front. Considerably more will drop out above 10000