Does anybody else have a separate account number, that just has their waiting list position on there?



Just been round the houses with the club to finally find out why I cant see my position on my account



And they said because I changed address 2 years ago, they made a new account for me, that just stores my waiting list position - so I have to log in to that to check



They've had to give me a password for it as I obviously had no idea what it is, as I didnt even make the account



Utterly bizarre - ran out of words for this TO