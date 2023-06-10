How does he know where his seats are? The email weve had suggests we can purchase it from this Monday the 12th up until the 19th. Weve not been allocated a seat or advised where this might be. I thought it would be like other ticket sales and you go in and get option on a very limited number of seats.Thats gutting mate. Next season for sure. For context, I checked my Grandads position, he was 1019 and he got the call.
My mate says hes already bought them online. Not sure, but I have seen other people online, such as Twitter, who have bought theirs too. Many actually moaning about the available seats they could buy.
Hmm, I wonder if theyve staggered it in some way because I cant buy mine until 9am tomorrow, then have until Monday 19th to purchase them before losing my place in the waiting list.
Is yours in the position after 1000 this will be an extra sale perhaps than those who where less than 1000
They staggered the seat selection process for the new Main Stand. I got the job of picking seats for 3 of us who sit together and it was traumatic! On that occasion, the seats went very quickly. I'd select 3 seats and find they'd gone when I tried to complete the session. I think if they hadn't staggered the process the web site might have crashed. Good luck tomorrow.
Friends and family means no one is releasing tickets. Just look at the examples mentioned above.
Got my ticket. Lower Tier Main Stand. Was very, very little left when I was there, I got the last ticket in the lower tier.
To be fair, I live in Norwich and have release tickets back to the club on two occasions last season when I couldn't make the journey. They were then resold, presumably to members or in local sale.
Sorry, Im sure its mentioned over and over on these boards, but as a season ticket holder, can you just pass games back to the club if you cant/dont want to go? Then they sell them on (presumably to members) and what, do you get paid for them?
well done mate, quite a feeling huh? i got to join the club three years ago, i swear its worth more than my mortgage to me haha
What block did you manage to get mate? Our group is L2
Yes, you get the money back either as credit towards next seasons cost or money back in your account.
Do you need to give the club much notice in order to ensure they have enough time to sell it on? i.e. if you used the ticket exchange the day before a game, would this generally still get sold on by the club in time?
Hopefully Anfield on opening weekend.
Cheers mate. Absolutely made up but a surreal feeling after so many years. Ill be area KH, block J. Cant wait for the fixtures tomorrow now. Hopefully Anfield on opening weekend.
Lower Kenny rather than lower Main?
I have to go to Germany and Sweden a bit for work and with the exception of Fulham I dont think Im out of the country on any of the home matches.
I hope you've not tempted fate. I was working in the Netherlands for the first half of the 85-86 season and I don't recall missing a league game. BUT that was before the TV companies took control of the fixture list. I was able to travel back to Liverpool on a Friday night and take the last return flight on Sunday and know that I'd comfortably make the game because it was 3 p.m. on a Saturday. Now I'm nervous of booking theatre or concert tickets because you never know when Sky/BT are going to step in and hijack the fixture (and they seem to give little notice these days)
Anyones waiting list position changed since the recent sales? Feels like mines been the same for about 5 years!
It is frustrating, I got stung a few times last year. I got three sets of tickets in the ballots but ended up having to return two pairs because of the TV schedule moving them from dates I could do to dates I couldnt. By and large Im in other countries early in the week, so Im expecting to have to pass my ticket for a couple of Monday night football fixtures. Hopefully I get lucky.
Just reading some of the things about your grandad earlier. Is the issue, that he hasn't got a NFC phone? I know some who haven't genuinely got them and the club sorted them with cards. It was a load of hassle, and a bit of a interrogation (club sometimes forget that some genuinely don't have a mobile, or have a basic, old one - or don't believe them) but they got cards.
Any idea when accounts will update with new positions on the list?
Near the start of the season I think, I'm guessing if you haven't received an email by now you're not getting an offer this season. I'm around the 1200 mark on the list and heard nothing, my position hasn't been updated either
Sounds about right. Make us wait another 6 weeks. Maybe just 1 more year for you then!
Hopefully in a year or two maybe. I joined the list in 2001. I was told by someone who would know though that the club are processing tickets exactly as they appear on the waiting list and there are eyes on the process internally to make sure its done properly, no jumping the queue etc.
