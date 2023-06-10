Sorry, Im sure its mentioned over and over on these boards, but as a season ticket holder, can you just pass games back to the club if you cant/dont want to go?



I've used it a couple of times when I've been ill unexpectedly. I always hate to think of the seat going to waste and you may as well get some money back. On that subject there was a seat near me that was empty for the second half of the season and the fact that the ticket exchange wasn't used has left us all worried. You develop a strange relationship with neighbouring season ticket holders - people with whom you spend a lot of time over the years. You generally know their christian names. You occasionally chat about personal issues - I got the lowdown on the two divorces of the chap who used to sit next to me. You may occasionally throw your arms around them - at 'corner-taken-quickly' type moments. But you don't always know their surnames, where they live or how to contact them. We have no idea what's happened to the lad who used to occupy that empty seat. If it's reallocated for next season then we'll fear the worst.