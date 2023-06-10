« previous next »
Season Ticket Waiting List

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
June 10, 2023, 11:41:15 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June  9, 2023, 05:28:15 pm
How does he know where his seats are? The email weve had suggests we can purchase it from this Monday the 12th up until the 19th. Weve not been allocated a seat or advised where this might be. I thought it would be like other ticket sales and you go in and get option on a very limited number of seats.
Thats gutting mate. Next season for sure. For context, I checked my Grandads position, he was 1019 and he got the call.
My mate says hes already bought them online. Not sure, but I have seen other people online, such as Twitter, who have bought theirs too. Many actually moaning about the available seats they could buy.
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
June 11, 2023, 11:02:53 am
Quote from: D🐶G on June 10, 2023, 11:41:15 am
My mate says hes already bought them online. Not sure, but I have seen other people online, such as Twitter, who have bought theirs too. Many actually moaning about the available seats they could buy.
Hmm, I wonder if theyve staggered it in some way because I cant buy mine until 9am tomorrow, then have until Monday 19th to purchase them before losing my place in the waiting list.
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
June 11, 2023, 11:33:23 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June 11, 2023, 11:02:53 am
Hmm, I wonder if theyve staggered it in some way because I cant buy mine until 9am tomorrow, then have until Monday 19th to purchase them before losing my place in the waiting list.

Is yours in the position after 1000 this will be an extra sale perhaps than those who where less than 1000
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
June 11, 2023, 12:11:51 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June 11, 2023, 11:02:53 am
Hmm, I wonder if theyve staggered it in some way because I cant buy mine until 9am tomorrow, then have until Monday 19th to purchase them before losing my place in the waiting list.
They staggered the seat selection process for the new Main Stand.  I got the job of picking seats for 3 of us who sit together and it was traumatic! On that occasion, the seats went very quickly. I'd select 3 seats and find they'd gone when I tried to complete the session. I think if they hadn't staggered the process the web site might have crashed. Good luck tomorrow.
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
June 11, 2023, 07:20:50 pm
Quote from: Philipm20 on June 11, 2023, 11:33:23 am
Is yours in the position after 1000 this will be an extra sale perhaps than those who where less than 1000
1019 so very possibly.

Quote from: LuverlyRita on June 11, 2023, 12:11:51 pm
They staggered the seat selection process for the new Main Stand.  I got the job of picking seats for 3 of us who sit together and it was traumatic! On that occasion, the seats went very quickly. I'd select 3 seats and find they'd gone when I tried to complete the session. I think if they hadn't staggered the process the web site might have crashed. Good luck tomorrow.
Thank you. Im hoping that the limited number of people that will going on compared to general sales etc means the website will stay on its legs. Based on the difficulty of just logging in to the site and resetting passwords, unlikely.
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
June 12, 2023, 01:39:33 pm
Got my ticket. Lower Tier Main Stand. Was very, very little left when I was there, I got the last ticket in the lower tier.
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
June 12, 2023, 01:51:43 pm
Quote from: Ginieus on June  9, 2023, 08:40:25 pm
Friends and family means no one is releasing tickets. Just look at the examples mentioned above.

To be fair, I live in Norwich and have release tickets back to the club on two occasions last season when I couldn't make the journey. They were then resold, presumably to members or in local sale.
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
June 12, 2023, 03:46:59 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June 12, 2023, 01:39:33 pm
Got my ticket. Lower Tier Main Stand. Was very, very little left when I was there, I got the last ticket in the lower tier.

well done mate, quite a feeling huh? i got to join the club three years ago, i swear its worth more than my mortgage to me haha
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
June 12, 2023, 04:52:52 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June 12, 2023, 01:39:33 pm
Got my ticket. Lower Tier Main Stand. Was very, very little left when I was there, I got the last ticket in the lower tier.

What block did you manage to get mate? Our group is L2
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
June 13, 2023, 02:46:00 pm
Quote from: Roughie Scouse on June 12, 2023, 01:51:43 pm
To be fair, I live in Norwich and have release tickets back to the club on two occasions last season when I couldn't make the journey. They were then resold, presumably to members or in local sale.

Sorry, Im sure its mentioned over and over on these boards, but as a season ticket holder, can you just pass games back to the club if you cant/dont want to go?  Then they sell them on (presumably to members) and what, do you get paid for them?
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
June 13, 2023, 02:50:08 pm
Quote from: Stan. on June 13, 2023, 02:46:00 pm
Sorry, Im sure its mentioned over and over on these boards, but as a season ticket holder, can you just pass games back to the club if you cant/dont want to go?  Then they sell them on (presumably to members) and what, do you get paid for them?

Yep, 1/19th refund of your season ticket cost https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/ticket-exchange
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
June 13, 2023, 03:37:57 pm
Quote from: Stan. on June 13, 2023, 02:46:00 pm
Sorry, Im sure its mentioned over and over on these boards, but as a season ticket holder, can you just pass games back to the club if you cant/dont want to go?
I've used it a couple of times when I've been ill unexpectedly. I always hate to think of the seat going to waste and you may as well get some money back. On that subject there was a seat near me that was empty for the second half of the season and the fact that the ticket exchange wasn't used has left us all worried. You develop a strange relationship with neighbouring season ticket holders - people with whom you spend a lot of time over the years. You generally know their christian names. You occasionally chat about personal issues - I got the lowdown on the two divorces of the chap who used to sit next to me. You may occasionally throw your arms around them - at 'corner-taken-quickly' type moments. But you don't always know their surnames, where they live or how to contact them. We have no idea what's happened to the lad who used to occupy that empty seat. If it's reallocated for next season then we'll fear the worst.
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
June 13, 2023, 08:18:10 pm
Quote from: Stan. on June 13, 2023, 02:46:00 pm
Sorry, Im sure its mentioned over and over on these boards, but as a season ticket holder, can you just pass games back to the club if you cant/dont want to go?  Then they sell them on (presumably to members) and what, do you get paid for them?

Yes, you get the money back either as credit towards next seasons cost or money back in your account.
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
June 14, 2023, 08:36:23 am
Quote from: The_Rebel on June 12, 2023, 03:46:59 pm
well done mate, quite a feeling huh? i got to join the club three years ago, i swear its worth more than my mortgage to me haha
Cheers mate. Absolutely made up but a surreal feeling after so many years.

Quote from: Philipm20 on June 12, 2023, 04:52:52 pm
What block did you manage to get mate? Our group is L2
Ill be area KH, block J. Cant wait for the fixtures tomorrow now. Hopefully Anfield on opening weekend.
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
June 14, 2023, 09:31:17 am
Quote from: Roughie Scouse on June 13, 2023, 08:18:10 pm
Yes, you get the money back either as credit towards next seasons cost or money back in your account.

Do you need to give the club much notice in order to ensure they have enough time to sell it on? i.e. if you used the ticket exchange the day before a game, would this generally still get sold on by the club in time?
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
June 14, 2023, 10:03:02 am
Quote from: JDB14 on June 14, 2023, 09:31:17 am
Do you need to give the club much notice in order to ensure they have enough time to sell it on? i.e. if you used the ticket exchange the day before a game, would this generally still get sold on by the club in time?
I've used it the day before and my ticket has always been sold within hours
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
June 14, 2023, 10:30:48 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June 14, 2023, 08:36:23 am
Hopefully Anfield on opening weekend.

I believe we're away first few games to finish the work on the Annie.
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
June 14, 2023, 10:35:39 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June 14, 2023, 08:36:23 am
Cheers mate. Absolutely made up but a surreal feeling after so many years.
Ill be area KH, block J. Cant wait for the fixtures tomorrow now. Hopefully Anfield on opening weekend.
Lower Kenny rather than lower Main?
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
June 17, 2023, 03:45:45 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on June 14, 2023, 10:35:39 am
Lower Kenny rather than lower Main?
Yeah lower Kenny, did I say main before?

A shame that were away opening Day but the fixtures have fallen well from a selfish perspective. I have to go to Germany and Sweden a bit for work and with the exception of Fulham I dont think Im out of the country on any of the home matches.
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
June 18, 2023, 04:01:56 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June 17, 2023, 03:45:45 pm
I have to go to Germany and Sweden a bit for work and with the exception of Fulham I dont think Im out of the country on any of the home matches.
I hope you've not tempted fate. I was working in the Netherlands for the first half of the 85-86 season and I don't recall missing a league game. BUT that was before the TV companies took control of the fixture list. I was able to travel back to Liverpool on a Friday night and take the last return flight on Sunday and know that I'd comfortably make the game because it was 3 p.m. on a Saturday. Now I'm nervous of booking theatre or concert tickets because you never know when Sky/BT are going to step in and hijack the fixture (and they seem to give little notice these days)
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
June 19, 2023, 01:02:44 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on June 18, 2023, 04:01:56 pm
I hope you've not tempted fate. I was working in the Netherlands for the first half of the 85-86 season and I don't recall missing a league game. BUT that was before the TV companies took control of the fixture list. I was able to travel back to Liverpool on a Friday night and take the last return flight on Sunday and know that I'd comfortably make the game because it was 3 p.m. on a Saturday. Now I'm nervous of booking theatre or concert tickets because you never know when Sky/BT are going to step in and hijack the fixture (and they seem to give little notice these days)
It is frustrating, I got stung a few times last year. I got three sets of tickets in the ballots but ended up having to return two pairs because of the TV schedule moving them from dates I could do to dates I couldnt. By and large Im in other countries early in the week, so Im expecting to have to pass my ticket for a couple of Monday night football fixtures. Hopefully I get lucky.
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
June 19, 2023, 07:53:39 pm
Anyones waiting list position changed since the recent sales? Feels like mines been the same for about 5 years!
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
June 19, 2023, 09:25:19 pm
Mine's not moved.
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
June 19, 2023, 09:36:46 pm
Quote from: Stan. on June 19, 2023, 07:53:39 pm
Anyones waiting list position changed since the recent sales? Feels like mines been the same for about 5 years!

I believe its updated once per season (year) sometime after  the new season starts
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
June 20, 2023, 09:23:57 am
Quote from: Stan. on June 19, 2023, 07:53:39 pm
Anyones waiting list position changed since the recent sales? Feels like mines been the same for about 5 years!

I keep track of any movement with mine - it's moved 712 places in the last five years - nothing yet though as others have said it's later in the year when they update usually in the autumn. Keep an eye on this thread as people will start posting on the day it changes.
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
June 20, 2023, 10:42:56 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June 19, 2023, 01:02:44 pm
It is frustrating, I got stung a few times last year. I got three sets of tickets in the ballots but ended up having to return two pairs because of the TV schedule moving them from dates I could do to dates I couldnt. By and large Im in other countries early in the week, so Im expecting to have to pass my ticket for a couple of Monday night football fixtures. Hopefully I get lucky.

Just reading some of the things about your grandad earlier. Is the issue, that he hasn't got a NFC phone? I know some who haven't genuinely got them and the club sorted them with cards. It was a load of hassle, and a bit of a interrogation (club sometimes forget that some genuinely don't have a mobile, or have a basic, old one - or don't believe them) but they got cards.
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
June 20, 2023, 03:51:02 pm
Quote from: Billy Elliot on June 20, 2023, 10:42:56 am
Just reading some of the things about your grandad earlier. Is the issue, that he hasn't got a NFC phone? I know some who haven't genuinely got them and the club sorted them with cards. It was a load of hassle, and a bit of a interrogation (club sometimes forget that some genuinely don't have a mobile, or have a basic, old one - or don't believe them) but they got cards.
No issue with his phone, no. It was purely a matter of whether wed be able to freely move the ticket between us, or in all honesty me have it in his name with the exception of a few games.

Not heard anything since about the NFC pass for the season ticket, Im assuming it updates closer to season start.
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
July 4, 2023, 11:55:08 pm
Any idea when accounts will update with new positions on the list? :butt
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Yesterday at 12:52:11 pm
Quote from: redandwhitekuyt on July  4, 2023, 11:55:08 pm
Any idea when accounts will update with new positions on the list? :butt

Near the start of the season I think, I'm guessing if you haven't received an email by now you're not getting an offer this season. I'm around the 1200 mark on the list and heard nothing, my position hasn't been updated either
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Yesterday at 01:35:11 pm
Quote from: decky on Yesterday at 12:52:11 pm
Near the start of the season I think, I'm guessing if you haven't received an email by now you're not getting an offer this season. I'm around the 1200 mark on the list and heard nothing, my position hasn't been updated either

Sounds about right. Make us wait another 6 weeks.
Maybe just 1 more year for you then!
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Yesterday at 04:55:24 pm
Quote from: redandwhitekuyt on Yesterday at 01:35:11 pm
Sounds about right. Make us wait another 6 weeks.
Maybe just 1 more year for you then!

Hopefully in a year or two maybe. I joined the list in 2001. I was told by someone who would know though that the club are processing tickets exactly as they appear on the waiting list and there are eyes on the process internally to make sure its done properly, no jumping the queue etc.
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Today at 12:23:31 am
Quote from: decky on Yesterday at 04:55:24 pm
Hopefully in a year or two maybe. I joined the list in 2001. I was told by someone who would know though that the club are processing tickets exactly as they appear on the waiting list and there are eyes on the process internally to make sure its done properly, no jumping the queue etc.

They totally fucked up the order when they did the £5 to stay on this list thing though. I joined the list in 1999 and Im 2600 in the queue :(
