In terms of it coming down, I have trakced the movements on the waiting list on our kids entry and they have been as follows:



2017-2018 - moved 100 places

2018-2019 - moved 94 places

2019-2021 - moved 2530 places (does anyone recall how many they gave out then when the new Main stand opened at all)

2021-2022 - moved 53 places

2022-2023 - moved 117 places



If we take out the highest and lowest (as they include the last stand opening and the year after that may be somehow affected then the average is 104 season tickets returned per season



Not looking good for most people to get one before they die really who is outside the top 3000 (that is in the next 30 years)