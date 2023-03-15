This got brought in from the stadium thread. I know it might not be hugely popular but I thought it worth the bump.



Maybe the answer is you can buy a season ticket for 3, 4 or 5 years and then it is released for the next person on the waiting list. You then go back on the waiting list until its your turn again. In the meantime you have to buy tickets like every non ST holder.Never going to happen but it would unlock the system. Im sure there are, in fact I know many who have held their ST for many years and attend virtually every game personally. But I also know many more who have temporary use of a ST that has been held by someone who rarely if ever goes. Thats not right and in the long term stifles the influx of new support, younger supporters etc. I have been on the list for longer than I can remember, it must be around 20 yrs yet I am still many thousands away, and after finding out very few or zero of the expansion will go to the waiting list I have come to the conclusion I will never own my own ST.Over recent years I have had to rely on supporters groups and lads I know to get tickets but you end up with the games others dont want, and when we get a glamour team in the CL or reach a semi or final the ST holder takes the ticket you have funded the credits, or having to go on coaches linked to the supporters club. I am getting to the point where I will just buy league cup games on my own card and watch the rest on tv.