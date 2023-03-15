« previous next »
Author Topic: Season Ticket Waiting List  (Read 517463 times)

Offline redgriffin73

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #4040 on: March 15, 2023, 02:50:31 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on March 15, 2023, 01:43:01 pm
Wouldn't be as annoying if they hadn't completely bollocksed up digitising the list.

Yep, I got missed off having been on since the late 90s and didn't discover till they were asking for the £5 to stay on, I'm now about 21,000 :butt
Offline LuverlyRita

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #4041 on: March 15, 2023, 03:09:54 pm »
Quote from: RMG on March 14, 2023, 04:51:01 pm
5 years is that a joke? I'm sure last season or season before only 62 seasies came back for the waiting list.
Do they release all of the season tickets that are not renewed to the waiting list? In the latter years of the old Main Stand that didn't seem to be the case because ST holders that failed to reappear were frequently replaced by (often annoying) corporate tickets.
Offline Roy Cropper

« Reply #4042 on: March 15, 2023, 03:34:34 pm »
Im 1600+ on the list. Thought I would have been boxed off with the new expansion. Looks like I'll be waiting at least another 5-10 years.
Members with full credits is such a closed shop as well now that I know lads who have "Members Cards" for the season just like loads of Seasons Tickets are in someone else's name.

Offline dr62499

« Reply #4043 on: March 15, 2023, 04:27:08 pm »
Quote from: Roy Cropper on March 15, 2023, 03:34:34 pm
Im 1600+ on the list. Thought I would have been boxed off with the new expansion. Looks like I'll be waiting at least another 5-10 years.
Members with full credits is such a closed shop as well now that I know lads who have "Members Cards" for the season just like loads of Seasons Tickets are in someone else's name.

You never know. The top 1000 on the list may not be in a position to take the ticket so it could well come down to your position
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #4044 on: March 15, 2023, 04:48:16 pm »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on March 14, 2023, 09:04:13 pm
I'm absolutely gutted at this.

22 years and still 2,037 on the list. Was utterly convinced that they'd make a decent dent in the waiting list and go for at least 2k new ones.

Appalling and slightly disillusioning as well. From the sounds of it they're not going to change their minds on it either.

Worst thing is that as has been said elsewhere on here, they are more interested in the occasionals who come and drop a boatload in the club store, then spend most of their time taking selfies or on social media rather than watch the match.

Thing is, if you were 20k on the waiting list and have been to zero league games this season through the ballot..you'd probably want more GA tickets.

People will want the situation that benefits them obviously
Offline Kennys from heaven

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #4045 on: March 15, 2023, 06:07:57 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on March 15, 2023, 04:48:16 pm
Thing is, if you were 20k on the waiting list and have been to zero league games this season through the ballot..you'd probably want more GA tickets.

People will want the situation that benefits them obviously
Absolutely mate - There is a whole lot of self-interest in my post of course as absolutely, I want a season ticket, as it's been my main aim for a decent chunk of my life to get one, so can you blame me? (and others in the same boat)

I think if it in this way: Anyone on the ST list are on it because they want to support the club at every opportunity. Also, we have been supporters for many decades so have been on the list for at least 18 years+, but are definitely what must be considered as total and committed Reds, but the only message this announcement screams is that it does not want as many of that sort of fan in the ground.

Sickening.
Online strike

« Reply #4046 on: March 16, 2023, 10:55:03 am »
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/anfieldroadexpansion/plans

Quote
Stadium capacity
When complete the redevelopment of the Anfield Road stand will make Anfield one of the largest stadiums in the Premier League and would take the overall capacity to over 61,000. The changes will add 7,000 additional seats, made up of around 5,200 general admission seats and around 1,800 seats with sports bar lounge / hospitality facilities. This proposed capacity increase is the maximum achievable whilst complying with stadium design, safety and comfort standards.

That was the original plan so where are the extra 1,200 seats going?
Offline Peter McGurk

« Reply #4047 on: March 16, 2023, 11:08:43 am »
Quote from: Peter McGurk on March 14, 2023, 11:10:40 pm
As unpopular as it might be, I do think there should be less full season tickets not more. The number of season tickets there are are blocking access for other people.

You might say that ST holders deserve their priority because they pay for every game and have done for years but you could as well say its unfair that people cant get to the game because someone at some point in the past could afford to pay for a full seasons games upfront. Also, there are plenty that dont go to every game and farm their seat out to mates (and still preserve their position versus other games (also, I know a few who have a second ST for their sons but their sons dont go so often).

That means unless you know someone with an ST whos not using it, its hard to break into some kind of regular attendance - thus reducing the numbers who can actually get to the match even for a few games or even to one or two big games at something approaching a reasonable price.

If there are for the sake of argument 100k match goers that get to at least a few games, the more season tickets there are, the lower that number of match goers is and the less is the opportunity for the less well-off or the younger supporters who cant afford a season ticket anyway (and the average age goes up).

Half or quarter ST would give more people more of a guarantee of at least seeing a few games a season on a regular basis ( and still provide guaranteed income for the club)

To state the extreme, selling double the number of ST but for half a season each would give more people at least some access on a regular basis (and reduce the wait to a bit less than 22 years).

This got brought in from the stadium thread. I know it might not be hugely popular but I thought it worth the bump.
Offline UpperMain

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #4048 on: March 25, 2023, 02:43:39 pm »
Will new STs get the option for the autocup?
Offline 30fiver

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #4049 on: March 25, 2023, 07:19:36 pm »
Quote from: UpperMain on March 25, 2023, 02:43:39 pm
Will new STs get the option for the autocup?

This one always sparks debate... as an ST is an ST for the premier league not the cups, and ST holders now have to meet eligibility criteria to register each year for ACS, not sure on the rules for new ST's....

You'd expect if someones been on a waiting list for 20 years and were actually interested in going, they'd have a membership with the required credits by now
Offline John_P

« Reply #4050 on: March 26, 2023, 04:18:41 pm »
Don't think that would be fair, the auto cup scheme is over subscribed each season with the club running a ballot system to decide who can join each season (and that's having the sufficient credits). As said above anyone has been able to get a membership and get the relevant credits for cup games for the past decade to join the auto cup scheme.
Offline dr62499

« Reply #4051 on: March 27, 2023, 03:39:09 pm »
Has anyone out there been offered one yet - if so what number where you on the STWL?
Offline gregor

« Reply #4052 on: March 27, 2023, 04:41:54 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on March 25, 2023, 07:19:36 pm
This one always sparks debate... as an ST is an ST for the premier league not the cups, and ST holders now have to meet eligibility criteria to register each year for ACS, not sure on the rules for new ST's....

You'd expect if someones been on a waiting list for 20 years and were actually interested in going, they'd have a membership with the required credits by now

Will be interesting to see what impact no Champions League football has on the Auto Cup if we don't get 4th. Bookies have Newcastle as pretty clear favourites to get it at the moment, with us and Spurs fairly even behind them price wise. You'd have to imagine that there would be a dip in demand, I don't think it would make too much difference being in either the Europa or the Conference demand wise, but may be wrong there and the Conference could dip even lower.
Offline JDB14

« Reply #4053 on: March 28, 2023, 09:05:44 am »
Quote from: dr62499 on March 27, 2023, 03:39:09 pm
Has anyone out there been offered one yet - if so what number where you on the STWL?

No not yet - Does anyone know what month they usually start to offer them?
Offline anfieldash

« Reply #4054 on: March 28, 2023, 04:29:00 pm »
Quote from: JDB14 on March 28, 2023, 09:05:44 am
No not yet - Does anyone know what month they usually start to offer them?

I would have thought after the deadline for current ST renewals, which last year was 24th May after the renewal notices were issued on 1st April (!).
Offline Belmont butty

« Reply #4055 on: March 28, 2023, 07:10:43 pm »
With existing STs, they have to wait for the renewal deadline before they know how many are being returned. I never renew until just before the deadline as prefer to keep the money in the bank as long as possible. But this year with the Road End expansion, I would have thought those high on the waiting list would be getting the letter sooner, irrespective of the existing renewals process, as they will be newly created STs.
Offline jaycc

« Reply #4056 on: March 31, 2023, 07:18:33 pm »
I'm 190s on the list and have not heard anything yet
Offline dr62499

« Reply #4057 on: May 2, 2023, 03:43:49 pm »
Cant be far away from some news now  :butt
Offline KloppoKopo

« Reply #4058 on: May 4, 2023, 05:57:28 pm »
Quote from: Peter McGurk on March 16, 2023, 11:08:43 am
This got brought in from the stadium thread. I know it might not be hugely popular but I thought it worth the bump.

Maybe the answer is you can buy a season ticket for 3, 4 or 5 years and then it is released for the next person on the waiting list. You then go back on the waiting list until its your turn again. In the meantime you have to buy tickets like every non ST holder.

Never going to happen but it would unlock the system. Im sure there are, in fact I know many who have held their ST for many years and attend virtually every game personally. But I also know many more who have temporary use of a ST that has been held by someone who rarely if ever goes. Thats not right and in the long term stifles the influx of new support, younger supporters etc. I have been on the list for longer than I can remember, it must be around 20 yrs yet I am still many thousands away, and after finding out very few or zero of the expansion will go to the waiting list I have come to the conclusion I will never own my own ST.

Over recent years I have had to rely on supporters groups and lads I know to get tickets but you end up with the games others dont want, and when we get a glamour team in the CL or reach a semi or final the ST holder takes the ticket you have funded the credits, or having to go on coaches linked to the supporters club. I am getting to the point where I will just buy league cup games on my own card and watch the rest on tv.
Offline stueya

« Reply #4059 on: May 4, 2023, 08:44:20 pm »
Quote from: dr62499 on May  2, 2023, 03:43:49 pm
Cant be far away from some news now  :butt
Lad at work is around 500 on the list so should get one, he said a lad at the TO told him unofficially that they will confirm the process in the next week or so but the plan is to wait until the existing renewals finish and then after the 24th they will write to the 1000 confirmed from the new stand plus the number of returned tickets, so say 1200 for example who will be offered the opportunity to buy one before a further set date and so on until theyve all gone
Offline Timeless Melody

« Reply #4060 on: Yesterday at 03:46:39 pm »
Some people on the list have had emails.
Offline 30fiver

« Reply #4061 on: Yesterday at 03:51:10 pm »
Quote from: Timeless Melody on Yesterday at 03:46:39 pm
Some people on the list have had emails.

Top 1000 have
Offline jaycc

« Reply #4062 on: Yesterday at 05:12:04 pm »
Got my email this afternoon. 25 bloody years
Offline Panther

« Reply #4063 on: Yesterday at 05:29:59 pm »
My son had an email today, he was 6 when he joined the season ticket list hes 28 now.
Offline ATEAMOFCARRAGHERS

« Reply #4064 on: Yesterday at 05:49:33 pm »
I more or less expected the club to offer a small amount off the back of the anny road stand. They did similar on the main stand. Im 2200 on the list and been on it since 95. I defo got bumped back when it went digital cos lads have had seasies who went on the list late 90s.

Gutted but not surprised with this. Victims of our own success and the game not being for the working class for a long time I suppose.
Offline stueya

« Reply #4065 on: Yesterday at 05:59:08 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 03:51:10 pm
Top 1000 have

Its actually another pisstake from the club and looks like ST seats will be lost this season, my mate had his email today as he is 600ish on the list, the email stated those in the top 1000 on the list are now eligible and can get the ticket in late May/ June- presumably after the renewals are finished on the 24th - it also says the majority are in the new Upper Annie but not all which Im taking to mean the club arent releasing any returned tickets from the renewal period and it will just be the 1000 tickets and not the 100-200 or so annual returns they get so they will essentially be lost so in real terms the actual new season ticket release will be 800-900 and not the 1000 they claimed

Id be fuming if I was in the 1000-1200 area on the waiting list
Offline 30fiver

« Reply #4066 on: Yesterday at 06:09:25 pm »
Quote from: stueya on Yesterday at 05:59:08 pm
Its actually another pisstake from the club and looks like ST seats will be lost this season, my mate had his email today as he is 600ish on the list, the email stated those in the top 1000 on the list are now eligible and can get the ticket in late May/ June- presumably after the renewals are finished on the 24th - it also says the majority are in the new Upper Annie but not all which Im taking to mean the club arent releasing any returned tickets from the renewal period and it will just be the 1000 tickets and not the 100-200 or so annual returns they get so they will essentially be lost so in real terms the actual new season ticket release will be 800-900 and not the 1000 they claimed

Id be fuming if I was in the 1000-1200 area on the waiting list

There will be a separate batch once the renewal process is finished

All of those returned, will be given back out as ST, in addition to the 1000 offered from the expansion
Offline stueya

« Reply #4067 on: Yesterday at 07:42:36 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 06:09:25 pm
There will be a separate batch once the renewal process is finished

All of those returned, will be given back out as ST, in addition to the 1000 offered from the expansion

I thought that originally but why state in the email that the majority would be in the upper Annie when it should be all 1000?, makes me think it will be a mix of returns and new ones
Offline 30fiver

« Reply #4068 on: Today at 09:03:27 am »
Quote from: stueya on Yesterday at 07:42:36 pm
I thought that originally but why state in the email that the majority would be in the upper Annie when it should be all 1000?, makes me think it will be a mix of returns and new ones

I'd stab a guess that some would be lower, and perhaps they've relocated some club/player/sponsor allocation seats from elsewhere in the ground to Anfield road which opened up the other stands
Offline owens_2k

« Reply #4069 on: Today at 11:38:56 am »
Quote from: owens_2k on February  3, 2020, 05:31:39 pm
My application went in 1997. Im at 2,816.
So Feb 2020 I was 2,816 and May 2023 I'm at 2,630. With the 1,000 new STs from the new stand taking me down to 1,630 I should get an email in 2049. Will mean I joined the list at 11 years of age and will finally get one aged 63!
Offline Divock

« Reply #4070 on: Today at 12:15:56 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on Today at 11:38:56 am
So Feb 2020 I was 2,816 and May 2023 I'm at 2,630. With the 1,000 new STs from the new stand taking me down to 1,630 I should get an email in 2049. Will mean I joined the list at 11 years of age and will finally get one aged 63!

Before COVID the turnover tended to be
150-200 a season (might go up now given the increased number of STs). With a fair wind you should get a ST in the next 8-10 years.

I'm 28 now and will be c.3,400 on the list after they give out the 1,000 new ones. I'll probably be 45-50 by the time I get one...
Offline RMG

« Reply #4071 on: Today at 01:52:24 pm »
I'm sure someone said on here a couple of seasons ago only 62 season tickets got handed back to the club.

That's when people were constantly checking their position.
Offline Divock

Quote from: RMG on Today at 01:52:24 pm
I'm sure someone said on here a couple of seasons ago only 62 season tickets got handed back to the club.

That's when people were constantly checking their position.

Yes, it was only 65 that chose not to renew for 2022/23 but that was off the back of the COVID years and ST holders having had the option to take a break for a season and pick their ST up again. Those two factors (and us having won the league not long ago) had a big effect imo. The numbers were pretty steady around 150-200 before all that so it'll be interesting to see what happens this season.
Online strike

Of the first 1000 on the waiting list, I would guess maybe 5-6% might not take one up. People could be dead, moved abroad etc. Been 12+ years since we all paid the £5 to stay on the list. Lots has happened since then.

Am around the 3100 mark so long way to go still. List was last updated July 2022 so we won't know until similar time this year what the numbers are.
