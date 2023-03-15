This got brought in from the stadium thread. I know it might not be hugely popular but I thought it worth the bump.
Maybe the answer is you can buy a season ticket for 3, 4 or 5 years and then it is released for the next person on the waiting list. You then go back on the waiting list until its your turn again. In the meantime you have to buy tickets like every non ST holder.
Never going to happen but it would unlock the system. Im sure there are, in fact I know many who have held their ST for many years and attend virtually every game personally. But I also know many more who have temporary use of a ST that has been held by someone who rarely if ever goes. Thats not right and in the long term stifles the influx of new support, younger supporters etc. I have been on the list for longer than I can remember, it must be around 20 yrs yet I am still many thousands away, and after finding out very few or zero of the expansion will go to the waiting list I have come to the conclusion I will never own my own ST.
Over recent years I have had to rely on supporters groups and lads I know to get tickets but you end up with the games others dont want, and when we get a glamour team in the CL or reach a semi or final the ST holder takes the ticket you have funded the credits, or having to go on coaches linked to the supporters club. I am getting to the point where I will just buy league cup games on my own card and watch the rest on tv.