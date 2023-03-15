« previous next »
Season Ticket Waiting List

redgriffin73

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
March 15, 2023, 02:50:31 pm
Quote from: Claire. on March 15, 2023, 01:43:01 pm
Wouldn't be as annoying if they hadn't completely bollocksed up digitising the list.

Yep, I got missed off having been on since the late 90s and didn't discover till they were asking for the £5 to stay on, I'm now about 21,000 :butt
LuverlyRita

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
March 15, 2023, 03:09:54 pm
Quote from: RMG on March 14, 2023, 04:51:01 pm
5 years is that a joke? I'm sure last season or season before only 62 seasies came back for the waiting list.
Do they release all of the season tickets that are not renewed to the waiting list? In the latter years of the old Main Stand that didn't seem to be the case because ST holders that failed to reappear were frequently replaced by (often annoying) corporate tickets.
Roy Cropper

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
March 15, 2023, 03:34:34 pm
Im 1600+ on the list. Thought I would have been boxed off with the new expansion. Looks like I'll be waiting at least another 5-10 years.
Members with full credits is such a closed shop as well now that I know lads who have "Members Cards" for the season just like loads of Seasons Tickets are in someone else's name.

dr62499

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
March 15, 2023, 04:27:08 pm
Quote from: Roy Cropper on March 15, 2023, 03:34:34 pm
Im 1600+ on the list. Thought I would have been boxed off with the new expansion. Looks like I'll be waiting at least another 5-10 years.
Members with full credits is such a closed shop as well now that I know lads who have "Members Cards" for the season just like loads of Seasons Tickets are in someone else's name.

You never know. The top 1000 on the list may not be in a position to take the ticket so it could well come down to your position
red_Mark1980

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
March 15, 2023, 04:48:16 pm
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on March 14, 2023, 09:04:13 pm
I'm absolutely gutted at this.

22 years and still 2,037 on the list. Was utterly convinced that they'd make a decent dent in the waiting list and go for at least 2k new ones.

Appalling and slightly disillusioning as well. From the sounds of it they're not going to change their minds on it either.

Worst thing is that as has been said elsewhere on here, they are more interested in the occasionals who come and drop a boatload in the club store, then spend most of their time taking selfies or on social media rather than watch the match.

Thing is, if you were 20k on the waiting list and have been to zero league games this season through the ballot..you'd probably want more GA tickets.

People will want the situation that benefits them obviously
Kennys from heaven

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
March 15, 2023, 06:07:57 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on March 15, 2023, 04:48:16 pm
Thing is, if you were 20k on the waiting list and have been to zero league games this season through the ballot..you'd probably want more GA tickets.

People will want the situation that benefits them obviously
Absolutely mate - There is a whole lot of self-interest in my post of course as absolutely, I want a season ticket, as it's been my main aim for a decent chunk of my life to get one, so can you blame me? (and others in the same boat)

I think if it in this way: Anyone on the ST list are on it because they want to support the club at every opportunity. Also, we have been supporters for many decades so have been on the list for at least 18 years+, but are definitely what must be considered as total and committed Reds, but the only message this announcement screams is that it does not want as many of that sort of fan in the ground.

Sickening.
strike

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
March 16, 2023, 10:55:03 am
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/anfieldroadexpansion/plans

Quote
Stadium capacity
When complete the redevelopment of the Anfield Road stand will make Anfield one of the largest stadiums in the Premier League and would take the overall capacity to over 61,000. The changes will add 7,000 additional seats, made up of around 5,200 general admission seats and around 1,800 seats with sports bar lounge / hospitality facilities. This proposed capacity increase is the maximum achievable whilst complying with stadium design, safety and comfort standards.

That was the original plan so where are the extra 1,200 seats going?
Peter McGurk

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
March 16, 2023, 11:08:43 am
Quote from: Peter McGurk on March 14, 2023, 11:10:40 pm
As unpopular as it might be, I do think there should be less full season tickets not more. The number of season tickets there are are blocking access for other people.

You might say that ST holders deserve their priority because they pay for every game and have done for years but you could as well say its unfair that people cant get to the game because someone at some point in the past could afford to pay for a full seasons games upfront. Also, there are plenty that dont go to every game and farm their seat out to mates (and still preserve their position versus other games (also, I know a few who have a second ST for their sons but their sons dont go so often).

That means unless you know someone with an ST whos not using it, its hard to break into some kind of regular attendance - thus reducing the numbers who can actually get to the match even for a few games or even to one or two big games at something approaching a reasonable price.

If there are for the sake of argument 100k match goers that get to at least a few games, the more season tickets there are, the lower that number of match goers is and the less is the opportunity for the less well-off or the younger supporters who cant afford a season ticket anyway (and the average age goes up).

Half or quarter ST would give more people more of a guarantee of at least seeing a few games a season on a regular basis ( and still provide guaranteed income for the club)

To state the extreme, selling double the number of ST but for half a season each would give more people at least some access on a regular basis (and reduce the wait to a bit less than 22 years).

This got brought in from the stadium thread. I know it might not be hugely popular but I thought it worth the bump.
UpperMain

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Yesterday at 02:43:39 pm
Will new STs get the option for the autocup?
30fiver

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Yesterday at 07:19:36 pm
Quote from: UpperMain on Yesterday at 02:43:39 pm
Will new STs get the option for the autocup?

This one always sparks debate... as an ST is an ST for the premier league not the cups, and ST holders now have to meet eligibility criteria to register each year for ACS, not sure on the rules for new ST's....

You'd expect if someones been on a waiting list for 20 years and were actually interested in going, they'd have a membership with the required credits by now
UpperMain

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Yesterday at 11:09:35 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 07:19:36 pm
This one always sparks debate... as an ST is an ST for the premier league not the cups, and ST holders now have to meet eligibility criteria to register each year for ACS, not sure on the rules for new ST's....

You'd expect if someones been on a waiting list for 20 years and were actually interested in going, they'd have a membership with the required credits by now

Its a new seat (their seat imo) so they arent taking away from current allocations. Personally i'd allow it for the first year then qualify like everyone else.

John_P

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Today at 04:18:41 pm
Don't think that would be fair, the auto cup scheme is over subscribed each season with the club running a ballot system to decide who can join each season (and that's having the sufficient credits). As said above anyone has been able to get a membership and get the relevant credits for cup games for the past decade to join the auto cup scheme.
