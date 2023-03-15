Thing is, if you were 20k on the waiting list and have been to zero league games this season through the ballot..you'd probably want more GA tickets.



People will want the situation that benefits them obviously



Absolutely mate - There is a whole lot of self-interest in my post of course as absolutely, I want a season ticket, as it's been my main aim for a decent chunk of my life to get one, so can you blame me? (and others in the same boat)I think if it in this way: Anyone on the ST list are on it because they want to support the club at every opportunity. Also, we have been supporters for many decades so have been on the list for at least 18 years+, but are definitely what must be considered as total and committed Reds, but the only message this announcement screams is that it does not want as many of that sort of fan in the ground.Sickening.