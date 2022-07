My friend reckons he is on the season ticket list but can't really remember. He thinks he paid a fiver when they asked him to but not sure and has no correspondence. When did the list close and when did they ask for money to stay on it? he is 33 now I think he's imagining things to be honest and if he has no correspondence its likely he's no longer on the list anyway.



Not sure when it closed but the update when we had to pay £5 was in 2011. If he did that at the time, he will have been given a code that he could log in with to check position. Those codes are no longer in use and now your ST waiting list position is displayed when you log in to your ticketing account. If he logs in the number will be there if he's on the list.I joined in 2003 when I was 19, so it's entirely feasible that he could be on the list as a 33 year old now, especially as the list was still open for a few years after I joined it.